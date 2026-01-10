On July 28, 2025, world-renowned economist Richard Werner was Tucker Carlton’s guest for an interview titled, “Richard Werner Exposes the Evils of the Fed & the Link Between Banking, War, and the CIA.” See the interview HERE. See a complete transcript of the interview HERE.

A provocative title indeed!

So let’s delve into it, realizing that what Richard Werner represents as his own personal discovery—that banks create money ex-nihilo—what monetary reformers call “out of thin air”—has been known and understood for centuries, even as the Money Power that runs the economies of the world declared this fact taboo even to mention, especially by today’s so-called “economists.”

Playing innocent, Tucker Carlton professes shock and surprise at this revelation, though it’s more like the scene in Casablanca where police captain Louie shuts down Rick’s casino with the line, “I’m shocked—shocked—to find that gambling is going on in this establishment,” after which a croupier hands Louie his “winnings.”

Born in Germany, the affable Richard Werner first studied at the London School of Economics and received his doctorate at Oxford. Along the way, he studied in Japan at a time when the Japanese economy was on fire with inflation. It was the time when Japanese investors were wreaking havoc abroad through purchasing things like the Rockefeller Center, only to have that nation go bust in a cycle replicated in the 1990s in Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

In researching the causes, Werner saw what economists were forbidden to see and what Werner himself was advised to ignore—that the Japanese banks were investing their made-up credit liquidity in non-performing assets like real estate. They were doing this rather than follow their previously successful practices of investing in productive industry—like automobiles and electronics—which had transformed Japan into a powerhouse, leading its recovery from the devastation of World War II.

Werner also saw: 1) that the hyperinflation and collapse of the East Asian economies was forced upon them by Western intelligence agencies working for the Money Power who ajudged these nations as becoming too big for their britches; and 2) that the solution was simple—just have the central banks purchase the collapsing subordinate banks’ non-performing assets at face value, thus allowing these banks to resume a normal course of business.

In making these recommended purchases of non-performing assets, says Richard Werner, the central banks should create their own purchasing power ex nihilo and park their newly-acquired distressed assets—e.g., foreclosed mortgages—in a special account, one which the Federal Reserve, for instance, now calls its “balance sheet.” (The Fed used the same trickery to fund the government’s COVID relief payments that rescued the US economy and consumer come pandemic time.)

Werner published his findings in Japanese in a best-selling book—The Princes of the Yen—that he was unable to get published in the US as it was too hot for the intelligence agencies to handle. But his solution based on central bank purchases of non-performing assets—which he named “quantitative easing”—“QE”—was later famously adopted by the Federal Reserve and other Western central banks to pull out of the financial crisis of 2008-2009 which had been caused by asset bubbles—i.e., housing and commercial real estate—in a similar fashion to what the East Asian banks had experienced.

As the “discoverer” of bank credit creation and the “inventor” of QE, Richard Werner’s fame is now assured, as his Tucker Carlton appearance, punctuated repeatedly with Tucker’s trademark “gee whiz” comments, testifies.

This is not to deny that what Werner is talking about is of critical importance, given the breakneck speed with which the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank for International Settlements—i.e., the major fortresses of the Money Power—are trying to destroy what is left of economic autonomy among the Western nations with the Central Bank Digital Currency—CBDC—that so many “conspiracy theorists” are—with good reason—warning against.

To be fair, Richard Werner does acknowledge that there was a time when the creation of credit by the banks and its introduction into the economies of the world via lending was acknowledged and understood. He tells Tucker, “Banks have always created money. If you go back into the history of banking, it’s always been about money creation. That is the secret of banking. And that’s also why it’s been kept secret…” But he adds that for a long time now, such observations were branded as “conspiracy theories.”

The landmark institution in the era of modern banking, Werner says, was the Bank of England, founded in 1694. He says, “And in the 17th century all the banking rules and the laws concerning banking came essentially about in England.”

Creation of the Bank of England was the cornerstone of the British Empire, the founding of which replaced the English medieval system of tally sticks and commenced the modern era of endless war.

