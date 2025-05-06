Serialization of selections from my book Our Country, Then and Now continues with the cooperation of my publisher, Clarity Press. Today we have the final installment of Chapter 8, “Rule Britannia.”

As stated in previous installments, arguably the most important geopolitical event of the last 500 years has been the rise of the British Empire. This Empire was created through a series of deliberate choices made by the British nation starting with the reign of Queen Elizabeth I (1533-1603).

The Empire continues today, though it no longer is designated as such. Instead we have the 56 nations of the British Commonwealth, most of them former colonies, which includes several nations of which King Charles III is head-of-state. Among these are the British “white colonies” of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. We also have the worldwide web of financial power emanating from the City of London, including several major offshore banking nodes like the Cayman Islands, and the international reach of British intelligence operating throughout the globe.

So far, we have traced the history of Great Britain through its defeat of the Spanish Empire, its wars with Holland and France, and its epic showdown with France following the French Revolution and the rise of Napoleon. With Napoleon’s defeat, Britannia now truly “ruled the waves” and a growing worldwide empire besides.

The 19th Century was the British Empire’s Golden Age, coinciding with the reign of Queen Victoria and the prime ministership of Palmerston. By the end of the century, Britain had solidified its rule over India and its control of trade with China via the Opium Wars.

But on the Continent, a new rival emerged: the German Empire. By the turn of the century, Britain was forming a new Triple Entente with France and Russia to force Germany to fight a two-front war when war inevitably came. But the focal point of the drama had become South Africa with its fabulous gold and diamond wealth. Here the lead actor was Cecil Rhodes (1853-1902).

The following sections describe the career of Cecil Rhodes by which he became one of the world’s wealthiest men through exploitation of South Africa’s diamonds and gold. Rhodes achieved his wealth and stature through partnership with the leading financier of the age, Lord Baron Nathaniel Rothschild (1840-1915).

Rhodes stated as his objective, the formation of a “secret society” aimed at “the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of the British Empire.” It is fair to say that this objective of Rhodes and Rothschild succeeded.

Read on….

Cecil Rhodes

Enter Cecil Rhodes. Born in Herefordshire in 1853, Rhodes was the son of a Church of England clergyman and the grandson of a Middlesex brick manufacturer. A sickly child, he was sent by his father at the age of seventeen to the healthier climate in South Africa, where he intended to join his older brother Herbert on his cotton farm in Natal. Separately administered from the Cape Colony and situated along the southeastern coast of Africa, Natal had been annexed by the British in 1843.

When Cecil arrived, twenty-six-year-old Herbert had already departed Natal for the diamond fields of Kimberley. After working the cotton farm for a season, Cecil traveled overland for almost 500 miles and joined Herbert. At the mine, the two carried out the heavy on-site work for what was now their joint operation. Another partner, Charles Rudd, carried on with the now-successful mine while the Rhodes brothers traveled to explore the Transvaal, home of the Dutch Boers.

When Cecil suffered a mild heart attack, he returned to England to rest and enroll at Oriel College, Oxford. After only a term, he went back to Kimberley, where Rudd was running the diamond mining business that would become the De Beers Company. But to reach this higher level of production, Cecil Rhodes needed cash, and a lot of it. For this he turned to the greatest financier of the age, Nathaniel Rothschild, whom we have already seen at work bailing out US President Glover Cleveland and the US government with gold infusions and investing in Anaconda Copper in Montana.

According to Niall Ferguson, “the Rothschilds were strongly attracted to gold and silver mining.”[i] But it was in diamonds that Cecil Rhodes first needed help. In 1885 Rhodes approached Nathaniel Rothschild for financial support in consolidating the multiple companies that he had acquired and those that were still operating independently in Kimberley. Over time, Rothschild acquired more shares in De Beers than were held by Rhodes. This gave him substantial leverage in dealing with Rhodes, not only in diamonds, but later in gold. Soon, De Beers was in control of ninety-eight percent of world diamond output, with profits by 1886 running at forty percent return-on-investment annually.[ii]

Then in 1886, gold was found in the Witwatersrand in the Boer-controlled Transvaal. It was the largest gold deposit ever discovered anywhere in the world. Rhodes now expected Nathaniel Rothschild to support him in getting his hands on the gold. Here, British imperial ambitions would now come into play. Again, Nathaniel Rothschild, who was deeply embedded in imperial politics, was key. Already, the Rothschild banks in London, Paris, and Frankfurt were in charge of marketing four major bond issues for the British-protectorate government in Egypt. But it was in South Africa that the future of the British Empire was being forged.

