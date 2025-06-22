Richard C. Cook comments:

Just wanted to send a short message to thank and acknowledge our readers who have urged us to continue in our mission. The answer is a definite “Yes!”

However, we will be focusing less on recapitulating the news from the Commentariat and more on matters of the spirit. This will include regular selections from books by Bô Yin Râ but also from my own book, Our Country, Then and Now.

I definitely believe we are at the turning of cosmic cycles affecting the earth and our human population. In no way do I support the speculations of the so-called Evangelicals. I am an incurable optimist, though I do not believe anyone can forecast details of the future.

As always, the motto of Three Sages is, “Peace on earth, good will to all people.” Those who fail to practice good will are their own reward.

I am also strongly supportive of all efforts, individual and collective, toward self-sufficiency. We have been eating well out of our own garden this spring and buy our bulk foods from local sources, especially from the Mennonites in our area.

The photo is from our fireplace mantle—we heat with wood and enjoy our morning coffee and prayer time here. The painting is of an Irish cottage by my late mother-in-law. The portrait of Jesus is by Bô Yin Râ. Of course the picture to the right is of Our Lady of Guadelupe, the patron saint of the Americas, who watches over us.

This weekend we plan to travel to West Virginia to take part in a Pow-Wow being put on by my Native American relatives.

Peace and blessings to all!