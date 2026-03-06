Send your Lenten petition to the Shrine

Send Your Prayer

Dear Friend of St. Jude,Thank you for your faithful support of the National Shrine of St. Jude and for joining me in prayer during this Lenten season. Today, I want to share with you the meditations for the third week of Lent. You can view the meditations on our website and bookmark the page so you can return to it each new week of the Lenten season.

We are grateful for our shared prayer in devotion to St. Jude. Through his intercession, we are reminded of the hope and inspiration rooted in our faith, even amid life’s challenges. Our hope in him—and in the coming blessings of Easter—makes Lent a season of true joy.May you remain under the loving care of St. Jude throughout this Lenten season.Yours in prayer,

Fr. Paul Keller, CMF

Provincial

Claretian Missionaries

USA-Canada Province

