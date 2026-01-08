Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lewis S. Coleman, MD's avatar
Lewis S. Coleman, MD
3h

Yes, and I seem to remember how Hamilton scampered all over the country purchasing “worthless continentals” after the American Revolution and then used his influence to create a government policy of purchasing the continentals with the new gold-backed federal government money, and thereby made himself super rich overnight.

I love your point that the government should print its own money and use it to pay for its various expenses. If President Trump can rid the country of the central bank and the income tax, then peace, productivity and prosperity will explode in this country. The government could afford to finance a professional army as well as military research and development necessary for national defense. And I mean DEFENSE as opposed to offense.

The government should also take charge of the health care of its citizens, and never allow private corporations and medical professions to control medical policy lest they pursue the path of profits at the price of public health. No country can defend itself with sick, crippled, dead, and unborn citizens and soldiers, so health care is the natural concern of the government.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BumbleBee
9h
User was temporarily suspended for this comment. Show
Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture