Richard C. Cook comments: This is our last posting for today, Friday, June 13, 2025. While the news from the world’s ongoing tragedies may seem overwhelming, we all remain capable of looking inward and upward. Many of the world’s religions acknowledge divine beings to whom it is possible for us to pray and from whom we may receive guidance. The Christian and Islamic religions believe in the presence and availability of St. Michael the Archangel, often depicted as a divine warrior. According to Bô Yin Râ, St. Michael may once have been a human being on earth before ascending to heaven and remaining to fight for struggling humanity. Following are two prayers involving St. Michael:

From Angels in My Hair: The True Story of a Modern-Day Irish Mystic by Lorna Byrne:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Prayer of the Healing Angels that is carried from God by Michael thy Archangel: Pour out, thy Healing Angels, Thy Heavenly Host upon us, And upon those that we love. Let us feel the beam of thy Healing Angels upon us, The Light of your Healing Hands. We will let thy healing begin, Whatever way God grants it.

From Angel Power by Janice T. Connell:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Prayer Saint Michael the Archangel, Powerful Spirit of Truth. Take our hands and lead us to Divine Truth. Protect us from all the evil in the world. Guard us and compensate for all our weaknesses. Change, bless, and restore the consequences of all our mistakes. Carry us on the wings of your love and might to the Throne of God and pray to Him with us forever. Amen