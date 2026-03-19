Part Two -- From Jesus Christ to Bô Yin Râ: A Personal Spiritual Journey

By Richard C. Cook

For Part One -- Click HERE

Bô Yin Râ

First the back story. My father died in 2010. He was taken to a hospital in Newport News, VA, near where he lived, for routine hernia surgery, but he told my sister he thought he would die there.

While I was at the local VA hospital to arrange rehab for him, I got a call that he was comatose in the ICU! He never regained consciousness and died within a day. The doctors never told us what had happened to cause his health to plummet so suddenly. But what can you do on their turf where they call all the shots and where elderly patients in particular are helpless against all the bugs floating around? And what else had befallen him? I cry about it to this day.

Two years later my mother died but at my sister’s home where fortunately Mom had gotten decent care. Just before she died, I read Mom a passage from one of Eckart Tolle’s books on how to pass into the infinite at death. Eckart Tolle was born in Germany and lived with his father in Spain. Later I read an article on Eckart Tolle about how, while a teenager, he read several books written by someone named Bô Yin Râ.

So I looked up Bô Yin Râ on the internet, and there he was with a collection of books available at reasonable cost from a publisher called Kober Press located in Berkeley, CA. The books had been translated from German, were fairly short, and straightforward to read. But they had a flavor of depth and joy that I had sometimes encountered before, like when reading Rumi or the Bhagavad Gita or some of Jesus’s sayings, but with a lot more explanation that wasn’t just familiar formulas. This discovery was a “Wow” that turned out to be life-changing.

The primary book was entitled The Book on the Living God. One of the books had a short life story of Bô Yin Râ, including an account of how he received his spiritual name. He was also a painter and had done numerous abstract depictions of the spiritual world. His spiritual mentor was from India who, appearing out of nowhere, had begun to visit him while he was yet a boy.

Bô Yin Râ was a German from Aschaffenburg near Frankfurt. His birth name was Joseph Anton Schneider; later in his life, Schneiderfranken. He lived from 1876-1943.

Having been familiar with Eastern religions, the name Bô Yin Râ didn’t turn me off. He was a “Luminary of Primordial Light”; that is, he was an initiate of a spiritual society the center of which was in Asia and which was responsible for guiding the spirituality of all humankind and has been doing so since time immemorial.

I immediately resonated with the idea of the Luminaries. I had been formally initiated into Christianity, Tibetan Buddhism, Islam, and Hinduism. The idea of the “Perennial Philosophy” is second nature to me and had been one of the themes of my book The Return of the Aeons.

Bô Yin Râ wrote that Jesus was also a Luminary. Jesus’s life and teachings were one of the main themes of Bô Yin Râ’s books, himself having been born and raised a Catholic. I also was impressed by the fact that when he was conscripted into the German army in World War I, he risked his life by refusing to touch a gun, instead being assigned as a translator for Greek prisoners-of-war. Obviously he risked his life, as we are living at a time when people are executed for refusing to kill others in war.

After reading a few books, I contacted Eric Strauss, publisher and editor of the Kober Press, which oversaw the marketing and distribution of the first English-language translations of Bô Yin Râ’s books. Eric asked me to review some of the books, which I did. He also explained to me how far off the mark what I wrote in The Return of the Aeons had been. So I immediately took the book off the market, absorbing the substantial costs of self-publishing.

So a journey began into what I now consider to be the heart and soul of the authentic spiritual path for our age. It is a path that is entirely compatible with the daily life of ordinary people, including what is most genuine in every religion. Working with Bô Yin Râ’s teaching has involved daily study of his books, beginning to learn to read the books in German, meeting and sharing notes with other readers, and eventually collaborating with a small group engaged in spreading the word about Bô Yin Râ to English-language readers.

Work with the teaching has been incredibly difficult and demanding, demasking oneself mercilessly, learning the art of prayer on many levels, facing up to one’s past as well as one’s potential, and overall making ready for the next life through the practice of “dying daily.” The teaching has truly answered the yearning of my youth expressed in the words, “I’m searchin’ for J. Christ.”

Indeed, Jesus is real, he is the savior of humanity, and he is always present and available to guide us home both in our planetary existence and our eternal future. One of my prized possessions is a copy of a portrait of Jesus painted by Bô Yin Râ from Jesus’s actual likeness in the spiritual world. You can find this likeness HERE.

