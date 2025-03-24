Reposted from vtforeignpolicy.com, March 24, 2025, Jonas Alexis, ed. Click here. Reposted on Three Sages Substack. Fair Use claimed.

If this is what “Jewish history” has become, then let the record show: the true Hebrews were buried in Gaza. And what rose in their place is an empire of lies. But every empire falls.

Gaza, Palestine – Over 50,000 Palestinians lie dead beneath the ruins of their homes, hospitals, and schools, a death toll now openly admitted by even Western-aligned humanitarian monitors. These are not combatants. These are not “human shields.” These are the elderly, the starving, the wounded, and the children — targeted with precision satellite-guided weapons branded proudly by Lockheed, funded by Congress, and launched with Pentagon coordinates.

There was no “accident.” No misfire. Each strike on a hospital, each HIMARS round that lands on a playground, each bomb that hits a UN shelter is a calculated blow — executed with full NATO approval.

And all of it done in the name of… what? Security? Vengeance? Or something far older, far darker?

The Biblical Hebrews are dead. They died with the prophets. What now calls itself “Jewish power” is not Hebrew. It is not Semitic. It is not even religious in the sense of faith. It is a synthetic military caste — born of Khazarian nobility, raised in the blood of Europe, then hijacked by Rothschild finance and Zionist ideology into a colonial machine indistinguishable from fascism.

The Gaza genocide marks not only the annihilation of a people but the ritual desecration of Jewish memory itself. The very essence of the Torah — justice, compassion, covenant — is now strangled beneath the boot heel of a modern regime that prides itself on tanks named after ancient prophets.

This is not Judaism. This is apostasy by artillery.

A Manufactured People

Western journalists, drunk on Zionist mythology, cannot say what they know: the majority of those who now drop bombs on children in Rafah are not the genetic or spiritual descendants of the Hebrews. As shown in your own files — “Fabricated Histories,” “Greatness and Controversy” (TID REAL HISTORY) — the Ashkenazi elite are the descendants of converted Khazar aristocracy, an empire of mercantile warriors whose adoption of Judaism was never religious but geopolitical. They are Germanic-Turkic in blood, not Semitic. Their homeland was never Judea. It was the Volga steppe.

Zionism was never about return. It was about conquest, dressed in scripture. And now, with Gaza in ruins and Lebanon next on the altar, the mask is off.

Satanic Doctrine of Statecraft

What do you call a nation that targets schools and churches while quoting scripture? What theology permits the starvation of a million children while quoting Isaiah? What kind of state announces plans to “resettle” entire populations under fire, as if this were 1942 and Warsaw had not already taught us?

There is a word for this: evil.

Not metaphorical, not allegorical — real evil. And it is an open question now whether what guides the Jewish state is divine covenant or demonic inversion.

The American Pentagram

Make no mistake: this genocide was green-lit in Washington. The Pentagon, at the direct request of the White House, has repurposed its own constellation of military satellites to aid in civilian targeting by Israel. HIMARS strikes on Gazan playgrounds have been coordinated with real-time ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) data from NATO assets.

This is not proxy war. This is joint operation.

And yet the press still speaks of ceasefires, of “two-state solutions,” of “Hamas tunnels” and “human shields.” The same press that lied about WMDs in Iraq now lies about hostages and war crimes tribunals — as if these were symmetrical events.

There is no symmetry between tank and child.

End of Immunity

What comes next must be clear.

Arrest warrants must be issued for the top military and political leadership of Israel.

US and NATO command figures complicit in war crimes must be publicly identified and tried.

No-fly zones must be enforced over the last remaining hospitals and shelters in Gaza.

And yes — tribunals must be convened not only for Israeli generals, but for the Western financiers, weapons manufacturers, and intelligence officials who enabled and prolonged the slaughter.

This is not just a question of morality. It is a question of survival — for what remains of civilization.

The False Temple

In the smoldering ruin of Gaza, the false temple stands exposed. Not a temple of God, but of gold, bombs, and algorithmic extermination. A temple built not in Jerusalem but in Washington, London, and Brussels — where demons wear suits, and priests read from stock charts.

If this is what “Jewish history” has become, then let the record show: the true Hebrews were buried in Gaza. And what rose in their place is an empire of lies.

