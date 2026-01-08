Richard C. Cook comments: Amidst the massive amount of agonizing going on among commentators over various controversial moves by the Trump administration, such as action on Venezuela, deportations by ICE, dismantling of corruption rings in Minnesota, plans to take over Greenland, withdrawal from NGOs, etc., there is yet a growing coalescence of understanding that what Trump really may be doing is launching a revolution against the power of the globalist financiers who control the worldwide crime cartel run out of the City of London, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of International Settlements, and by their banker clones and minions worldwide. Among those connecting the dots appear in this video by Crypto Rich: Susan Kokinda, Tom Luongo, and Alex Krainer.

I have personally been covering this ground since I retired from the U.S. Treasury Department in 2007, after which I worked with Stephen Zarlinga, head of the American Monetary Institute, on drafting the American Monetary Act. This formed the basis of Dennis Kucinich’s epic NEED Act, introduced in Congress in 2011 and which remains available as the most important piece of monetary reform legislation ever written.

In my book, Our Country, Then and Now,, I traced the development of monetary policy throughout American history, among many other themes. Recently the “Lies are Unbekoming” website posted an outstanding review and summary of my book. See Our Country, Then and Now By Richard C. Cook - 30 Q&As - Unbekoming Book Summary

As my book indicates, it is now time for those commentators who truly understand the crisis to move toward the only real solution—a new monetary system based, not on debt issued by the banks, but on constitutional control and issuance of money by the federal government, as Lincoln did with the Greenbacks and President John F. Kennedy tried to do with issuance of silver certificates.

Henry Ford and Thomas Edison were among the many brilliant people throughout American history who pointed out the insanity of having the government borrow for public works from the rich through bond sales when they could more easily just pay out the same amount through direct issuance—without any interest payments whatsoever. Such a program forms the basis of the Green Party platform today with proposals based on Kucinich’s NEED legislation.

Of course the worldly-wise dismiss such a program as just “printing money.” In fact the government should print money in order to pay for labor, goods, and services of economic value. Printing money is also much less inflationary than borrowing it, as borrowed money always leads to higher prices in order to pay interest costs, a fact that economists owned by the financiers never mention. In fact, the Green Party has estimated that up to half of all prices consists of non-productive interest, fees, penalties, and bank profits. When added to insurance, taxes, and carrying costs, these expenses consume perhaps three-quarters of total value! No wonder the working population is plummeting into poverty!

One other note: We should not succumb to the illusion that once upon a time Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton made great progress when he founded the First Bank of the United States. Hamilton claimed that the bank would be used to create infrastructure, which it never did. In reality, his underlying aim was to finance the government by borrowing from the already-rich with the aim of creating a standing army that he himself would head as commanding general. Look it up in the history books.

Hamilton’s program was actually a scam that eventually led to the Federal Reserve System and today’s $38 trillion federal deficit. For more information, please see the following articles:

Trump's Dismantling of Hamilton's Debt-Based Financial System That Has Bankrupted America is Now Underway

Trump's Tariffs: Alexander Hamilton's catastrophic US financial system comes home to roost.

Finally, can Trump accomplish anything real and lasting without dealing with the genocidal state of Israel? My proposal: Launch creation of a new unified state of Palestine—demilitarized, with religious freedom, and right of return for displaced people.