Bô Yin Râ’s collected works, compiled as a 32-volume compendium called Hortus Conclusus (“The Gated Garden”) covers a spectrum of topics beyond the ability of any ordinary person to completely absorb. But he tells us not to worry about it—to select the individual books and practices most conducive to our own progress, which I and many others have done.

Work for Humanity

It’s one thing to strive for one’s own salvation, and what endeavor could be more worthwhile? It’s quite another to encourage others do the same—both those closest to us and those from around the world we may never meet in person.

I had wanted to express myself in writing since boyhood. Not to be a writer, though. I never really knew what I wanted to be and honestly still don’t know for sure, even as my 80th birthday approaches. Maybe I just want to be myself, hard though that is. I also want the Truman Show to be over with.

I learned the craft of writing, not through journalism, but by working professionally as a government analyst and later as an independent author. I include in my writing books, articles, letters, emails, comments on other people’s writing—all kinds of things. I had made an adequate living writing for the government—I think I was one of best analysts they had in the civilian agencies I worked for. My writing was clear, direct, well-researched, and honest. I was not a “spin doctor.” The higher-ups didn’t always like what I had to say, but they took it seriously. Later, as an independent writer and blogger it was the same. I had to satisfy myself, first and foremost.

Consequently, I’ve never had a big audience, and I don’t make much money at writing. But I am still being paid—by my government pension and by social security. This is enough.

So my writing became my means of paying the price for my incarnation, but not by trying to advise people along their own spiritual path. I have tried that, but it didn’t work so well. I am not a “teacher” and certainly not a “guru” or “spiritual master.” If you really like my stuff, you can just call me “Uncle Rick.”

I wrote quite a lot from when I retired in 2007 but tapered off after we moved back to Maryland. But a step up to another level took place when I was contacted by my cousin Johnny Lathrop, our family archivist from Texas. I had loved Johnny’s mother, my first cousin Carolyn, from Oklahoma and later Texas. Johnny located me around 2021, and we hit it off right away.

Today I love Johnny like a brother. He is married to a wonderful girl, Christie, and they have three sons. The result of our talks about family history was that I now had the material which allowed me to write a history of the U.S. intertwined with tales of our ancestors from the first Puritans to my dad’s service in World War II and lots in between. I also wrote of my own experience working for the government. But writing my book Our Country, Then and Now also forced me to face the difficulty and necessity of confronting evil. I followed my book with creation of the blog on Substack called Three Sages.

I love my native land. I wrote earlier in this article about starting to listen to Bob Dylan’s music while in high school. That was around 1963. Bob Dylan is five years older than I am. Much later I read his autobiographical book Chronicles, Volume One. He writes, speaking of a conversation with the Irish singer Bono, “about the rightness, the richness, glory, beauty, wonder, and magnificence of America.” That is how I have always felt about America as well.

Then why is America and much of the rest of the world going down the drain? Well, my short answer is that almost from the start, our country has been in the grip of the Money Power. St. Paul wrote in 1 Timothy 6:10 that “the love of money is the root of all evil.” And he was right.

In America the love of money began to manifest early on, especially in the creation of a banking system that was increasingly centralized and taken over by big international banking interests getting rich off usury while ordinary people have always struggled to survive. This continues to happen today in America and around the world. The few countries where a government has succeeded in controlling the financial interests are the ones that are pulling ahead, and the U.S. is not one of these.

But going further, what I believe has happened is that humanity has gone as far as they can in conquering the material world—so much so that they’re able to kill every living thing on the planet with control of the weather, creation and introduction of deadly pathogens and vaccines, and, of course, endless war possibly culminating in a nuclear holocaust. And the Money Power has figured out how to get rich off all this by using electronic money cranked out at will. On top of it all is “Artificial Intelligence” destroying jobs and souls by the tens of millions. Then there’s what is coming out in the Epstein files—the total corruption of the governing elites and their control by Israel.

The trouble is that the world is so out of balance that the people responsible for all this are empty inside, eaten alive by desire as the Epstein files so clearly show—nothing more than drooling psychopaths doomed to self-destruction in this world and eternities in hell in the next. And it’s all just fine as long as the stock market stays high as a kite. Meanwhile, the Money Power has set out to use biological warfare to kill off all the “useless eaters” who don’t fit into their system.

