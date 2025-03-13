The US war against Russia in Ukraine—after Lavrov’s interview we won’t call it a “proxy” war anymore—is the most important geopolitical events of the 21st century so far. This is why we have to keep reporting on it. The Russian English-language media is probably the most important news source, because everything the American MSM reports is censored and twisted beyond recognition. So here’s the latest—Putin’s response to Trump’s proposed cease-fire. Note that it’s not Zelensky’s any more. The mask is off now. It was Biden’s war, and now it’s Trump’s.

Putin lists guarantees Moscow wants for 30-day ceasefire