Report from the ER....
Richard C. Cook comments:
My stepdaughter is an ER/PA. She has worked on the night shift for a decade and has seen it all.
When she visited Sunday with her kids, I asked her what she had been seeing there lately.
She said, “Lots of young people with turbo cancers.”
She recounted a young woman in her 20s who presented with a drooping eyelid. They tested her and found massive late-stage lymphoma.
“Covid vax,” I said.
She didn’t argue.
Sad and horrible. Glad RFK is in there, wich he had more help.