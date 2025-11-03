Prayer of Thy Healing Angels

Prayer of thy Healing Angels that is carried from God by Michael thy Archangel:

Pour out, thy Healing Angels, Thy Heavenly Host upon us, And upon those that we love. Let us feel the beam of thy Healing Angels upon us, The Light of your Healing Hands.

We will let thy healing begin, Whatever way God grants it.

St. Paul’s Letter to the Romans 11:29-36

Brothers and sisters:

The gifts and the call of God are irrevocable.



Just as you once disobeyed God

but have now received mercy

because of their disobedience,

so they have now disobeyed in order that,

by virtue of the mercy shown to you,

they too may now receive mercy.

For God delivered all to disobedience,

that he might have mercy upon all.



Oh, the depth of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God!

How inscrutable are his judgments and how unsearchable his ways!



For who has known the mind of the Lord

or who has been his counselor?

Or who has given him anything

that he may be repaid?



For from him and through him and for him are all things.

To God be glory forever. Amen.

Gospel of Luke 14:12-14

On a sabbath Jesus went to dine

at the home of one of the leading Pharisees.

He said to the host who invited him,

“When you hold a lunch or a dinner,

do not invite your friends or your brothers or sisters

or your relatives or your wealthy neighbors,

in case they may invite you back and you have repayment.

Rather, when you hold a banquet,

invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, the blind;

blessed indeed will you be because of their inability to repay you.

For you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous.”