By Jim Hogue

“Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.”

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L Frank Baum. 1900.

That's what it's all about. Don't look there, look here.

Pay no attention to the murder of Epstein and his connections to organized crime, to MI-6, to Mossad, to the banks that laundered his money, to the intelligence networks, to Robert Maxwell, to Clinton and Trump, to arms trafficking, to the blackmail, to Ehud Barak et al. Just move on. Put it out of your minds and see him as a lone wolf pedophile.

Don't look at the US war against Russia. Just look at Russia vs Ukraine.

Don't look for the man who shot Cory Comperatore. Just look at the blood on Trump's ear.

Don't look at the travesties of the Covid scam as violations of human rights and basic freedoms. Just focus on how effective or ineffective the protocols have been.

Don't look at the genocide in Gaza. See it as a war.

Pay no attention to deforestation, debt slavery, burning kids alive, regime change, destruction of cultures, allegiance to a foreign country, billions flowing to connected grifters, a pharmaceutical industry dedicated to your addiction.

Look elsewhere, follow the narrative and watch the show.