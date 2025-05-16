RCC: Russia and Ukraine met for two hours today in Istanbul to begin negotiations on ending the war. This report is from the Russian side on rt.com. The last time Russia and Ukraine met was in March 2022, more than three years ago, also in Istanbul.

After the two sides reached a tentative agreement back then, the US and Britain sabotaged the talks, insisting that Ukraine fight on. To accomplish this aim, condemning millions of Ukrainians to exile or battlefield death, the Collective West sent the UK’s Boris Johnson to Kiev to give Zelensky his marching orders.

Soon, the Collective West, led by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, levied a historic degree of sanctions against Russia, designed, she said, to leave the Russian economy “in tatters.” In September 2022, the US military, under orders from President Joe Biden, shattered the economy of its own ally Germany by blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines and eliminating the cheap Russian gas that was the keystone of the German economic “miracle.”

How the US and its pals in the UK accomplished all this has been the subject of extensive commentary. Larry Johnson’s the story of how they scuttled the initial Istanbul talks appears here: A Blast from the Past — How the United States and Its NATO Allies Sabotaged Peace Between Russia and Ukraine. In the article Larry Johnson writes:

“Chalk this up as one more massive war crime by the United States and NATO. They are accessories to murder. I have summarized the timeline presented in the von der Schulenburg/Funke/Kujat article if you do not have time to read it in its entirety. I also am republishing their piece for your convenience. All of the death and destruction experienced in Ukraine and Russia could have been avoided. But the West was intent on dethroning Putin and carving up Russia. Once you understand this point, I think you will appreciate that Putin and his Generals are no longer of a mind to give the West the benefit of the doubt. Destroying NATO’s designs on Ukraine is now their chief aim in my view.”

Finally, here is the article from today’s Istanbul meeting: Russia’s top negotiator outlines key outcomes of Istanbul talks (FULL STATEMENT). Be sure to check out the comments.

Due to the fact that some of our readers are unable to access Russian media due to censorship in their home countries, the article is reproduced as follows:

Russia’s top negotiator outlines key outcomes of Istanbul talks (FULL STATEMENT)

Moscow’s delegation is satisfied with the outcome and is ready to continue contacts, Vladimir Medinsky has said.

Russian Presidential Aide and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky attends Russia-Ukraine talks at Dolmabahce Presidential Office in Istanbul, Turkey. © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov

Russia’s chief negotiator at the Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, has delivered a statement following the first direct peace talks between Moscow and Kiev in three years. The discussions on Friday lasted for nearly two hours.

Medinsky announced a major prisoner exchange, acknowledged Kiev’s request for a meeting involving Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and confirmed that both sides will soon present detailed proposals for a potential ceasefire, after which the negotiations will continue.

Here is the full text of Medinsky’s statement:

Dear colleagues,

Direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side, organized at the initiative of the president of Russia, have just concluded. Overall, we are satisfied with the outcome and are ready to continue contacts.

Here is what was agreed:

First – in the coming days, a large-scale prisoner exchange will take place, 1,000 for 1,000 people.

Second – the Ukrainian side requested direct talks between the heads of state, and we have taken this request into account.

And third – we agreed that each side will present its vision of a possible future ceasefire, outlining it in detail. Once these visions are presented, it has been mutually agreed that it would be appropriate to continue our negotiations.

RT.com, May 18, 2025. Fair Use claimed.