Poem about a soldier who killed himself....
Richard C. Cook comments: This morning a friend sent me this poem:
Suicide in the TrenchesI knew a simple soldier boyWho grinned at life in empty joy,Slept soundly through the lonesome dark,And whistled early with the lark.In winter trenches, cowed and glum,With crumps and lice and lack of rum,He put a bullet through his brain,No one spoke of him again.. . . . . .You smug-faced crowds with kindling eyeWho cheer when soldier lads march by,Sneak home and pray you’ll never knowThe hell where youth and laughter go.
By Siegfried Sassoon
This was my answer:
Yes, this poem is true.
But in my own case, I refused service in Vietnam, which this poor young man should have done.
Imagine. I was 19, young, happy, and free. Since I was not in college at the time I had no student deferment.
Then the letter came. Report for your military physical! Long story short, I would not and did not go halfway around the world to shoot innocent people I’d never met.
I paid a very heavy price.
But now I am 79, happy, and free. I could not have survived as a poorly paid assassin for this filthy system.
Richard Cook
