Richard C. Cook comments: The Anglo-American-Zionist Empire has long aimed at the destruction of Russia and its takeover by Western financial interests. During the 19th century and turning its back on its Napoleonic-era ally, Britain led the coalition that invaded Russia in the Crimean War (1853-1856). By the time of the American Civil War, Russia had recovered enough to send warships to New York and San Francisco, threatening to go to war against Britain if it intervened in that war on the side of the Confederacy. Russia then sold Alaska to the US to keep that territory out of British hands.

Nevertheless, Britain was able to maneuver Russia into joining its Triple Entente with France with the aim of annihilating Germany in World War I. Britain also cooperated with the Bolshevik Revolution and later secured the Soviet Union as an ally in its follow-up assault on Germany in World War II. Yet after that war, Churchill declared the existence of an “Iron Curtain” which commenced the West’s instigation of the anti-Soviet Cold War.

Today, Britain is still trying to destroy Russia through partnership with the US in the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. But Britain would not be able to continue using the US as its military puppet without support within the US government of warmongers like Senator Lindsey Graham. Like other hawks, Graham advocates a “ceasefire” that would thinly disguise a de facto Russian capitulation to Western threats to keep arming and funding Ukraine in the war.

US senator pushes mega-tariffs on Russia’s partners:

Sanctions helping Ukraine would restore America’s global standing, Lindsey Graham has claimed

US Senator Lindsey Graham has claimed that his plan to hit Russia's trade partners with 500% tariffs would help President Donald Trump push Moscow towards a peace deal with Ukraine. At the same time, this would rebuild America’s reputation after the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan under Joe Biden, Graham said.

Graham, a longtime foreign policy hawk and Trump ally, is backing legislation that would impose a 500% tariff on countries that buy Russian energy, uranium, and other raw materials – measures aimed chiefly at India and China.

The senator linked the situation to Afghanistan in an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal on Monday, described as “a message” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“America’s shameful withdrawal from Afghanistan didn’t merely damage our reputation; it set in motion aggression across the world,” the South Carolina Republican wrote. “If the US continues to lead decisively on bringing the Russia-Ukraine war to an end, that could change. Mr. Trump can restore our reputation – and end the bloodbath.”

Biden’s handling of the 2021 exit from Afghanistan, which included the swift collapse of American-trained local forces and the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul, has remained a frequent line of attack from Republicans. Critics have warned that Trump could make a similar blunder as he seeks to mediate an agreement between Moscow and Kiev. The president has claimed that the Ukraine conflict would not have broken out had he been in office instead of Biden.

Graham’s commentary responded to a recent editorial from the Wall Street Journal’s board, which urged Trump not to distance himself from the conflict.

”It’s pure fantasy to imagine that Mr. Trump can ‘walk away’ and let Mr. Putin win without damaging consequences,” the newspaper wrote, accusing Trump of “acting like the war is someone else’s problem.”

Kiev and its European backers have called for additional sanctions after Moscow rejected a Ukrainian demand for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire – an idea viewed in Russia as an attempt by Kiev to gain unilateral military advantage. Russian officials are currently working on a peace framework that could set the stage for an eventual halt in fighting.

Published May 27, 2025. Read the entire article on Russian media HERE. Fair Use Claimed