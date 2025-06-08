Richard C. Cook comments: The recent attack on Russian strategic bombers has brought the world to the brink of World War III. But all responsible commentators point to Britain as the instigator behind the latest Ukrainian terror attacks. Why, then, isn’t Putin taking the bait? And what did Trump know about it? Escobar and Krainer explain. Krainer is particularly cogent on the central role of the Bank of England and the British financial establishment. After all, they have been starting world wars for centuries.

Pepe Escobar & Alex Krainer explain the Ukraine Crisis