RCC: Please forgive the pretentious title. I simply want to point out that the topic cited above is one I have been working on for the past 18 years and where you will find much of the discussion archived on Global Research, where I first started publishing on these themes.

I would also like to introduce you to the writings of British engineer C.H. Douglas (1879-1952) who wrote in the 1920s and 1930s and first solved the problem we still face today of poverty in the midst of plenty. This, in a nutshell, is one of the chief causes of the world economic crisis. Douglas also provided the solution, which is best represented today by the movement for a Basic Income Guarantee. But there is much more to it than that.

Just to give you a point of reference, here is the Google page on C.H. Douglas: Google Page

For further reference, here is the first article about Douglas I published in 2007: C.H. Douglas: Pioneer of Monetary Reform.

For further reading, here is my author archive on Global Research from that period: Richard C. Cook - Archive

You might also want to take note of my article predicting the 2007-2009 financial crisis and Great Recession: It’s Official: The Crash of the U.S. Economy has begun.

And while I’m at it, I’d like to offer kudos to Michel Chossodovsky and his colleagues at Global Research, without a doubt the most important and inspiring news site of our age.

Happy reading!

Three Sages book promotion

Books Available from the Three Sages:

Richard C. Cook, Our Country, Then and Now. ORDER HERE

Fadi Lama, Why the West Can’t Win: From Bretton Woods to a Multipolar World. ORDER HERE

Dr. Lewis Coleman: 50 Years Lost in Medical Advance: The discovery of Hans Selye’s stress mechanism. ORDER HERE