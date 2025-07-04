The American Commentariat is exploding with derisive accounts of US President Donald Trump’s ongoing series of phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. These accounts are characterized by claims that Trump is desperately trying to con Putin into surrendering Russia’s real interests by agreeing to a cease-fire in Ukraine and somehow going along with the Western Empire’s aims of reorganizing the entire Middle East, Iran included, under a new hegemony with Netanyahu’s genocidal Israeli state at its ideological center.

To the Commentariat, it’s all just a game, orchestrated by Trump’s handlers, to wear Putin down, buy time for Ukraine and Israel to rearm, prepare the battle plans for a new anti-Russian assault in the Caucasus combined with an Israeli-American nuclear attack on Iran, while scehemes to set China up for the really big battle are coming next.

Nothing has the Commenariat quite as excited as a possible Armageddon.

Meanwhile, the US’s European “allies” continue to foam at the mouth for a really big war against Russia, led by NATO chief Mark Rutte and the rogues gallery of Merz, Macron, Starmer, and Zelensky, all on their knees begging “Daddy” Trump to hurry up and start World War III before they are removed from office by their own restless populations. They too are jeering the Putin-Trump phone calls. Polish foreign minister Sikorski says, “President Trump, Putin is mocking your peace efforts. Please restore supplies of anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine and impose tough new sanctions on the aggressor.” (Rt.com, July 4, 2025)

Of course Putin and the Russians are watching developments closely, as are China’s Xi Jinping and his cohorts. And it’s these two statesmen, with Putin the world’s most experienced and accomplished leader, who understand what it means to play the long game, where change is not measured in sound bites, but in centuries.

But don’t people realize how revolutionary it is that Putin and Trump have spoken together by phone, one-on-one, six times over a course of over a few months?

This is unprecedented. The US has been at war against Russia indirectly, diplomatically, by proxy, or via media, spying, sabotage, false flags, or electronic hacking, etc., since 1946. That’s almost 80 years ago.

During this time, the US, backed heavily by Britain, has systematically been trying to destroy Russia, without provoking, of course, all-out nuclear war, but has utterly failed. Plus the number of times that US presidents have actually spoken directly to their Russia counterparts without interference from scheming aides such as the Zionists that surround Trump—maybe never.

The Putin-Trump phone conversations are world-shattering simply by having taken place. And now Putin wants to sit down and meet with Trump in person as this report from Rt.com spells out: Putin-Trump meeting necessary – Kremlin .

One of the things which Putin has conveyed to Trump is the long history of positive relationships between Russia and America. It’s also time that Americans themselves learn something about this long history.

The story goes back to 1781, when the Continental Congress sent Francis Dana to the court of Catherine the Great in St. Petersburg to establish relations with Russia while urging the Czarina to offer recognition to the US even as the War of Independence against Britain was still raging.

Accompanying Dana was 14-year-old John Quincy Adams, who was serving as Dana’s secretary while his father John Adams was stationed in The Hague as America’s emissary to the Dutch Republic.

Fast forwarding to 1809-1814, J.Q. Adams returned to Russia as US minister, now representing a fully-independent United States, even as the nation was now fighting Britain in the War of 1812 and Russia itself was being invaded by the French under Napoleon.

Adams established a close personal relationship with Czar Alexander I who ruled as Emperor of Russia from 1801 to 1825. This relationship continued during Adams’ tenure as secretary of state under President James Monroe from 1817 to 1825.

By the time Adams became the sixth president of the US in 1825, he regarded Russia as the most powerful nation in Europe, surpassing even Great Britain whose coalitions had finally succeeded in defeating Napoleon in 1815. In fact, one of Adams’ achievements as secretary of state and president was to forestall any attempt by the “Holy Alliance” of Russia, Prussia, and Austria from sending armies into Latin America to prevent those regions from securing independence from Spain. The centerpiece of Adams’ policy was the statement he drafted for President Monroe forbidding future colonization of the Americas by Europe that was later known as the Monroe Doctrine.

As an aside, the Monroe Doctrine also pledged that the US would stay out of European affairs, a pledge the US abandoned when it allowed itself to be suckered into World War I on the side of Great Britain against its arch-rival Germany. (For an outstanding biography see Fred Kaplan, John Quincy Adams, HarperCollins Publishers, 2014.)

But the US stayed on good terms with Russia throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, including the time during the American Civil War when Russia sent warships to New York and San Francisco to prevent Britain from entering the war on the side of the Confederacy. Czar Alexander II freed the Russian serfs as President Abraham Lincoln was emancipating the slaves. After the Civil War, Russia sold Alaska to the US to keep that vast region from falling into Britain’s hands. During the latter part of the 19th century, American engineers helped Russia build its railroads, and later it was US aid under Lend-Lease that helped the Soviet Union withstand assault from Hitler’s armies.

It was only after British Prime Minister Winston Churchill declared that an “Iron Curtain” had fallen across Europe after the Soviet armies had taken Eastern Europe back from the Germans did the US instigate the Cold War against its former allies, a conflict that continued until the Soviet Union disbanded in 1991. It was then that the West decided to destroy Russia altogether by the eastward march of NATO, combined with the imposition on Russia of neoliberal economic policies that produced havoc and deadly poverty in the 1990s. It was then, of course, that Vladimir Putin stepped forward to say, “enough is enough.”

Putin has fought off the West’s imperial assault via its proxy wars in the Caucaus and Ukraine combined with brutal economic sanctions and has reasserted Russia’s pivotal role in creating and maintaining a worldwide influence to counter the Anglo-American venture to control the world through financial and military assaults around the globe. The result has been BRICS—the economic system of alliances and relationships led by Russia, China, India, and a growing bloc of other nations, including Iran, that has become an effective counterbalance to the predations of the globalist financiers working out of London, New York, and Tel Aviv.

The fact of a new multipolar world is the centerpiece of what Putin has been patiently explaining to Trump through the series of phone conversations that we are now witnessing and which are likely the greatest hope the world now has for a future of peace, cooperation, and even prosperity.

The fact that the calls are continuing indicates that Trump is listening and, we hope, learning.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting his story in the book “Challenger Revealed.” After serving at Treasury, he became a vocal critic of the private finance-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in “We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform.” He served as an adviser to the American Monetary Institute and worked with Congressman Dennis Kucinich to advocate for replacing the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency. See his new book, Our Country, Then and Now, Clarity Press, 2023. He has recently been named a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

