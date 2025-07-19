Three Sages

Three Sages

Lewis Coleman
38m

Jackson is one of my favorite “founding fathers,” second only to Benjamin Franklin, courtesy of his courage in fighting Nicholas Biddle and his British central bank. This is not to disparage Mr. Cook’s account, which focuses on highlights, but there were important details of Jackson’s life that are invariably forgotten. As a teenager he fought in the American Revolution, was captured by the British, and imprisoned for the duration of the war in a horrible prison in the north of England which was especially cold in winter, and where the American prisoners were regarded as traitors and weren’t provided with adequate food, clothing, and shelter. That inspired Jackson’s bitter hatred of everything British, and inspired his famously iron will as a military leader. He became a prominent public defender of Aaron Burr when Jefferson accused Burr of treason and had him arrested and placed on trial in Richmond, Va. Burr is also a fascinating American patriot and politician, and his story is worth investigating. Today his memory is methodically vilified because he challenged Alexander Hamilton to a duel after Hamilton engaged in a covert “poison pen” campaign of writing personal letters to prominent American citizens who didn’t know Burr that falsely accused Burr of improprieties. When Burr learned of this, he challenged Hamilton to a duel and shot him in the abdomen, whereupon Hamilton suffered an agonizing death about two days later from the stress of the gunshot wound, for those were the days before anesthesia, and surgeons knew that their intervention would guarantee death. Seldom do scumbag politicians suffer similar justice today, but the banksters have seen to it that Hamilton is remembered as a “hero” and Burr is dismissed as a criminal.

What is also often overlooked is that the British banksters retained a professional marksman who publicly alleged that Jackson’s wife was a whore. In those days, that sort of thing settled by a duel; and Jackson’s political reputation would have been wrecked unless he demanded a duel with this professional murderer. Jackson knew that he couldn’t outshoot his adversary, so he waited until the marksman shot him in the shoulder. Then, with blood pouring down his leg, he took careful aim and shot the man dead. He suffered from that shoulder wound for the remainder of his life. Despite this, when the banksters retained a second assassin to murder Jackson on the steps of the Capitol building. By that time Jackson was a crippled old man, but he nearly beat the man to death with his cane. Men like Jackson are unheard of today, especially among the political class, but the banksters remain as vicious as ever.

