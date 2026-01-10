Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
24m

Right--study Hamilton to learn usury and war finance.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim Hogue's avatar
Jim Hogue
5h

We learned how banks create money via loans in economics 101 at Knox College in 1967. The funny thing is how people don't believe it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard C · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture