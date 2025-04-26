President Trump can be forgiven for being a little confused.

Sometimes he's the president of a nation--the US, nominally a constitutional republic. He reports to the voters.

At others he's the military czar holding the bag for the atrocities of the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire which is dying in the sands of Gaza and the black earth of Ukraine. He reports to the globalist elite.

If he tilts toward the US, the imperial zombies like Z. and N. drop bombs to get him back in line. As he tilts toward the zombies, he sinks deeper into the mire.

Will he be able to find his way out of this mess? Who knows.

Wonder what J.D. is thinking.