There was a time when France was the strongest and most civilized nation in Europe. The peak of French ascendancy took place during the late 17th and early 18th centuries under Louis XIV (1638-1715), the “Sun King.” French power was based on a population steeped in religious piety, stable currency, government policies that favored economic development, a fair and judicious system of taxation, and a highly-organized standing army. French prestige was such that the French language became the lingua franca of worldwide diplomacy and French art, science, and scholarship the standard of the educated classes everywhere in the world.

France had two enemies in Europe. One was the Habsburgs, who controlled the Holy Roman Empire along with Spain during the time of Charles V (1500-1588). This gave way to the German Empire, formed in 1870 after France’s defeat in the Franco-Prussian War.

The other enemy was England, which united with Holland through the “Glorious Revolution” of 1688 that placed William of Orange and his wife Mary on the English throne and brought the system of fractional reserve banking at usurious rates of interest across the Channel from its bastion in Amsterdam.

This led to the creation of the privately-owned Bank of England in 1694, giving the bankers authority to create unlimited amounts of paper money “out of thin air,” with government borrowing as collateral. By running up government debt, the bankers, which controlled Parliament, could spend the next two centuries destroying the power of France in Europe, America, and India on the way to creating the modern British Empire. At the head of the British bankers were the Rothschilds.

Along the way, the French economy had to be destroyed. One of my correspondents from Europe, César D., explains how this was done. It has to do with John Law (1671-1729), a Scottish-French banker who set up the first French national bank on the Bank of England model.

César writes:

John Law was in charge of the French economy. He invented paper-money and imported the newly created stock market system from Amsterdam. The economy of France collapsed due to the bad usage of these new financial technologies, to the point of having troubles with the food supply, combined with hyper-inflation.

The French population could not resist the conditions of widespread reduction of purchasing power, not even being able to buy food during cold winters... until they revolted. Even basic supplies were dismantled by stock speculation.

In other words, the French Revolution can be seen as the bad usage of new financial technologies (paper-money, and "Wall Street") until the French economic system collapsed.

Eventually, we can understand our global economic system by watching its birth in France, Amsterdam (Holland) and Augsburg (Germany). [This was the home of the German Fugger banking family that persuaded the Pope to rescind the Catholic Church’s prohibition of usury.]

Also see this: https://mises.org/mises-daily/inflation-and-french-revolution-story-monetary-catastrophe

It is really a pity that Hollywood is not able to make a good portrait of these historical events from which we can learn a lot about how our financial system works...But, apparently, they earn more money focusing on wars, blood, and super-heroes, things that do not teach us anything at all.

César’s point is that the French Revolution was caused by the paper-money system foisted on France by bankers imitating the Amsterdam-British system. At attempt was made by Napoleon Bonaparte to fight back, but he was destroyed by successive British-led coalitions financed by credit from the Rothschild banking dynasty. In other words, while the bankers were puffing up Britain into a superpower, they were dragging France into the abyss.

After the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, France went into a long decline that has continued until today, when France is a merely a lapdog of the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire. Its president, Emmanuel Macron, a Rothschild bankers’ protégé, is the perfect poster boy of what France has become. Of course, the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire, run out of London, New York, and Tel Aviv, and based on the increasingly worthless U.S. dollar, couldn’t last a day without the fractional reserve banking system thriving on usury that corrupts and eventually destroys all it touches.

The following has been added to the article on “What Took France Down” that originally appeared on the Three Sages substack.

Today, France is fully gung-ho in support of the Empire’s dementia in waging its proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, even as the remnants of France’s own imperial hegemony in western Africa wither away. As reported by Spunik.com:

Over 1,700 soldiers from Ukraine’s newly formed 155th Mechanized Brigade, trained and outfitted with great fanfare in France, deserted before reaching the battlefront, according to Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov. French President Emmanuel Macron proudly announced the “elite” project alongside Volodymyr Zelensky last June. The brigade was meant to have more than 5,800 troops and be equipped with Leopard tanks and French CAESAR 155 mm howitzers. However, at least 50 members of the unit, also known as “Anne of Kiev,” went AWOL already during drills in France, Butusov wrote on social media.

The sole exception to France’s demoralization and collapse in the modern era came in the person of General Charles De Gaulle, leader of the Free French government-in-exile during World War I and later the head of the French provisional government and president of France from January 1958 to his resignation on April 28, 1969.

