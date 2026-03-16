Three Sages

Three Sages

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
5h

Pope Leo needs to stick his nose out of politics. He's no better than the Communist Pope Francis.

I never liked Pope Leo from the start. He forgot where he was born. When he was announced, There were Americans in the crowd. He spoke NO English. Why? Because, he could care less

about the Country where he grew up. He spent too much time in the Leftist assignments and countries.

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