In London, Nathaniel Rothschild was heavily wired into the British government via such figures as Benjamin Disraeli, Randolph Churchill, and others. Of Randolph Churchill, the Rothschild Archive boasts:

“The father of Winston Churchill was an intimate of the Rothschild family. He formed a close association with Nathaniel, 1st Lord Rothschild, on whose behalf he reported on the development of the mining industry in South Africa. Churchill was a frequent guest at Rothschild houses. The Rothschilds made extensive loans to Churchill.”

In 1902, Nathaniel Rothschild, a close friend of King Edward VII, was made a Privy Councilor. Kneeling on the King’s footstool and kissing the King’s hand, he had truly arrived.

But for the final act to be played in the South Africa story, decisive action was required. In 1890, Rhodes, who had been a member of the Cape Parliament since 1880, was named prime minister of the Cape Colony under Baron Henry Loch, the Crown-Appointed Governor and High Commissioner. It was time, Rhodes believed, for Great Britain simply to seize the Boer Republics—the Transvaal and the Orange Free State—and control them by force.

The Boers had already defeated the British earlier, through a short conflict in 1880-1881, known as the First Boer War. The Boers were heavily armed and superb marksmen, while the British Redcoats were easy targets. The British called a truce after suffering their first decisive defeat in the field since the American Revolution, there too by white men who could shoot, and the Boer republics retained their autonomy. Now, almost two decades later, the Boers would be an even tougher nut to crack. Their numbers had grown, and, seeing what was coming, they had laid in artillery and powerful German-made Mauser rifles.

But here we’ll stop our account and resume it in the next chapter, as the Second Boer War can be considered as much a prelude to World War I as a conflict of importance in its own right. In the meantime, we’ll take a look at Cecil Rhodes in a broader context of what his fortune and proclaimed mission meant for the future of the British Empire—and the future of the US as well.

Rhodes’s “Confession of Faith”

During his hiatus back at Oxford in 1877, Cecil Rhodes envisaged his life’s work as not merely to become fabulously wealthy, but to launch the British Empire on a mission for total world dominance. That year, he wrote his “Confession of Faith.”

Following is the amended statement. The spelling and grammar errors were in the original. Due to its historical importance, I am including selections from the document verbatim from where it appears today on the University of Oregon website:

“It often strikes a man to inquire what is the chief good in life; to one the thought comes that it is a happy marriage, to another great wealth, and as each seizes on his idea, for that he more or less works for the rest of his existence. To myself thinking over the same question the wish came to render myself useful to my country. I then asked myself how could I and after reviewing the various methods I have felt that at the present day we are actually limiting our children and perhaps bringing into the world half the human beings we might owing to the lack of country for them to inhabit that if we had retained America [italics added] there would at this moment be millions more of English living.

“I contend that we are the finest race in the world and that the more of the world we inhabit the better it is for the human race. Just fancy those parts that are at present inhabited by the most despicable specimens of human beings what an alteration there would be if they were brought under Anglo-Saxon influence, look again at the extra employment a new country added to our dominions gives. I contend that every acre added to our territory means in the future birth to some more of the English race who otherwise would not be brought into existence.

“Added to this the absorption of the greater portion of the world under our rule simply means the end of all wars, at this moment had we not lost America I believe we could have stopped the Russian-Turkish war by merely refusing money and supplies. Having these ideas what scheme could we think of to forward this object….” [iii]

We can see right away that a central theme of Rhodes’s beliefs was how much better off Great Britain would be if it had only “retained” America. Rhodes now writes that he wants to form a “secret society” to achieve his aims:

“The idea gleaming and dancing before one’s eyes like a will-of-the-wisp at last frames itself into a plan. Why should we not form a secret society with but one object, the furtherance of the British Empire and the bringing of the whole uncivilized world under British rule for the recovery of the United States for the making the Anglo-Saxon race but one Empire. What a dream, but yet it is probable, it is possible. I once heard it argued by a fellow in my own college, I am sorry to own it by an Englishman, that it was good thing for us that we have lost the United States. There are some subjects on which there can be no arguments, and to an Englishman this is one of them, but even from an American’s point of view just picture what they have lost, look at their government, are not the frauds that yearly come before the public view a disgrace to any country and especially theirs which is the finest in the world.