How can anyone who wants to be a responsible writer explain all this without making the situation worse by causing people to think about it all the time? How often do we have to hear the same lamentations over and over again? Who can we blame? The Jews, as some do? There are bad Jews and bad non-Jews alike, and I can honestly say that throughout my lifetime “some of my best friends have been Jews.” So I don’t believe that’s the answer. Of course there’s also Israel, a separate case.

Many simply say it’s Satanic. Maybe it is.

The Prince of Darkness

Bô Yin Râ points to the Prince of Darkness. So did Jesus.

You remember from the Bible that Jesus began his public ministry after he was baptized in the Jordan River by John the Baptist. But before he began to preach, he went out into the desert where he was tempted by the devil. The Bible says in Mathew 4:1-11 (KJV):

Then was Jesus led up of the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted of the devil.

And when he had fasted forty days and forty nights, he was afterward an hungred.

And when the tempter came to him, he said, “If thou be the Son of God, command that these stones be made bread.”

But he answered and said, “It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.”

Then the devil taketh him up into the holy city, and setteth him on a pinnacle of the temple,

And saith unto him, “If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down: for it is written, He shall give his angels charge concerning thee: and in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone.”

Jesus said unto him, “It is written again, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God.”

Again, the devil taketh him up into an exceeding high mountain, and sheweth him all the kingdoms of the world, and the glory of them;

And saith unto him, “All these things will I give thee, if thou wilt fall down and worship me.”

Then saith Jesus unto him, “Get thee hence, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.”

Then the devil leaveth him, and, behold, angels came and ministered unto him.

Let’s next turn to St. Paul, who wrote in his epistle to the Ephesians: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” (KJV)

Fast forward 1,500 years into the heart of what became Christian civilization, when, at the start of the modern period—the Renaissance—European literature became obsessed with the Faust legend. This was a story line that depicted a high-standing intellectual—often a doctor—who sold his soul to the devil in the person of someone called Mephistopheles in exchange for wealth, or fame, or pleasure—things like that—only to find himself dragged down to hell when the devil foreclosed on the bargain.

I have often thought that the legend of Faust is the archetypal story line of modern times, where what the devil promised to Faust was the wealth, power, and glory that accrued through the harnessing of science to material gain. You can find multiple references to the Faust legend HERE.

Again, it has been the Money Power that stood to benefit the most from this devil’s bargain. And it seems to be the countries most addicted to material gain; that is, most specifically the great powers of the Western world—especially the U.S.—that are now deepest in the throes of agony and societal collapse.

The U.S. has quite literally gone to hell, making it prey for all the forces of immorality and dissolution that attack on every side and in every way, destroying decency, good will, honesty, kindness, and virtue. As a result, there are millions of people in the world today who would like to see the U.S. destroyed altogether. It’s all come home vividly with the US-Israel war of aggression against Iran.

All this is what I and many others have been going crazy trying to warn about. Obviously, libraries of books have been written about these things, but to what end and with what result?

I will close this essay with Bô Yin Râ.

Referring back to Three Sages, one of our projects has been to publish articles and reviews about Bô Yin Râ, his books, and his teachings. We have also published segments of selected works in English translation, and in several cases, entire books. In so doing, we have been fortunate in coming into contact with a publishing company called Books to Light, which is engaged in bringing an additional English-language edition of Hortus Conclusus and other works to readers. I have also been working with Books to Light by reading aloud from these books on a new YouTube channel.

One of the books Three Sages has published in its entirety is The Path to God. We published this book by Bô Yin Râ in seven parts from July 15-August 8, 2025. Following is my editor’s introduction and the table of contents:

Richard C. Cook, Editor, Three Sages: For the past year, Three Sages has included in its publishing agenda articles about German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943), along with excerpts from his works. We have had a strong and positive reception among English-speaking readers from the US, Europe, and elsewhere in the world, so have been encouraged to continue. Most recently we published the complete text of two of Bô Yin Râ’s major books; namely, “The Book on the Beyond,” and “The Book on Happiness.” We are now moving ahead with publishing another complete text of one of Bô Yin Râ’s books, this one entitled “The Path to God.” Readers familiar with spiritual literature may rightfully ask whether anything new can be said on this topic. Please follow along with us over the next few weeks. You may find yourself very pleasantly surprised; perhaps even grateful! Three Sages is the only US website currently publishing Bô Yin Râ’s works, though we welcome others to join us. We are bringing you his books courtesy of the new US publishing house, Books to Light.

