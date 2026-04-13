Acts of the Apostles: 4:23-31

After their release Peter and John went back to their own people

and reported what the chief priests and elders had told them.

And when they heard it,

they raised their voices to God with one accord

and said, “Sovereign Lord, maker of heaven and earth

and the sea and all that is in them,

you said by the Holy Spirit

through the mouth of our father David, your servant:



Why did the Gentiles rage

and the peoples entertain folly?

The kings of the earth took their stand

and the princes gathered together

against the Lord and against his anointed.



Indeed they gathered in this city

against your holy servant Jesus whom you anointed,

Herod and Pontius Pilate,

together with the Gentiles and the peoples of Israel,

to do what your hand and your will

had long ago planned to take place.

And now, Lord, take note of their threats,

and enable your servants to speak your word

with all boldness, as you stretch forth your hand to heal,

and signs and wonders are done

through the name of your holy servant Jesus.”

As they prayed, the place where they were gathered shook,

and they were all filled with the Holy Spirit

and continued to speak the word of God with boldness.