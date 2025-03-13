The US war against Russia in Ukraine—after Lavrov’s interview we won’t call it a “proxy” war anymore—is the most important geopolitical events of the 21st century so far. This is why we have to keep reporting on it. The Russian English-language media is probably the most important news source, because everything the American MSM reports is censored and twisted beyond recognition. So here’s the latest—Putin’s response to Trump’s proposed cease-fire. Note that it’s not Zelensky’s any more. The mask is off now. It was Biden’s war, and now it’s Trump’s.
Putin lists guarantees Moscow wants for 30-day ceasefire
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Mr. Putin makes a number of very valid points that must be respected. He is too smart to fall for something that is not at all in his or his country's interests. In my view he and the Russian people as well as those in Eastern Ukraine are owed restitution for what the West has put them through.