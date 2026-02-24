Reflections on the “Prince of Darkness” as discussed in the writings of Bô Yin Râ. Part Two of Two

The Epstein Case and Its Lessons

The Epstein case shows that the Prince of Darkness has no difficulty gathering brilliant, influential, and prominent people. Once manifested, the egregores that are then created have no problem directing the thoughts and actions of even the most famous and powerful people in politics, science, economics, social life, and religion. One might even say, “The bigger they come, the harder they fall.”

The Epstein files provide a good, and perhaps fortuitous, opportunity to discuss this topic, which makes many things understandable that would otherwise be incomprehensible. Such a discussion would express far more than just listing the people involved and their misdeeds.

At the same time, the Epstein case serves as a lesson in how difficult it is for people not to become entangled and ensnared in the Prince of Darkness’s web and should warn individuals against the arrogance which allows them to fall under his influence. What may characterize such individuals is not only their metaphysical ignorance, but their complete lack of self-knowledge.

As Bô Yin Râ wrote in The Book on the Living God: “Far more likely, you can believe the princes of the abyss in the unseen realm of this physical world—the servants and vassals of the Prince of Darkness—are at work in such foundations, even when the vanity of ‘love’ is preached and many sanctimonious, ‘great,’ words resound far and wide.”

At this point, I wonder how many “networks” and “think tanks” controlled by the Prince of Darkness actually exist in these times of disrupted balance between light and darkness and what the state of the opposing, constructive, and liberating forces might be. In a balanced relationship of polarities, the “children of light” and the “children of this world” could interact very fruitfully and beneficially.

Then, when considering the extremely difficult challenge of the cosmic starting point of us as human beings, it would obviously be forbidden to pass any kind of moral judgment on other people, as this is actually the beginning of one’s ownfall. The very act of grappling with the tension inherent in human nature—inhabiting a mammalian body in the material world while simultaneously existing as a cosmic being of the deepest spiritual nature—presents a great challenge. The “great battle” in our lives is decided anew every day. All are engaged in an inner struggle amid constant spiritual danger, which can, however, be overcome. In such circumstances, we should judge only our own spiritual progress, not that of others.

Bô Yin Râ’s Analysis and Advice

Bô Yin Râ offers some unique perspectives on the “fall” of man. He writes in The Secret: “In the primeval fall, enslaved, you were sunk in the darkest night, from which only divine power could free you. Bound by your own will to the powerof the lords of this outer physical cosmos, a servant of the Prince of this World, you became prey to your own thoughts—you who were once master of all thought!—It is from such servitude that you must be freed!”

He writes in The Wisdom of St. John that through the love of Jesus Christ when he forgave his persecutors on the cross: “The invisible Earth, which contains this globe within itself just as an egg contains its yolk, has been forever wrested from the power of the Prince of this World—the invisible, but only self-aware, and not spiritually conscious, transient mighty being who experiences himself in the loveless darkness of matter and wishes to draw everything into his ownexperience—since that sacred moment. Just as he himself was overcome in that moment, so too can all the power of darkness on this Earth now be overcome by those who know of such human power and are of ‘good will’— willing out of love.”

In The High Goal, Bô Yin Râ speaks of the exalted status of the “once-fallen” human being compared with those who may oppress him spiritually. He writes, “YOU ask what bestows such high power upon the once fallen?! YOU ask what elevates him above all the invisible princes of cosmic design?! Know: the word of language is incapable of forming the ultimate answer here, and only the deepest intuition remains reserved to feel what is perceptible but scarcelycomprehensible!—— How could any human tongue ever proclaim what remains above all human thought?! Eternally veiled from even those exalted stellar beings, who by their very nature are only pure ‘thought,’ surpassing all earthly thought—those invisible ‘gods’ of this visible realm— there remains what only the innermost depths of the human soul can experience in its deepest contemplation. — Higher than the supreme omnipotence of these stellar gods in cosmic events, rises human power, which is grounded in love!”

In Cult Magic and Myth Bô Yin Râ writes: “Were he not offered the help that alone can help here—the help from the primordial home of the spirit, offered by the high helpers ordained for this purpose—then man would have to despair ofever finding himself, as the eternal human spirit, again in the ‘East’ of this Earth, and of conquering the demon of this Earth—the Prince of Darkness...”

Finally, he writes in Letters to One and Many: “The earthly readiness to suffer, as offered in his earthly human form by a Luminary of the Primordial Light, does not belong here, for it resembles a voluntarily offered ‘tribute’ to the Prince ofDarkness, into whose realm the Luminary—violating the laws of darkness—has penetrated. All suffering, however, must be exposed as an evil rooted in animal nature, the necessity of enduring which represents a lawful compulsion that canbe explained purely by law, infinitely far removed from any ‘educational’ divine ‘providence,’ but rather a call to all of humanity’s powers capable of alleviating and eradicating suffering.”

Thus, human suffering of a spiritual nature is not due to some kind of “testing” or “discipline” imposed by God, but is, rather, in the very nature of a being of divine origin having to pass an earthly lifetime in a realm where cosmic powers of a material nature are accustomed to having sway.

