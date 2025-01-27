Introduction

This is Part 4 of a 5-part series that reproduces, with the cooperation of Clarity Press, Chapter 2, “Money and Banking” of my recent book, Our Country, Then and Now. This chapter explains how government debt and usury, two of the most evil and destructive elements of today’s economic life, became built into the very fabric of governance in the United States, and by extension, all other nations of the Western world. The system actually originated in its modern form with the Bank of England that destroyed the indigenous monetary system of the British Isles. Of course usury goes far back in history to the days of the ancient empires, including Rome, which it also destroyed. Our Country, Then and Now may be ordered directly from the publisher here. This chapter of the book is being reproduced and distributed because of the urgent need to replace today’s usury-based system that benefits only the monetary elite with a new form of money-creation and distribution. The information contained herein is of special importance as the new Trump administration attempts a complete overhaul of the U.S. economy.

Note: Editorial comments, if any, are bracketed […]

Skepticism About Banking

The US population and its political representatives, at least among Jefferson’s followers and successors, were deeply skeptical of the power of central banking. Too often people had seen banks putting merchants and farmers into debt, then seizing their property through foreclosure. Nevertheless, the First Bank of the United States lasted for twenty years, all the way through Jefferson’s presidency, until 1811 and the presidency of James Madison, when the bank’s charter was not renewed.

When Jefferson began his two terms of office in 1801, his allies within the National Republican movement took control of Congress. The government continued the use of customs duties on imports as its main source of revenue. But with the Republicans staunchly against any kind of direct taxation, the revenue system based on excise taxes that had produced the Whiskey Rebellion in 1794 was abolished.

Congress also abolished import duties on salt. Jefferson and his Secretary of the Treasury Albert Gallatin went along with these changes. But excise taxes were reinstated in 1804 for a “Mediterranean Fund” to allow the Navy to fight the Barbary pirates in North Africa that were preying on US shipping.

With the tax cuts being implemented, on top of the growth of national commerce and action by the Washington/Hamilton administration in the 1790s to pay down the national debt, the Jefferson administration was able to run a budget surplus every year except 1809. This also meant less need to borrow, which was fine with Treasury Secretary Gallatin, who understood public debt to be inflationary.

Gallatin showed real wisdom when we look at the devastating inflationary impacts of government borrowing in our own day. He also viewed government debt as being harmful to business investment because it absorbed capital that would ordinarily be used by the private sector to expand production. During Jefferson’s two terms, the government was able to cut its total outstanding debt in half, so that interest payments as part of the federal budget also fell.

Fortunately, the operations of the First Bank were not part of the government’s budget. When in 1802 it did not have the money to pay off its Dutch creditors, the Bank agreed to allow English banker Alexander Baring to buy all the Bank’s outstanding equity—2,220 shares at a discount of forty-five percent—leading to a substantial profit.

This was the first entrance of British banking into US national finance. Barings Bank had been founded in 1762 by Alexander Baring’s father, a professor of theology in Bremen who [had] emigrated from Germany. Its headquarters were in London. The Bank’s rapid expansion as a major British financial power was financed by profits in the North American slave trade.[i]

Barings Bank started business in the US in 1796, when it purchased one million acres of land in Maine when Maine was still part of Massachusetts. The tract consisted of almost 160 square miles of potentially valuable real estate. As noted previously, Barings was the seller of record of the Louisiana Purchase, having bought the Jefferson administration’s promissory note from Napoleon.

Later, Barings helped to finance the US government during the War of 1812. Rather odd, if you think about it, that the bank obviously had an interest in both sides of the conflict, but that’s how banks operate. In case of war, get all parties in your debt—indicating the natural interest of banks in wars. Barings also became an agent in Britain for the US government, a position it held until 1871.

By then, Barings was being called the “Sixth Great European Power,” after England, France, Prussia, Austria, and Russia. But by the 1820s, its dominance was being challenged by the investment banking firm of Nathaniel Rothschild, who had made a fortune helping to finance Britain’s wars against Napoleon.

