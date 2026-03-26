Richard C. Cook comments: We are less than a week away from Holy Week. This is the time of year when the Christian churches commemorate the passion of Jesus Christ, leading from the Last Supper in the company of his disciples, to his crucifixion by the Roman authorities based on accusations by the Jewish priests and elders on Good Friday, followed by his resurrection from the dead on Easter Sunday, all taking place in Jerusalem.

At this season, we choose to follow the description of these events as provided by the German Luminary Bô Yin Râ, who was born in Aschaffenburg, Germany, in 1876, was baptized a Roman Catholic with the birth name of Joseph Anton Schneider (later lengthened to Schneiderfranken), and lived and worked in Germany and Switzerland, where he passed away in 1943 after leaving the world a remarkable collection of spiritual texts and paintings.

For over a year, Three Sages has published a large and growing archive of material by and about Bô Yin Râ. A key point is that Bô Yin Râ was a Luminary of the same spiritual lineage as Jesus Christ. There are always Luminaries living on earth and in the spiritual world that surrounds and interpenetrates our planet, whose function it is to guide the destinies of individuals who seek their own personal resurrection from the life of a “fallen” human being inhabiting the body of a higher animal, to immortality in the spirit, starting with life as an awakened soul in this life and continuing in the spiritual world after death.

Jesus exemplified this path through his own difficult journey. By doing so, he opened the way for every human being who came after him to do the same in their own fashion. That is what Easter is about.

But what will life be like after a person has walked on the spiritual path while living on earth then transitioned to the next world? How will we experience our own resurrection?

Bô Yin Râ has explained all this in one of the most remarkable books ever written, The Book on the Beyond.

Three Sages published The Book on the Beyond almost a year ago in thirteen installments. These installments follow, starting with the last, which includes at the end the links to the other twelve.

With Easter now approaching, we strongly encourage our readers, especially those new to Three Sages, to read and study these installments carefully. We guarantee that you will find a large quantity of material you have never seen before, nor has this material been seen by the vast majority of earth’s inhabitants. Yet the material is crucial for all of us in preparing for the inevitable transition from this world to the next that we all must undergo.

We grant you that it may not be easy for us to tear ourselves away from “the news” about our world now plunging into chaos. But the chaos may also cause us to think that another, higher perspective on our own lives and destiny may yet be possible or even essential.

Following is that link: "The Book on the Beyond" by Bô Yin Râ--Part 13 of 13. Again, at the end of Part 13, you will find links to Parts 1-12, thereby allowing you to start at the beginning and read all the way through.

Next week we will be publishing Bô Yin Râ’s account of what really happened to Jesus on Easter Sunday.

For additional works by and about Bô Yin Râ available on the Three Sages archive, click and browse HERE.. For the Books to Light website with ordering information for Bô Yin Râ’s books, click HERE. For the Books to Light YouTube channel, click HERE.

We wish you well on your spiritual journey.