FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, April 24, 2025. © Ilya Pitalev / Sputnik

British foreign policy is focused on resource acquisition at any cost, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

Zakharova criticized what she called British egoism “elevated to national ideology” in an interview on Monday. She was commenting on the invitation extended to Ukrainian troops to participate in the Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) parade in London. She claimed the gesture indicated Kiev’s willingness to fight for British interests “to the last Ukrainian.”

“Britain constantly needs resources. Britain constantly needs to rob, to steal, and preferably to kill, leaving no witnesses,” Zakharova stated. “That is why those neo-Nazis marched in London streets.”

She referenced historical instances of British colonialism and actions taken against Russia, including alliances with the Ottoman Empire in the mid-19th century, military interventions during the Russian Civil War, and current support for Ukraine.

Zakharova condemned the British provocation in the Black Sea in June 2021, when the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender deliberately entered Russian waters off Crimea to observe Moscow’s reaction. She also alleged recent British support for Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian territory.

“Britain is choosing the wrong tactic century after century,” Zakharova said. “While they ponder how to use new technologies, schemes, and provocations to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, it is moving forward. Russia is crushing all their plans.”

The Ukrainian soldiers who participated in the VE Day procession on Monday are part of a contingent currently being trained by the British military to combat Russia. Defense Secretary John Healey described their presence as “fitting,” claiming that the Ukrainian army is “currently fighting on the front line of freedom.”

Zakharova emphasized that the Ukrainian government is actively eradicating links to the country’s Soviet past, while promoting as national heroes Ukrainian nationalists who collaborated with the Nazis.

Given Ukrainian participation, she asserted that the May 8 march would resemble demonstrations by Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists. Unlike in the 1936 Battle of Cable Street, the modern British public is indoctrinated by its government and is unlikely to object, she claimed.