All this is based on the understanding that the Prince of Darkness is a non-human entity that has outlived humankind far longer and exerts its influence upon it through what Bô Yin Râ calls “Lemurian” forces and the invisible entities of the material world. This influence will affect us to some degree for life, as long as we inhabit a physical body during our earthly existence. But spiritual striving, with help from above, can overcome it.

In the records of her encounters and conversations with Bô Yin Râ, Elisabeth von Oldenburg continues:

“The Prince of Darkness is the actual essence of this ‘Prince.’ Anything else one might imagine him to be is irrelevant to this fact. All of the physical world is subject to this Prince—and everything physical, everything the animal body does—thinking, brain, etc.—is under his control and influence. This is a material entity that will one day dissolve and come to an end. Jesus did not break the spell of the intellect, but rather the power and might of this monstrous, one, material entity, which is all intellect; its very essence is intellect.”

Thus Bô Yin Râ makes clear that the Prince of Darkness doesn’t care whether one speaks or thinks positively and enthusiastically or negatively and warningly about him; what’s important to his vanity is that people talk about him, that he gets the most human attention directed toward him. That is, after all, his sustenance.

And because people don’t know him, if they perceive him only at the level of symptoms and not at the level of effect, they cannot save themselves. Therefore, it would be pointless to openly declare war on the Prince of Darkness, as he is never tangible in the visible earthly world. Rather our goal should be to isolate ourselves from him and deny him attention. Unfortunately, given our ratings-driven media, where the Prince always commands the highest ratings and, as Ronald Steckel said, always has at least 51% support, this is no easy task. Long ago, Jacob Böhme named his four helpers: (1) pride, (2) greed, (3) envy, (4) anger. These qualities, obviously, exist in abundance among human beings.

Again, the Prince of Darkness, with his themes of war, destruction, violence, and murder always has the highest media ratings on his side. This strong dominance leads to a corrosive disorientation within humanity, when humanity should actually be focusing on its own inner life. Thus, he can constantly influence our inner worlds in his own way, as devastatingly as environmental destruction in our outer world, which has made people rich and allows them temporarily to escape accountability for the resulting damage. Considering both—our inner world and our outer world—the balance is very negatively oriented, and the fast money that is generated can only cover a small fraction of the damage. The Prince of Darkness, and his human agents, know very well that his power is based solely on the ignorance of his slaves.

The Redemption of Humanity

But there is another side to the story, which Bô Yin Râ, the spiritual Luminary, articulated: “Just as it was Jesus’s task to break the power of the Prince of this World, so it became mine to redeem humanity, both present and future, from the power of the self-created idol and to show them that behind this all-too-human false god lies the true God, and how both are to be conceived in fact. Only then can what Jesus of Nazareth knew how to say finally become reality.”

Bô Yin Râ continues: “Although countless people have called themselves ‘Christians’ for two millennia, Christianity, if one understands it as the teachings of Jesus, has always been present on Earth only in very few places. The rest is a pre-Christian mystery cult that continues to exist under another name and is partly corrupt, or an ethical community half-detached from it, which, apart from a few Christian-tinged dogmas, possesses absolutely nothing that was not already written down as wisdom of the ancient world before the appearance of the Master of Nazareth. It is reserved for the future to recognize the true significance of the Master of Nazareth and to gradually see the core of his teachings come to life.”

For a long time, I have puzzled over the following statement by Bô Yin Râ in the The Book of Man:

“The sacred books of old…rightly proclaim a realm of the ‘children of light’ and a realm of the ‘children of this world’ as being opposing external forces, and One who truly knew said: “The children of this world are wiser in their ways than the children of light!”

What then does Bô Yin Râ mean here? Wouldn’t it be desirable that the “children of light” become “wiser” in their ways so as to know how to break the spell by which they are bound by the “children of this world”? Could they then awaken to the great power they might have through love, faith, and prayer rather than relying solely on brute force and intellect to have their way?

Even the children of light are repeatedly drawn into the Prince’s sphere of influence and are too easily led astray from their predetermined spiritual path. They tend to hold back out of caution, consideration, and leniency, thus failing to contribute their much-needed talents to society. For instance, the constant influence of military interventions in various theaters of operation quickly discourages them, and in the face of resistance and disappointment, they neglect their own unique spiritual path.

In Germany we learned this during our research on the original Jakob-Böhme-Bund artists’ association, when we often asked ourselves why a Luminary of Primodial Light—Bô Yin Râ—was sent to us from the spiritual realm to become an artist in 1920s Germany. One possible answer could be that the great weakness of the Prince of Darkness, acting through the self-created human collective hypnosis, lies in its ability to act only intellectually and reproductively, not spirituallyand creatively. The goal of the Jakob-Böhme-Bund at that time was to create a new sacred art. We learned that the highest form of sacred art is one’s own human incarnation.

The Role of Substack

As I look on from Germany, the Three Sages Substack is the only news channel in the world that fully incorporates the wisdom of Bô Yin Râ into its regular programming, thus standing as a monolith. Wouldn’t it be a further significant step forward if Three Sages and other blogs were to assume consistent responsibility towards the souls of its readers? Therefore, I believe it’s worth questioning whether some of the published news items have strengthened the attention given to the Prince of Darkness and his field of operation.

