Bob Dylan recorded this song in 1962 when he was 21 years old after leaving his home in Minnesota for New York’s Greenwich Village. It was based on the Cuban Missile Crisis and the talk about going to die in fallout shelters. You can tell how much Bob was influenced by Woody Guthrie back then. A great song.

Bob Dylan - Let Me Die In My Footsteps (Studio Outtake - 1962 - Official Audio)