Richard C. Cook comments: This morning a friend sent me this poem:

Suicide in the Trenches Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I knew a simple soldier boy Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Who grinned at life in empty joy, Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Slept soundly through the lonesome dark, Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And whistled early with the lark. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In winter trenches, cowed and glum, Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published With crumps and lice and lack of rum, Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published He put a bullet through his brain, Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published No one spoke of him again. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published . . . . . . Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You smug-faced crowds with kindling eye Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Who cheer when soldier lads march by, Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Sneak home and pray you’ll never know Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The hell where youth and laughter go. By Siegfried Sassoon

This was my answer:

Yes, this poem is true.

But in my own case, I refused service in Vietnam, which this poor young man should have done.

Imagine. I was 19, young, happy, and free. Since I was not in college at the time I had no student deferment.

Then the letter came. Report for your military physical! Long story short, I would not and did not go halfway around the world to shoot innocent people I’d never met.

I paid a very heavy price.

But now I am 79, happy, and free. I could not have survived as a poorly paid assassin for this filthy system.

Richard Cook