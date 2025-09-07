Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freakazoid's avatar
Freakazoid
10h

“Up is down and down is up” everything we know and understand is backwards. After the Dead Sea Scrolls were deciphered, that is what they said about it. Then it was hidden away.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
I Rose's avatar
I Rose
10h

Yes, yes & yes…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture