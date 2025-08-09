Richard C. Cook - "Public Banking 2013: Funding the New Economy," June 2nd, 2013
The "Gaia Plan"
RCC: I gave this speech to the Public Banking Institute headed by Ellen Brown at a time of tremendous ferment in the monetary reform movement. This was after the financial crisis of 2008-2009, the crushing of Occupy Wall Street, and the Great Recession. By 2013, the world economy was starting to regain traction, but with many unresolved problems. We were hopeful that change was beginning to happen in peoples’ understanding. My own contribution was the “Gaia Plan” for a Basic Income Guarantee.
But within the short period of seven years, the entire world was in the throes of a terrible crisis: the COVID “pandemic.” Every proposal for improving the economy was forgotten, soon to be replaced by the WEF and its calls for totalitarian clampdown on every aspect of human life, which is where we are today.
Here’s my speech:
Richard C. Cook - Public Banking 2013: Funding the New Economy, June 2nd 2013
Public banking is not enough after Covid, which has proven too well how weak the public sector (government) is. We need not-for-profit banks, more like the German Sparkassen, and many, at the local community level. Writing an amount on an account is an administrative task, and financing decisions should be approved by the people in local assemblies. Power would thus go down where it belongs, and the size and power of these States that still have so many difficulties to bring war and the warmongering weapons industries to an end should be reduced. A parallel reduction in the size of the medical system is advisable almost everywhere. Keep well.