“Would they have occurred had they remained under English rule great as they have become, how infinitely greater they would have been with the softening and elevating influences of English rule, think of those countless 000’s of Englishmen that during the last 100 years would have crossed the Atlantic and settled and populated the United States. Would they have not made without any prejudice a finer country of it than the low class Irish and German emigrants? All this we have lost and that country loses owing to whom? Owing to two or three ignorant pig-headed statesmen of the last century, at their door lies the blame.

“Do you ever feel mad? Do you ever feel murderous? I think I do with those men. I bring facts to prove my assertion. Does an English father when his sons wish to emigrate ever think of suggesting emigration to a country under another flag, never—it would seem a disgrace to suggest such a thing I think that we all think that poverty is better under our own flag than wealth under a foreign one.”

Again, it’s a “secret society” that Rhodes envisions as the means of achieving his aims. Obviously, to form such a secret society would require a lot of money and very high-level support within the British government and society. Through Nathaniel Rothschild, Rhodes will acquire both. He adds that: “I contend that there are at the present moment numbers of the ablest men in the world who would devote their whole lives to it.” He adds that not only should the “secret society” seek out capable young men who are inspired to serve its ends, but it should also control the press and use it to further its propaganda.

Rhodes’s Will

Rhodes couldn’t make his objectives more clear. But he was always the victim of borderline health. And when he wrote his “Confession of Faith” he was only twenty-four years old. He also was likely aware that his flourishing diamond business in South Africa promised untold wealth and influence if it could be harnessed.

So he decided to put his wishes into a will. At the time of the first of several editions, his estate was only 10,000 pounds. But it would grow phenomenally. One result was the establishment of the Rhodes Scholarships, which to this day indoctrinate youth, including many Americans, into the desirability of British ascendancy. But was his estate ever used for its primary purpose, the creation of the all-important “secret society”? Rhodes revised his will numerous times. The final executor was to be Lord Nathaniel Rothschild himself, Privy Councilor, and the most important, powerful, and influential financier of the age. The following is an excerpt from the draft of September 9, 1877:

“To and for the establishment, promotion and development of a Secret Society, the true aim and object whereof shall be for the extension of British rule throughout the world, the perfecting of a system of emigration from the United Kingdom, and of colonization by British subjects of all lands where the means of livelihood are attainable by energy, labour and enterprise, and especially the occupation by British settlers of the entire Continent of Africa, the Holy Land, the Valley of the Euphrates, the Islands of Cyprus and Candia [Crete], the whole of South America, the Islands of the Pacific not heretofore possessed by Great Britain, the whole of the Malay Archipelago, the seaboard of China and Japan, the ultimate recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of the British Empire [italics added], the inauguration of a system of Colonial representation in the Imperial Parliament which may tend to weld together the disjointed members of the Empire and, finally, the foundation of so great a Power as to render wars impossible and promote the best interests of humanity.

Addendum: So what was the “secret society” that Nathaniel Rothschild and the other Rhodes successors and beneficiaries would establish to rule the world? Actually there were several. The foremost was the Round Table, founded in 1909 and inspired by Alfred, Lord Milner, first Governor of the Cape Colony and High Commissioner for Southern Africa and later a chief architect for British conduct of World War I. Though Britain had engaged in secret intelligence around the world for centuries, the modern version of the Secret Intelligence Service—MI6—was created in 1909. Then came the British Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) and later the Tavistock Institute. But the Round Table was to have its American equivalent—the Pilgrim Society, operated as a joint venture with its British namesake. After World War I came the US Council on Foreign Relations, with the CIA emerging out of the World War II Office of Strategic Services. American scholar Carroll Quigley (1910-1977) revealed all he was allowed to divulge about joint British-US secret operations in his renowned books Tragedy and Hope and The Anglo-American Establishment. So did Cecil Rhodes and Nathaniel Rothschild succeed in recovering the US for the British Empire? Many would say he did. Others would say the US ended up on top. Personally, I think the best term to describe where matters stand today is to speak of the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire.

[i] Ferguson, The House of Rothschild, p.294.

[ii] Ibid, p.358.

[iii] <https://pages.uoregon.edu/kimball/Rhodes-Confession.htm>