When the charter of the First Bank of the United States expired in 1811, the US lost any semblance of a uniform national currency. With the cessation of the First Bank, which previously had been issuing bank notes when making loans that were declared legal tender, now notes could be issued only by state-chartered banks, which led to a hodgepodge of paper money. The Bank also had to export $7 million in specie to pay off Barings Bank and other foreign creditors.

As the War of 1812 approached—which many observers saw as a continuation of the original Revolution— the Madison administration refused to raise taxes. With the slowdown in commerce, customs duties were also in decline. So Treasury Secretary Gallatin fell back on borrowing from banks as a means of covering war costs. But with the First Bank gone, this meant borrowing from foreign banks, still chiefly Dutch.

Consequently, the US government’s debt skyrocketed, with total debt reaching $127.3 million by the end of 1815. This was eight times the nation’s income for that year. In 1812, Congress also authorized the printing of $5 million in Treasury notes, paying 5.25 percent interest. Government creditors were forced to accept the notes, even though they were not legal tender, meaning there was no requirement for anyone to accept them in trade. [These notes were similar to “bills of credit” issued by colonial governments in America until the British Parliament abolished them via the Currency Act of 1867. They were also forerunners of the Greenbacks used by the Lincoln administration to finance the Civil War.]

Treasury bonds were more reliable than notes, [however], and by the end of 1812, the Treasury had sold $3.9 million to individual investors and $9.2 million to banks. Purchasers paid for bonds in installments, then used the equity to borrow money from state or foreign banks.

This cobbled-together system did increase the money supply, but the dubious nature of government-originated credit caused significant inflation. The inflation was not due to “too much money chasing too few goods,” which is the standard economists’ definition of inflation. The dubious nature of government-originated credit was reflected in the risk that people holding government or bank paper might lose their investment if the system crashed. The system did in fact crash at various inopportune moments during the years and decades to come.

Finally, in desperation, the government in 1813 authorized its biggest request for a loan to date—$16 million. This was bought by a syndicate consisting of David Parish, Stephen Girard, and John Jacob Astor. All three were foreign born—Parish and Astor were German, and Girard was French—and all three had made fortunes since coming to the US, though Parish later went bankrupt in Europe and drowned himself in the Danube River. Stephen Girard had become the richest man in Philadelphia, had helped liquidate the First Bank of the US, and soon would become the lead financier for the Second Bank.

John Jacob Astor had made his fortune in the fur trade, setting up the first US fur trading business in the Oregon Country. He pioneered trade with China and got even richer by taking part in the British-run opium business conducted in and against China. Opium beckoned numerous US traders who carved out a niche by selling lower-quality Turkish opium to the growing numbers of addicted Chinese.

In 1814, the US banking system collapsed when the state-chartered banks suspended specie payments in redemption of the smorgasbord of circulating paper notes whose value could not be reconciled with each other. With the First Bank of the United States now defunct, the government had placed deposits of its cash-on-hand in ninety-four separate state banks. Still, in 1815, President James Madison vetoed a bill for a new national bank. So the crisis continued.

The bill for the Second Bank of the United States was finally passed by Congress in 1816, giving the bank a twenty-year charter. This Bank collapsed in 1833, when President Andrew Jackson withdrew federal deposits. Jackson said, “Either I will kill the bank, or the bank will kill me.”

Around the same time, Martin Van Buren, Jackson’s vice-president and successor as president, was warning against the US becoming a “bank-ridden society.” We shall tell more of the story of what came to be called the “Bank War” in the next chapter.

Meanwhile, here is a famous quote from Jackson:

“The bold efforts that the present bank has made to control the government and the distress it has wantonly caused, are but premonitions of the fate which awaits the American people should they be deluded into a perpetuation of this institution or the establishment of another like it…If the people only understood the rank injustice of our money and banking system there would be a revolution before morning.”[ii]

[i] We should bear in mind this conjunction between banking and slavery. Today we speak of “debt slavery.” It is not an idle phrase.

[ii] Occupy Wall Street tried to raise such a revolution after the financial crash of 2008-2009. Instead, President Barack Obama bailed out the banks with trillions of dollars of public funds.