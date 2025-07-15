Richard C. Cook comments: Michael Korn is a good friend and a contributor to Three Sages. He has written the following letter to President Trump on behalf of the president’s base. If President Trump should read this, Michael says he would be glad to sit down for a one-on-one discussion.

Open Letter to President Donald Trump

July 15, 2025

Washington, D.C.

I am honored to be able to speak to you about the Jeffrey Epstein crisis that is enveloping your Administration. People that I respect, who publish on the internet and who are highly intelligent with years of government service, suspect strongly that Netanyahu and the Israeli Deep State are extorting and blackmailing you along with the entirety of the American government. We urge you to come forward as a whistleblower describing how the Epstein operation worked and, more importantly, that it was part of an Israeli blackmail operation against American elites.

Your involvement with Epstein 20 years ago can be ascribed to youthful indiscretion. Your base, who love you, would not hold it against you. We know that you have moved on and are not that kind of person anymore. But rather you aspire to be a genuine national hero. You have a unique opportunity to blow the lid off of this insidious Israeli operation to compromise the American government, something that's been going on for more than 50 years.

The recent Supreme Court decision says that a President has immunity so I don't think you would have any legal liability in speaking candidly about your experiences with Epstein. In addition you could be given immunity as an official whistleblower. I repeat that your base will not hold this against you, but rather we will consider you to be a great national hero. The Israelis are ruthless and treacherous and far more dangerous than Great Britain from whom George Washington freed us so long ago.

Please speak with your wife and anyone else that you trust about coming forward. She will suffer repercussions from the press and deserves to know. I would be cautious about speaking with anyone in your inner circle affiliated with the Chabad-Lubavich movement. You should speak to Christian advisors with caution because many of them also are compromised and working as front men for the Israeli shakedown of America.

The American people know exactly what is going on and we are groaning under the burden of despair and disillusionment, not seeing a single leader who is courageous enough to confront this insidious and ugly beast that is destroying our society. We are yearning for a true hero and we believe you are ideally positioned to do this.

https://youtube.com/shorts/fZVLq4GFbAg?si=RCMAkgUF23EypQb6

Mr. President, we saw this video of your recent meeting with Netanyahu, where he offered you a Nobel Peace prize nomination. You did not look very happy talking to him. We also know about the golden pager he gave you, which could be construed as an implicit threat against you. You do not need to be frightened. You will have at least 100 million Americans praying for you. We all are yearning for a hero and you can be that man. You will not only rescue our country from this dangerous foreign threat but you will help the entire world return to equilibrium, balance, normalcy, and harmony. And thus the entire world will look to you with deep and genuine admiration.

This is exactly how God works. He waits until we are backed into a corner with nowhere to escape. Where salvation seems hopeless. And then he intervenes supernaturally to turn everything around. In this case your becoming a whistleblower and simply opening your mouth to tell the world what you know will provide the escape the salvation and the restoration of America as an independent and dignified nation.

With Deepest Respect,

Michael Korn on Behalf of Your Base