Werner explains:

“Well, central banking and warfare are very closely linked, as I said. I mean the modern major bank, the first modern major bank and central bank was the Bank of England, of course. And in the very act of Parliament, the law founding it says this ‘institution and mechanism,’ because they didn’t want resistance, they don’t mention Bank of England. What we’re doing here is establishing the bank. They kept that secret.”

He continues:

“’We’re doing a new mechanism by these investors to raise and lend a lot of money to the government, namely by establishing a company.’ ‘Would be allowed to establish a company’ – that’s the Bank of England. In order for what? In order to wage war. It was in order to make war. So they’re closely linked.”

But there was another essential element. This was the fact that in order to lend money that it did not possess, the Bank of England—which was then a privately owned corporation—required a certain collateral base—what is called a “reserve.” This was the origin of “fractional reserve banking.”

What they decided was that the “reserve” would be government bonds—i.e., debt—purchased by the bank from the government on credit—IOUs. The bank would then lend multiples of this reserve to private parties—individuals, companies, etc.—but would also lend to the government itself to wage wars. It’s how the wars against Napoleon were financed and how Britain has financed every war since then—with help later on from the US, of course.

Because the US created its own clone of the Bank of England via Alexander Hamilton’s First Bank of the United States. In fact, Hamilton wrote the legislation for the First Bank with the charter of the Bank of England sitting on his desk.

Hamilton’s plan, very simply, was to use government debt, as they did in England, to capitalize a bank which could then be used in order to finance an American standing army that would create an American empire in the Western Hemisphere in an alliance with the British Empire elsewhere around the world.

Initially, Hamilton himself lobbied to become the general-in-chief of this army, though that part of the plan came to naught when President John Adams made peace with France and so avoided the war Hamilton was counting on to get the ball rolling. Hamilton, of course, was killed in a duel by Vice President of the US, Aaron Burr, in 1804.

Key to Hamilton’s plan was that the Bank of the US would engender a moneyed aristocracy in the US parallel to that of Great Britain—what I am calling the Money Power. You can read the history of the US throughout the entire duration of the 19th century as a struggle between the Money Power and the forces of democracy.

The Money Power eventually won out through passage of legislation creating the Federal Reserve on December 23, 1913, though the fight still goes on through a small but important monetary reform movement that continues to exist, though neither Richard Werner nor Tucker Carlson appear to have ever heard of it. Hence the admittedly tongue-in-cheek title of this article, “How Stupid Can You Get?” What I mean is that nothing Werner is saying comes as a shock or surprise to the monetary reform movement, whose reaction is more along the lines of “What took you so long?”

At this point, I’ll refer you to the numerous articles I have posted on Three Sages and elsewhere on the subject of monetary reform, including two of my books: We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform and Our Country, Then and Now.

Before closing, however, let’s examine a couple more points Werner makes in the Tucker Carlson interview.

One of these points has already been alluded to. This is that during the 21st century, reigns of the Federal Reserve’s capos—Werner mentions Alan Greenspan and Ben Bernanke but the same applies to Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell—the US banking system has gotten itself into the same deep-doo-doo as the East Asians of yore and for the same reasons—investment in non-productive assets. Another word for these “investments” is “speculation.” Thus they are not “investments” at all. Rather they are legalized gambling—i.e., “bubbles.” And gambling has always been the special province of organized crime, and it has always been rigged in favor of “the house.”

Sound familiar? Welcome to “the markets.” “Buy now—watch inflation run up the assessment on your purchase—then sell it to some poor sucker before it crashes.”

We are all familiar with Alan Greenspan’s housing bubble. But how about the universal practice of buying stocks and bonds with borrowed money—on “margin”? How about “vulture capitalists” borrowing millions of dollars in made-up credit to purchase companies which are then stripped of assets and left to collapse with workers laid off, families and communities ruined, etc.? The fancy name for this is “leveraged buyouts.” Then there are corporate stock “buy-backs,” again done with made-up credit borrowed from the banks. Or how about the billions of dollars people borrow using credit cards just to buy groceries or pay rent. Then there’s the dark and murky world of “derivatives”—what Warren Buffet has called “weapons of mass financial destruction.”

