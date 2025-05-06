Three Sages

Lewis Coleman
1h

It seems doubtful that Rhodes was aware of the British policy of “transporting” all British criminals to distant lands such as South Carolina and Australia that prevailed before he was born. This temporarily eliminated nearly all forms of crime and created a sort of artificial paradise in Britain. One wonders if this accounted for Rhodes’ belief that British people are “superior.”

