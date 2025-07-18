Richard C. Cook comments: Rev. Chuck Baldwin has become the most honest and influential Protestant clergyman in the US. For one thing, he goes directly against the mindless Evangelicals making a living by cheerleading for the genocidal state of Israel. For another, he is calling out President Donald Trump for betraying the millions of Americans who elected him to a second term less than a year ago.

Here Baldwin writes:

Donald Trump’s MAGA supporters are much like the evangelical supporters of Israel. (In fact, a large percentage of these two groups are one and the same.) Evangelicals defiantly refuse to believe that Cyrus Scofield (and their Dispensationalist pastors) lied to them; and MAGA supporters defiantly refuse to believe that Trump lied to them. But the peace and prosperity of America just might depend on MAGA facing the reality that Donald Trump has indeed lied to them.

Six months into Trump’s term in office have proven that the similarities between Donald Trump and Joe Biden are much more than the differences between them.

Here’s the full article:

Face It, MAGA: Donald Trump Lied To You! (Fair Use claimed)

