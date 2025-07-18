Richard C. Cook comments: Rev. Chuck Baldwin has become the most honest and influential Protestant clergyman in the US. For one thing, he goes directly against the mindless Evangelicals making a living by cheerleading for the genocidal state of Israel. For another, he is calling out President Donald Trump for betraying the millions of Americans who elected him to a second term less than a year ago.
Here Baldwin writes:
Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters are much like the evangelical supporters of Israel. (In fact, a large percentage of these two groups are one and the same.) Evangelicals defiantly refuse to believe that Cyrus Scofield (and their Dispensationalist pastors) lied to them; and MAGA supporters defiantly refuse to believe that Trump lied to them. But the peace and prosperity of America just might depend on MAGA facing the reality that Donald Trump has indeed lied to them.
Six months into Trump’s term in office have proven that the similarities between Donald Trump and Joe Biden are much more than the differences between them.
Here’s the full article:
Face It, MAGA: Donald Trump Lied To You! (Fair Use claimed)
Books available from the Three Sages:
Richard C. Cook, Our Country, Then and Now. ORDER HERE
Fadi Lama, Why the West Can’t Win: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World. ORDER HERE
Dr. Lewis Coleman: 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The discovery of Hans Selye's stress mechanism. ORDER HERE
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.
In my view, the deep state's power leaves most presidents little wiggle room. It is not clear whether Trump knows this and is desperately trying different ploys to maneuver within that Overton Window, or that he is deluding himself as to the extent of presidential power. What do you think?
Many recent articles, even those written by well-wishers to America and Fellow Travellers, have managed to totally avoid the point, not only of the Epstein affair, but of the role played in it by the Jewish State to which Epstein, like Jonathan Pollard and Robert Maxwell owed all their wealth and allegiance. Pollard at his sentencing hearing said: "I am a Jew and as a Jew my first allegiance is to the State of Israel." Pollard may have said it - millions live it.
So, if people want to Make America Great (and not 'Grate') Again it is time to openly look at and discuss the infiltration of a failing and fallen America by the Jewish State. For that we must thank the global pimps and blackmailers Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Did they do what Jonathan Pollard did and said. Live out their allegiance to a foreign state?
Sometimes, it takes an observant, unbiased outsider to see clearly:
" A nation once universally viewed as a victim of historic atrocities now acts on the global stage with extraordinary force and strategic assertiveness. In the eyes of many critics, the modern State of Israel has pursued policies marked by covert operations, extraterritorial assassinations, and a willingness to reshape geopolitical realities through intelligence, influence, and preemptive strikes. Holy sites are bombed, governments are toppled, and regional balances are overturned — with little regard for international norms. It acts, many argue, with impunity" - A. Dugin
The answer to the question, often disingenuously asked: 'Does the US run Israel or does Israel run America?' is not "Blowing in the Wind." It has fallen from the sky, on your head, like a grand piano and the strings are humming in the wreckage. It is the Epstein Blackmail Through Paedophilia Conspiracy for the Jewish State.
Following their encounters with the Epstein Conspiracy, hundreds (if not thousands) of abused girls (now women) - not-so-ordinary American citizens - found the courage to step up to an almost totally corrupt and captured state and judiciary. Their heroic attempt to force indictments of the foreign agents, dual citizens and international criminals of the blackmail-through-sex-slavery trade ring, is something many, even in the justice system itself and government, either do not see or wish to ignore and cover up. So far, the results, though sensational, have been sub-minimal.
Thus desperation and hurt have become transmuted into outraged courage, in spite of lives of soul-crushing abuse, after being press-ganged into the service of foreign intelligence agencies, who had first infiltrated and corrupted their fellow citizens and their nation.
Only following the moral subversion of the state could the 'foreign agents' safely use those girls as lower than cattle to further their evil schemes without fear of discovery or consequences.
These hundreds of women, behind whom stand hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, of other men and women, who have not yet come forward, are the Red Badge of Courage of the American spirit.
Why is the lying press doing all it can to cover that reality up? Why do so many choose not to notice or worse, to distract and confute?
After all, the plight of these horrifically abused American citizens, who have been predated upon by foreign interests, and their paid collaborators in the press and government of the USA, could be used to expose the full extent of infiltration and rot which has destroyed the lives of tens of millions of Americans and threatens to destroy all who remain. If that is unimportant to the media I do not know what is?
Most Americans have been exposed to abuse through deadly pharmaceuticals, predatory financial practices, soul-destroying, state-promoted DEI policies, supported by a rabid and deviant Mass Corporate Media. Untold millions have been damaged and seduced by the global pornography 'industry' and connected fashion and Modelling 'trades' run by the same people who stood behind and funded 'Epstein.' The road from 'Victoria's Secret' and the 'soft porn' of TV, was paved all the way to Epstein's Rape Islands and enclaves by his friends and business partners.
The nation lies in ruins and if the "MAGA" movement is more than a foolish, jingoistic soundbite or an ugly cap made in China, it will pull on the Epstein Conspiracy chain and drag the thousands of internal and external enemies of the US people attached to it out from their hiding places.
These abused victims of horrendous serial serial rape are not entirely exotic. They symbolize the entire American People - treated worse then cattle, abandoned, plied with harmful, often useless licit drugs, fentanyl, Oxycontin, vaccines, sent to foreign wars, used up for profits to someone else, often not even in the USA (as if that would be comforting) and then dumped, silenced and censured when they find the courage to finally speak up.
This dark and wholly evil 'Conspiracy' of real and present, proven foreign intervention, has ties primarily to the Jewish State through Hollywood, Mass Media and a corrupt Senate, Congress and Judiciary. That fact must be faced, investigated fully and corrected quickly. This is probably a last chance before the prison doors slam shut on the entire continent.
Above all, Americans have to realize that these glorious and brilliant, shining women, are not a side-show. They have sacrificed everything to hand a 'golden key' to Americans - the key to taking America back in order to begin the process of healing and saving what can still be saved.