Richard C. Cook comments:

My stepdaughter is an ER/PA. She has worked on the night shift for a decade and has seen it all.

When she visited Sunday with her kids, I asked her what she had been seeing there lately.

She said, “Lots of young people with turbo cancers.”

She recounted a young woman in her 20s who presented with a drooping eyelid. They tested her and found massive late-stage lymphoma.

“Covid vax,” I said.

She didn’t argue.