Richard C. Cook comments: Believe it or not, there are still people out there praising Trump for his sneaky plan to outsmart the globalists, outflank Netenyahu, and create the Golden Age.

Then there’s Pepe Escobar. “They came. They bunker-busted. They fled. And then they set the stage to control the narrative via a massive P.R. operation.”

Empire of Chaos Takes War on BRICS to Next Level