Richard Werner doesn’t give us an estimate, but I have read that up to 50 percent of all bank loans today are solely for speculation. Think about that and what it means for the kind of world the Money Power has created and in which we live.

So the second point Richard Werner makes that I want to mention is his proposed solution to this massive, galactic-sized problem that the central banks propose to solve by shutting down all the other banks in the world in deference to their one-size-fits-all Central Bank Digital Currency.

Richard Werner says what we need is a large increase in the number of local banks that invest in productive enterprise at the community level. He says this is what is responsible for the 20th century economic miracle of Japan which China copied for its own economic miracle of the 21st. He implies that it’s the existence of local banks that is responsible for whatever degree of economic health remains in the economies of Germany and the US. He says that the closure of local banks is what ails the economy of Britain. He says that it’s the insistence by the IMF and World Bank that countries borrow from the big Western banks rather than create credit through their own indigenous banking systems that has kept the Global South in poverty for so long.

Werner also cites the potential of publicly-owned banking by pointing to the only state-owned bank in the US—the Bank of North Dakota—as a possible route to prosperity. Finally, he makes some vague references to another type of QE which would be a nation’s own treasury getting into the game of credit creation and orienting that credit toward tangible production, not asset inflation or consumer lending, which is also inflationary.

What, the government creating credit directly by spending it into circulation rather than relying on the Money Power and its privately owned banks—including central banks—to control the economic life of nations?

What a novel idea!

But again, “how stupid can you get?” Don’t we know that this was a system practiced in the American colonies prior to the American Revolution? The government of Massachusetts, for instance, had a long-standing practice of spending its own coined and printed money into circulation. It’s how the Continental Congress financed Washington’s armies before the British destroyed the value of continental currency through counterfeiting.

But then along came Alexander Hamilton, who assured that the power of the government to spend credit into circulation was not included in the US Constitution. Instead, he was ready to spring his Bank of the United States into action to get the war machine going.

Still, the Madison administration relied on direct credit creation to fight the War of 1812, as Lincoln did with the Greenbacks at the time of the Civil War. President Andrew Jackson attacked the Money Power by destroying the Second Bank of the United States and protecting the government’s assets in an Independent Treasury, even as he paid off the national debt and balanced the federal budget. Later, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford advocated the building of infrastructure by direct federal credit creation. President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order—later cancelled before it was implemented—for spending of silver certifications directly into circulation.

But it was the Federal Reserve that brought the US into the era of world wars that continues today. This is what placed the strength of the nation into the hands of the Money Power—where it now resides—and which was the main culprit in making our country the greatest predator on the planet through the failing dollar hegemony the Trump administration is so desperate to protect.

This catastrophic situation could end today with real monetary reform. I have written repeatedly that this could be done by implementation of Congressman Dennis Kucinich’s NEED Act of 2011 which sits on the docket of Congress ready for implementation. The NEED Act, which I helped develop, is part of the platform of the Green Party and would provide Richard Warner and Tucker Carlson with the next phase of QE that would solve the problems they identified in their interview of July 25, 2025.

What about it gentlemen?

RICHARD C. COOK is a retired U.S. federal policy analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury Department. Richard was born in Missoula, Montana, grew up in Michigan and Virginia, and is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting the greatest tragedy of the Space Age in his book Challenger Revealed. After serving at Treasury for 21 years, Richard became a vocal critic of the private bank-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform, published in 2007. He also served as an adviser to the late Stephen Zarlenga, founder and head of the American Monetary Institute, with whom he co-authored the American Monetary Act which Congressman Dennis Kucinich codified and introduced in Congress as the National Emergency Education and Defense Act—NEED Act—of 2011. Currently on the books and ready to implement, the NEED Act advocates for replacing the debt-based banking system run by the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency implemented through DIRECT FEDERAL SPENDING and a CITIZENS’ DIVIDEND.