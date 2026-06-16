Three Sages

Three Sages

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Theworldidreamof
Jun 16

A long time ago, I used to work for a big trust company here, and I got treated badly in that firm. I finally handed in my resignation on 3 July 2002. My day of liberation from it came on 4 July 2002! That is 47 22!

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1 reply by Richard C. Cook
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Theworldidreamof
Jun 16

You have a special family, I do believe! You included!

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