Sacred Light
Richard C. Cook comments:
This photo was taken at the wedding of my sister-in-law and her husband 47 years ago today. The girl at the far left is my wife Karen. She says the light captured here was not visible during the ceremony and that there was no source of natural light coming into the church to create this effect. The priest was Fr. George Joyce.
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
A long time ago, I used to work for a big trust company here, and I got treated badly in that firm. I finally handed in my resignation on 3 July 2002. My day of liberation from it came on 4 July 2002! That is 47 22!
You have a special family, I do believe! You included!