Contents of The Path to God

1. Delusion and Belief

2. Sure Knowledge

3. The Dream of Souls

4. Truth and Reality

5. Yes and No

6. The Great Struggle

7. Completion

Chapter 6: “The Great Struggle”

The sixth chapter of The Path to God contains Bô Yin Râ’s explanation of who or what is the Prince of Darkness, how that entity functions on planet Earth, how we are subject to its influence, and what we must do to mitigate or escape from its control. This is vital information that every person on Earth should learn and be told about, especially young people. It is our duty to carry this message far and wide, and I would strongly encourage every person reading this essay to do so.

Most Christian teachings include this message, but a majority of people today don’t receive it. Without any other touchstone, they lack sufficient warning or armor to resist temptation.

You can find all seven chapters of The Path to God in the Three Sages archive HERE. But I would also ask you to click on the file for chapter six, The Great Struggle. You can read it over and over again, as I have done. The Prince of Darkness must not escape our attention.

Of course, anyone taking these matters seriously will ask how we can tell when we are under attack by the Prince of Darkness or its minions. Direct assaults such as Jesus experienced in the wilderness are obviously rare. But every single person nevertheless is under some kind of subjection that will sneak up and derail us unexpectedly. Without forewarning and help, we just don’t have the power to resist.

Each person must seek their own answer, but we should realize that we are talking about our actions and behavior, not just our beliefs and words. Places to begin are to 1) Seriously adhere to the Ten Commandments; 2) Set out to implement and act upon Jesus’s Beatitudes; 3) Follow the behavioral prescriptions put forth by St. Paul in his epistles; 4) Launch a daily spiritual practice.

The temptations that are bound to arise will come from both outside ourselves—shocks from life—and within—the thoughts and desires popping up from our own inner space. These may appear to be self-generated, but they are not. They come from the Prince of Darkness. This is the material of a lifetime’s study, and we will experience many ups and downs, including falls and failures. But at least we now know where temptation comes from and what is at stake.

Conclusion

As I close this essay, I want to thank everyone who has read it and apologize to anyone who is offended by anything I have written. I have tried to be honest without embarrassing anyone, including myself, though that’s not always entirely possible. We are all “sinners,” and we have all made mistakes. We’re not obliged to hang out our dirty laundry, but we should certainly steel ourselves to becoming aware of it.

But as I prepare to leave for my next destination, I want to encourage myself and others to face this next step without regrets. We all do the best we can, we all struggle, and we all wish to strive to fulfill our destiny as “children of light.” It is never too late to turn around and seek forgiveness. To help with this, I would like to repeat for you a quotation from Bô Yin Râ sent to me by one of my German contacts, who writes:

“Never forget…just once a day, and only for a few minutes, to offer ‘the sacrifice of will’—I submit my thoughts to love—like a daily ritual, like a Catholic priest celebrating Mass—but to remain silent about it to everyone…You are then the freest person imaginable, for all ‘guilt’ that could ever have burdened you (sin, or whatever you may call it) has been rendered moot by the ‘sacrifice,’ and even any new ‘guilt’ becomes ineffective. You place yourself outside the otherwise universal law of causality and karma.”

Remember too what Jesus said: “For where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them.” (Matthew 18:20) But we can also work alone if we so choose.

I feel I have left you with enough clues as to how you can find help for taking the next step in your personal spiritual evolution. I believe in angels, archangels, saints, Luminaries, and celestial helpers. I believe there is a spiritual priesthood both on earth and in heaven to which we can “confess,” that watches over us, and that can teach us to hope, love, and pray.

Have faith! Goodness is always there and available! We are on planet Earth for such a short time but have so much to learn!

Here’s a tip: when the weather is decent go out for a walk just before the Sun comes up and feel the energy that comes into your soul. Do something similar in the evening when the Sun is setting. It’s a kind of cosmic food made especially for us on Earth to imbibe and enjoy. It never fails.

“Thanks for letting me share.”