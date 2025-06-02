Richard C. Cook comments: So what did the Deep State tell Congress back in 2022 to get them to support the Biden regime in giving Ukraine over $100 billion in weapons and cash to fight the West’s proxy war against Russia? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene provides a rare glimpse of the truth.

As reported by Jeff Childers in today’ C&C News:

On Saturday, fiery Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) posted a long, frustrated tweet that demands attention. Every once in a while, we’re permitted to peek —just for a second— behind the government’s curtain, and that’s what happened here. MTG began by accusing the intelligence agencies and the Pentagon of lying to Congress about the Proxy War:

President Trump has said that altogether, the U.S. has invested over $300 billion to help protect Ukraine’s border while leaving ours wide open. Greene is now saying what we long suspected: that Biden’s deep-state analysts lied like rugs to terrify Congress into coughing up our money.

MTG’s story, however light on details, exposed a deep cynicism, even a contempt, that the permanent bureaucrats hold against elected members of Congress. The entrenched class of unelected executive agency termites view Congress not as a co-equal branch, but as a PR obstacle course. They don’t believe Congress deserves the truth. It doesn’t trust Congress with the truth— and more importantly, it thinks Congress doesn’t need the truth to vote the right way.

Remember how oleaginous human cockroach Fauci condescended to the Senate? “Senator, I am the science.” That was in front of the cameras. Imagine how they talk to elected officials in classified briefing sessions, which the electeds aren’t allowed to disclose?

In the 17th century, French King Louis XIV infamously announced, “L’État, c’est moi.” In English: “I am the state.” It’s now a catchphrase for absolute dictatorship. Just like Louis XIV believed he was a divinely empowered absolute monarch, the permanent bureaucrats see themselves as untouchable technocratic rulers. Being an absolute ruler means being exempt from challenge, correction, or consent from the governed.

Thanks to MTG for exposing the charade as best she can, even though tied down by the threats of prosecution for disclosing state secrets.

See the complete edition HERE: ☕️ COMRADES ☙ Monday, June 2, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