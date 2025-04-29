RCC: In this great article from Global Research, Peter Koenig provides an extensive and illuminating commentary on the ongoing changes at the World Economic Forum (WEF) with the resignation of the encrusted fossil Klaus Schwab and elevation of Nestlé magnate Peter Brabeck-Letmathe to the seat of Chairman of the Board.

Nestlé of course is the company that furthers the ideology that all nature’s gifts to humanity, including water, clean air, plant seeds, and mother’s milk, are actually commodities to be monopolized by the super-rich for their personal wealth and aggrandizement.

Here’s Peter’s article: Regime Change at the World Economic Forum (WEF): For Better or for Worse?

By coincidence, former Russian president Dmitri Medvedev was just the subject of an rt.com article entitled: “Real de-Nazification” would include all Europe. The subtitle is “A regime similar to Kiev’s must not be allowed to take root in any nation, the former Russian president has said.”

If you want to stare European Old World fascism in the face, take look at the World Economic Forum. Of course such fascism affects America as well, with the WEF Board of Trustees including, among others, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, now in process of buying up whatever may be left of Ukraine after the war, including its “rare earths,” and former US Vice President Al Gore, father of the fake global warming narrative.

I’ll add my own note by pointing out that at one point Klaus Schwab said he selected Davos in Switzerland as the home of his personal brain-child, the WEF, because it was also the location of German author Thomas Mann’s famous novel The Magic Mountain.

Have you ever read The Magic Mountain? In this book, Davos was home to a TB sanitarium where denizens of Europe’s idle rich and its oh-so-bored intelligentsia gathered to talk endlessly into the night while dying of their then-incurable disease. The topic was generally about whatever future, if any, civilization might still possess after its ongoing descent into the hell of what was becoming World War I. In the end, the protagonist, evidently in remission, headed off with all due patriotism to fight in the trenches. And to die, we presume.

Thomas Mann, scion of an ancient German merchant family, was the chronicler of the futility and ennui inflicted upon Old World families during their descent into 20th century insanity, including his famous Buddenbrooks, a novel about a family in Lubeck that grew rich generations ago from trade in the Hanseatic League and where at the end, in the words of one commentor, “everyone dies.” Then there was Mann’s ultimate paean to mental crack-up: Dr. Faustus. This took place during World War II, when many ordinary Germans were wishing fervently their country would lose.

Obviously, there was a reason Klaus Schwab made Thomas Mann’s literary world the home of his institute and the backdrop for their plotting of the genocide of us “useless eaters.” Yes, a mountain sanatorium, because at the WEF they too are all out of their f—in’ minds.