Richard C. Cook, Three Sages Editor, comments:

Any society needs a monetary system to advance beyond the most primitive level. The trouble arises when the system is taken over by the most selfish and ruthless elements who use it for their own self-aggrandizement to the detriment of everyone else in the community.

This is what has happened in the nations of the Collective West. The primary mechanism of control is creation of a banking system based on usury—i.e., charging interest on loans. This fee for the privilege of taking part in the economic life of society is in fact an indirect tax that goes to support a financial aristocracy that ends up controlling all trade, politics, and even culture.

A façade of “democracy” and “self-government” may be maintained for appearances’ sake, but this is really a mechanism to engender the “war of each against all” so people won’t notice they are being controlled and manipulated.

In today’s world, a revolt against this system is gathering steam, led by “civilizational states” like Russia, China, Iran, India, and others—all states the Collective West defines as “threats.”

The financial elites quickly move to destroy any movement toward monetary reform, even as they tolerate or even encourage other types of relatively harmless protest, including “elections,” as well as self-destructive activities like drugs, sexual degeneracy, etc. The last US protest against the financial system was the “Occupy Wall Street” movement that was quickly suppressed.

Nevertheless, the core of a monetary reform movement has remained and continues to attract notice. Among these has been the “End the Fed” campaign of people like Ron Paul and Thomas Massey, but also a much more sophisticated group that has its roots in the activities of the American Monetary Institute, the Public Banking Institute, the Direct Funding movement, etc. A notable component of this effort was the NEED Act of 2011 entered onto the ledger of Congress by Dennis Kucinich, adopted as part of the platform of the Green Party, and still on the books.

Today, we present a major proposal for direct action by one of the leaders of the Green Party, Howard Switzer from his Substack, “Howard’s Newsletter.”

Howard is an architect promoting earth-friendly construction and sovereign monetary reform. He is a founding member and former co-chair of the Green Party of Tennessee and served many terms on the Green Party’s National Committee as a delegate from Tennessee while running for office in Tennessee three times. In 2017 he led a successful defense of the “Greening the Dollar” plank in the Green Party Platform against an effort by outside advocates of “Modern Monetary Theory” to remove it. He is also a founding board member and former president of the Alliance for Just Money, and he is a co-founder and a current co-chair of the GPUS Banking and Monetary Reform Committee (BMRC).

Howard writes:

I have been reading numerous essays exposing and describing the enormous, catastrophic, horrific and unbelievably profitable crimes of the System, the capitalist monetary system. It is the mechanism of power in the private hands of the Monsters of Mammon, the apparent psychopaths who control the allocation of global capital, the money, thus “everything,” as Henry Kissinger famously noted. Most of those essays do not have a hint of what to do about it. The cynical use of the axioms “if it bleeds it leads” or “If it burns it earns” by the Monster’s mass media are used because they know that humans have a negativity bias that attracts our attention while positive stories do not. Those stories then get highlighted and repeated by numerous essay writers whose attention was captured.

