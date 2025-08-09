Three Sages

Three Sages

Eduardo Guzmán
5m

Public banking is not enough after Covid, which has proven too well how weak the public sector (government) is. We need not-for-profit banks, more like the German Sparkassen, and many, at the local community level. Writing an amount on an account is an administrative task, and financing decisions should be approved by the people in local assemblies. Power would thus go down where it belongs, and the size and power of these States that still have so many difficulties to bring war and the warmongering weapons industries to an end should be reduced. A parallel reduction in the size of the medical system is advisable almost everywhere. Keep well.

