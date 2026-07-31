Richard C. Cook comments: St. Jude, one of Jesus’s apostles, is acknowledged as the patron saint of “difficult cases,” including “lost causes.” When peace in our time seems like a “lost cause,” our recourse is to turn within to the deeper places within our own consciousness for strength and guidance. The Church believes that the saints in heaven available to us here on earth hear our prayers and help us to open to the divine energy that can restore humanity to its pristine spiritual goodness.

Send your petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Friend of St. Jude: When we pray for healing for ourselves or our loved ones, our concern for the person in need opens our hearts to the comfort and strength of God’s love for us. In our devotion to St. Jude, we have an additional source of grace and support. As we offer him our petitions for healing, we find hope and inspiration through St. Jude’s intercession to God on behalf of our intentions. With trust in God’s loving care, we invite you to join Fr. Agustin Carrillo, CMF, co-director of the National Shrine of St. Jude, in saying this Prayer to St. Jude for Healing. Join us for additional healing prayers during the Solemn Novena to St. Jude for Healing, August 15th—23rd at the National Shrine of St. Jude in Chicago, IL. May God’s loving presence fill your heart with peace, renew your strength, and bring you hope through the powerful intercession of St. Jude. Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province