Introduction

This is Part 3 of a 5-part series that reproduces, with the cooperation of Clarity Press, Chapter 2, “Money and Banking” of my recent book, Our Country, Then and Now. This chapter explains how government debt and usury, two of the most evil and destructive elements of today’s economic life, became built into the very fabric of governance in the United States, and by extension, all other nations of the Western world. The system actually originated in its modern form with the Bank of England that destroyed the indigenous monetary system of the British Isles. Of course usury goes far back in history to the days of the ancient empires, including Rome, which it also destroyed. Our Country, Then and Now may be ordered directly from the publisher here. This chapter of the book is being reproduced and distributed because of the urgent need to replace today’s usury-based system that benefits only the monetary elite with a new form of money-creation and distribution. The information contained herein is of special importance as the new Trump administration attempts a complete overhaul of the U.S. economy.

Note: Editorial comments, if any, are bracketed […]

Usury

Banks make money through “usury,” which is the charging of interest for a monetary loan. Often the argument is made that usury does not apply to all interest charges, and that the term should only be applied as a term of censure if the rate of interest being charged is “excessive.”

Today, if the economy slows down, the Federal Reserve lowers its interest rate to stimulate borrowing. If the economy overheats, the Fed raises the interest rate to “reduce demand.” We are as accustomed to this system as we are to the air we breathe. It’s why financial advisers say that “the Fed” rules the economy.

But for a thousand years, the Church outlawed usury as immoral and destructive, especially when the failure to pay interest on a loan caused a person to be imprisoned or to have his property seized. It remains condemned today by Islam, giving rise to what is called Islamic banking.

The critique of usury has its roots even earlier, in the teachings of Aristotle (384-322 BCE), who noted that the natural purpose of money is as a means of exchange. Money in and of itself, barring the intrinsic value of the metal used in coinage, is an abstraction, without real existence. For this emblem of unreality to generate something else of real existence was, to Aristotle, an abomination.

Usury was wrong because it enabled the holders of money—whose natural use was as a means of exchange between goods with practical value in the real world—to get more money through charging for its use—money which they effectively had not earned but had created out of nothing, far exceeding the actual wealth that they held. Money thus became, systemically, a need and then an end in itself. This illegitimate growth of money through interest, by which the recipient could command even more tangible goods to appear, was viewed as magical, even demonic.

This did not mean that no one in the Middle Ages practiced usury. Of course they did, including church prelates. But that didn’t make it right or any less ruinous. Obviously, usury was worse when compound interest was extracted, rather than simple interest. It’s why the total payment of a mortgage exceeds by far the price of a house.

In fact, the roots of usury go back even deeper in history than Aristotle. Dr. Michael Hudson, an economist who has carried his research of the origins of money back to the ancient Middle East, tells a story that he came across as follows: The Devil was unhappy because the human race was developing in such a splendid fashion, with people obeying the injunctions of their spiritual leaders, and leading happy, productive lives.

So the Devil called a meeting of his little devils and told them that if anyone could figure out a means to ruin people’s lives and reduce them to slavery, they would get a great reward. Well, after a few days one of the little devils came back and said he had the solution. He said that the solution was to lend people money and to charge them compound interest on the loans. A big smile broke across the Devil’s face. “That’s it!” he said. “Now they will all be ruined by debt and will be my slaves forever.”

This story should make it perfectly clear that today, with the ubiquity of fractional reserve lending at compound interest, the Devil rules.

The First Bank of the United States

Banking appeared in America during the Revolutionary War but made its debut as a government-sponsored institution with the chartering by Congress of the Bank of the United States in 1791. The “First” Bank was the brainchild of Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton.

In his Report on a National Bank, Hamilton cited the need to increase the nation’s money supply as the main purpose of the Bank. Opponents argued that the lack of a metallic currency would cause inflation and that the Bank would entail usury. Hamilton said that “the abundance of a country’s precious metals was not so important as the quantity of the productions of labor and industry.”

Both sides had a point in that specie had inherent economic value, but so did the nation’s productivity. Hamilton saw the bank as a financial source for “internal improvements,” which at that time meant mainly roads and canals. At the time, funding was being secured elsewhere. In 1806, for example, Congress authorized funds for a National Turnpike that would extend from Baltimore to the Mississippi River. Funding was provided by the sale of lands taken by treaty or confiscation from the Indians.

The Bank immediately became one of the most powerful institutions in the new nation, rivaling the Army and Navy. The Bank got its operating capital by the selling of shares to domestic and foreign investors, mainly Dutch at first, and by serving as a depository for customs duties and excise taxes collected by the new federal government.

Most of the Bank’s initial capital consisted not of specie, but of IOUs to investors, protecting them from further loss if the bank failed. Eighty percent of the stock in the bank was owned by private investors. The rest was in US government bonds.

The Bank from the start was a profit-making instrument for the financier class. Investor shares were expected to increase in value as time went on. The interest paid on the loans issued by the Bank would come out of the producing and trading capacity of the new nation, so the Bank immediately pressured the US to pursue economic growth, a pressure that had political, social, economic, and military ramifications.

Any system based on fractional reserve banking increases the level of competition between nations for trade supremacy, causing import duties and taxes to rise, and pushing government negotiators to exact more advantages from treaties made with other parties, leading to a higher degree of international conflict.

