Richard C. Cook comments: For the last couple of years I have been in touch with a writer from Great Britain named Frank Wright and have done interviews with him about my book, “Our Country, Then and Now.”

Frank belongs to the Catholic community of Britain and writes with a rare force, clarity, and eloquence. For many people it may come as a surprise that Britain even has a Catholic community, accustomed as we are to an image of that nation as having been totally transformed by the Protestant Reformation and various modernist ideologies like Fabian socialism, etc.

Consequently, what Frank has to say may seem unusual: a clarion call for a return to traditional Christian values. In this particular essay, CHRISTIAN COUNTER-REVOLUTION, Frank offers a commentary on one of the most important Catholic documents of modern times; namely Pope Leo XIII’s famous encyclical, RERUM NOVARUM, or “Rights and Duties of Capital and Labor,” issued on May 15, 1891.

Frank’s essay also provides information on subscribing to his website as well as links to his other publications and additional resources.

Read it here: CHRISTIAN COUNTER-REVOLUTION by Frank Wright.