I want to provide the following quote from Wikipedia’s article on De Gaulle, even though Wikipedia is riddled with Deep State propaganda and even at its best has any information scrubbed that could in any way sully the reputation of the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire. Feel free to ignore the numerous links.

Charles André Joseph Marie de Gaulle[a][b] (22 November 1890 – 9 November 1970) was a French military officer and statesman who led the Free French Forces against Nazi Germany in World War II and chaired the Provisional Government of the French Republic from 1944 to 1946 to restore democracy in France. In 1958, amid the Algerian War, he came out of retirement when appointed Prime Minister by President René Coty. He rewrote the Constitution of France and founded the Fifth Republic after approval by referendum. He was elected President of France later that year, a position he held until his resignation in 1969.

Born in Lille, he was a decorated officer of the First World War, wounded several times and taken prisoner by the Germans. During the interwar period, he advocated mobile armoured divisions. During the German invasion of May 1940, he led an armoured division that counterattacked the invaders; he was then appointed Undersecretary for War. Refusing to accept his government's armistice with Germany, De Gaulle fled to England and exhorted the French to continue the fight in his Appeal of 18 June. He led the Free French Forces and later headed the French National Liberation Committee and emerged as the undisputed leader of Free France. He became head of the Provisional Government of the French Republic in June 1944, the interim government of France following its liberation. As early as 1944, De Gaulle introduced a dirigiste economic policy, which included substantial state-directed control over a capitalist economy, which was followed by 30 years of unprecedented growth, known as the Trente Glorieuses. He resigned in 1946, but continued to be politically active as founder of the Rally of the French People. He retired in the early 1950s and wrote his War Memoirs, which quickly became a staple of modern French literature.

When the Algerian War threatened to bring the unstable Fourth Republic to collapse, the National Assembly brought him back to power during the May 1958 crisis. He founded the Fifth Republic with a strong presidency; he was elected with 78% of the vote to continue in that role. He managed to keep France together while taking steps to end the war, much to the anger of the Pieds-Noirs (ethnic Europeans born in Algeria) and the armed forces. He granted independence to Algeria and acted progressively towards other French colonies. In the context of the Cold War, De Gaulle initiated his "politics of grandeur", asserting that France as a major power should not rely on other countries, such as the United States, for its national security and prosperity. To this end, he pursued a policy of "national independence" which led him to withdraw from NATO's integrated military command and to launch an independent nuclear strike force that made France the world's fourth nuclear power. He restored cordial Franco-German relations with Konrad Adenauer to create a European counterweight between the Anglo-American and Soviet spheres of influence through the signing of the Élysée Treaty on 22 January 1963.

De Gaulle opposed any development of a supranational Europe, favouring Europe as a continent of sovereign nations. De Gaulle openly criticised the US intervention in Vietnam and the "exorbitant privilege" of the US dollar. In his later years, his support for the slogan "Vive le Québec libre" and his two vetoes of Britain's entry into the European Economic Community generated considerable controversy in both North America and Europe. Although reelected to the presidency in 1965, he faced widespread protests by students and workers in May 68 but had the Army's support and won a snap election with an increased majority in the National Assembly. De Gaulle resigned in 1969 after losing a referendum in which he proposed more decentralisation. He died a year later at the age of 79, leaving his presidential memoirs unfinished. Many French political parties and leaders claim a Gaullist legacy; many streets and monuments in France and other parts of the world were dedicated to his memory after his death.

True to form, what Wikipedia fails to disclose is the alleged role of U.S. intelligence in undermining De Gaulle and forcing him to step down when he finally resigned at age 78. There were also assassination attempts.

De Gaulle had long been a thorn in the side of U.S. leaders, from President Franklin Roosevelt during wartime to President Lyndon Johnson when De Gaulle initiated his partial NATO pull-out in 1966. Later, France forced U.S. President Richard M. Nixon to renounce the international gold standard by initiating action to pull out of U.S. vaults its own gold owed to it from trade discrepancies. Even President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged De Gaulle’s persona as being the one French statesman to act with courage, independence, and integrity in raising the French banner in modern times.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. Also see his Three Sages Substack and his American Geopolitical Institute articles at https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/category/agi/.

“Every human enterprise must serve life, must seek to enrich existence on earth, lest man become enslaved where he seeks to establish his dominion!” Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken, 1876-1943), translation by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Also download the Kober Press edition of The Book on the Living God here.