In his Report on Manufactures, Hamilton developed the theory of protective tariffs for the nation’s infant industries but also saw tariffs as a fund-raising measure. In fact, tariff duties became the main source of federal government income for decades. The most powerful government agencies were customs houses at ports of entry, especially New York.

Hamilton also anticipated selling land in the Northwest Territory for twenty cents an acre that the US had acquired from the Indians for two cents. The actual sale price to settlers was ninety cents. In 1796, Congress adopted a permanent land ordinance providing for purchase of 640 acres, or a square mile, for $2 per acre cash with the remainder due in one year.

But these measures were only the first step in the pursuit of a sound economy. Bank lending was still viewed as needed, and the First Bank was Hamilton’s chosen device.

It was how and to whom the Bank lent money that made it an immediate source of controversy and a potential source of corruption. The Bank could lend money for business and trade but could also lend it to the government to cover operational expenses. The government was a heavy borrower from the start—it had no other way to stay afloat when it undertook expenses beyond the existing revenues.

This marked the introduction of federal government deficit financing, though it had already been practiced by the Continental Congress through the sale of war bonds during the Revolution. Government debt would grow through the 1790s. Government deficit financing meant that in order to stay afloat, the government had to repay its debt either through economic growth in the tax base or through inflation. The growth imperative was fine as long as the nation’s population, trade, and industry were also growing. But any slowdown, particularly at times of recession, depression, or war, could quickly become a crisis, or even a catastrophe.

If multiple nations ran their governments on the basis of deficit financing, competition would be inevitable, almost always leading to war. This was a root cause of the constant internecine warfare among the nations of Europe. They were all in debt to the financier class, and the financiers always demanded their “pound of flesh.”

With the First Bank of the United States, despite its immediate advantages, the US was now drawn into this system of international competition. The system also turned the more developed nations into predators with respect to less developed parts of the world. The race for colonies had been ongoing for over 250 years when the US became independent. It would continue with a vengeance even until today with what is called neocolonialism.

Since World War II, the US and UK in particular have been seeking economic colonies rather than outright ownership of whole nations. Even as former colonies began to seek political independence, they still were suppressed and fought over as economic dependencies.

Major international institutions, such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, also have, as one of their purposes, to maintain a neocolonial system based on lending and debt. Neocolonialism is also furthered through ownership or extraction of a nation’s natural resources by banks, corporations, and investment firms drawing on their preferential access to bank-generated funds.

The US Constitution did not contain a provision for the First Bank of the United States or for drawing the US into the European system of banking and finance. But that didn’t stop Hamilton from moving ahead, while Thomas Jefferson and his supporters saw the danger. The opposition of Jefferson to the Bank split the nation into rival political parties, a divide that continues to this day, though the origin of the split is forgotten.

Hamilton became the leader of the Federalists, with Jefferson the head of the Democratic-Republicans or, as they were sometimes called, “National Republicans.” Hamilton now confided to the British ambassador that he saw the First Bank as the key to a future American “empire”, much as the Bank of England had become for Great Britain.

Jefferson famously wrote:

'“I believe that banking institutions are more dangerous to our liberties than standing armies. Already they have raised up a money aristocracy that has set the government at defiance. This issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people to whom it properly belongs. If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children will wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered.”

While Hamilton had the right idea in the need to generate spending power to finance public projects, the fears of Thomas Jefferson have come to pass. Today’s US political class is clueless about money and where it comes from, as are the American people, despite their experience-based aversion to banks.

Note, however, that Thomas Jefferson was as committed to an American empire as Hamilton. But he had a different concept. For Jefferson, who saw his purchase of the Louisiana Territory from France as a big step toward that empire, economic growth would be based on land, labor, and commerce, not bank-created money.

Note that the founding and growth of stock, and later, equity markets offer an alternative to usury. With the buying and selling of stock, the purchaser, or speculator if you will, assumed some of the risk of the enterprise, to the point of losing the investment if the activity caves in. The use of stock markets was similar to the idea of lending in Islamic countries, where a bank in effect purchases a share of the business that it is being asked to fund. This serves as a brake on unwise investment, as the lender, too, has something to lose, rather than continuing to gain irrespective of the success of the project by reaping interest from their unfortunate purported business partners.

With Jefferson’s election in 1800, economists came to speak of the era of “Agrarian Republicanism.” “It favored a society composed of small landholders and repudiated the Hamiltonian ideal of an alliance between the government and the capitalist group.”[i]

It would be difficult to find two national leaders more different in background and orientation than Jefferson and Hamilton. Jefferson was a farmer to his bones. Hamilton was a capitalist. Each achieved greatness in his own way. And while Jefferson lived to a ripe old age, passing away in 1826 at the age of 83, Hamilton was shot dead in a duel with Vice-President Aaron Burr in 1804 before he had turned 50. Burr was a rival in the New York banking world, who was tried for treason for conspiring to create a competing nation to the US out of western lands.

With deference to Hamilton, we should note that he was correct in the need for government to engage in infrastructure spending to support industrial growth. The government of France accomplished this during the 17th century by an effective system of taxation and state-owned enterprise. To this day, the US government has failed to do the same, leading to gigantic shortfalls in our infrastructure development.

[i] Paul Studenski and Herman Edward Kroos, Financial History of the United States, McGraw-Hill, 1952, p. 65.