It’s a question worth asking, while at the same time acknowledging that readers must have a certain degree of knowledge of “The News” in order to identify and protect themselves from the activities of the Prince of Darkness on the world stage. So it’s a balancing act.

Thus within the massively influential Substack platform as a whole, it’s perhaps comparable to the process described in the book Spirit and Form, in which Bô Yin Râ emphasizes the arrangement of living spaces, and where one should, like a customs officer, ensure that only objects capable of raising one’s spiritual vibration enter one’s living environment, thereby banishing all others. It would henceforth influence the future fine-tuning of Substack if all further publications would be critically examined to determine whether individual messages might draw more attention to the Prince of Darkness or not, in order to save people from obsessing over his appearance.

This might allow Substack to more resemble Bô Yin Râ’s 32-volume spiritual “textbook” Hortus Conclusus, which contains exclusively what the spiritual seeker needs to find their individual spiritual path. This includes multiple descriptions and warnings about negative entities to watch out for but without wringing one’s hands over them.

Refining Substack’s focus would be more feasible if everyone in society viewed compassion and selfless love not merely as private virtues, but as fundamental social pillars. In his writings, such as The Book on Man, Bô Yin Râ suggests that rediscovering one’s own spiritual home in the midst of human society forms the basis for peaceful coexistence. He teaches further that each everyday task can be “spiritual” if performed with devotion and conscientiousness. In this way, our entire lives can become a perpetual and genuine act of worship. Life can even become a feast of refinement of everyday pleasures and enjoyment.

For our situation in which humanity currently finds itself, Bô Yin Râ created an analogous image in The Path of My Pupils: “Just as a barely glowing candle flame flickers brightly one last time before going out, so today the drive toward the external celebrates triumphs that are nothing other than confirmations of its inevitable extinction, because the reversal of direction has already begun imperceptibly wherever it has found the appropriate conditions. The great impulses of humanity bend the forces of striving, but they do not break them!”

Bô Yin Râ prophesied the transition in our present age from the old humanity, which coerces people outwardly, to a new humanity that will guide from within. We could be standing at the beginning of a new spiritual era, especially in a time that so desperately needs experience truly rooted in reality.

Here we might also return to Jacob Böhme, whom German poet Friedrich Schelling (1775-1854) viewed as a “miraculous phenomenon in the history of mankind,” writing that “The dark nature of his principle is precisely the fire which will also be transfigured into light, and both, although only to a certain extent, become one.”

I interpret this as meaning that the higher you ascend, the more you realize that you perceive not only the light more intensely but also the darkness more clearly to the same degree. It is always both simultaneously, just as the forces of the soul contain both opposing natures. Many people believe that these forces of the soul consist solely of bright, soft, and pleasant aspects. This is why humans are protected until they can even endure and bear this dual experience. It is a characteristic of breakthrough experiences that descriptions of hell are often given beforehand. Hell is always the harbinger of profound spiritual growth. The deeper the hell, the more glorious the heaven afterward. Perhaps that’s where humanity stands today.

Finally, in his book on Psalms, Bô Yin Râ writes:

“I see a new humanity that is just beginning to take shape, and whose traces can nevertheless already be found!

“...In all the power of love, the new humanity will nevertheless always be aware of the limits of its power! –

“It will not imagine that it is capable of uniting everything that bears the human face in higher love! – –

“Only the new humanity will know how to wisely assess the values that have been handed down to it! –

“Everything that does not prove its worth in love will be called worthless by this new humanity! – –

“In victorious work for the sake of work, it will know how to defeat without a sword stroke whatever may oppose love! ...”

Editor’s Addendum:

After reading the foregoing treatise on the Prince of Darkness, the reader has every right to ask: “How, then, can we protect ourselves under the often difficult conditions of daily life?...Such conditions may even include natural and manmade disasters!”

Of course the answer must be quite different for different people and circumstances, but they all involve prior preparation; i.e., readiness, both in knowledge and capabilities. So how can we live our lives in such a way as to be capable of dealing effectively with the trials and tribulations all are subject to?

While each of us is responsible for our own lives, inner and outer help are also available. For one thing, we can affirm from experience that little can be done without self-understanding, self-confidence, and self-control, including the ability to quiet the mind at will. We also have every right to avoid trouble rather than going to look for it. Those responsible for the education of others would do well to find ways to impart these qualities to their pupils.

The teachings of all God-directed religions also provide many answers, but in our own day and age, we at Three Sagesare convinced that among the best answers available are to study and strive to implement the analysis and advice available from Bô Yin Râ’s in his 32-volume textbook, the Hortus Conclusus.

We can also confirm from experience that such a study can confer an unshakable sense of happiness and optimism that has many benefits. We might refer, for instance, to a recent Harvard study, where, “Our results…suggest that optimism is specifically related to 11 to 15% longer life span, on average, and to greater odds of achieving ‘exceptional longevity,’ that is, living to the age of 85 or beyond. These relations were independent of socioeconomic status [and] health conditions…”

We wish all of you reading this the very best in this life and the next!