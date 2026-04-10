On the Jews! by Bô Yin Râ. From “The book no one is allowed to have.”

Translated by Klaus Weingarten. Mr. Weingarten resides in Germany. He is a multimedia artist and founder of the Organisation zur Umwandlung des Kinos (Organization for the Transformation of the Cinema) and Publishing Director, Magische Blatter (Magical Leaves). As a longtime student of the teachings of Bô Yin Râ, he consults with Three Sages on its publishing program.

Edited by Richard C. Cook. Mr. Cook is Editor of Three Sages. He resides in Maryland, USA.

Klaus Weingarten comments: Bô Yin Râ’s 32-volume “textbook,” The Hortus Conclusus, contains only what is absolutely necessary for the seeker to know. On the other hand, what follows is a separate text he wrote in the Frankfurt dialect, titled, “As for Judaism.” Use of that dialect makes an English translation very difficult for me, although I’m sure the whole text will be of interest to you. Nevertheless, I’ve attempted it. At the top are notes such as “Not for publication!” and “No transcripts”, not written by Bô Yin Râ. You can find the original text on page 790 of “The book that no one is allowed to have.” This book contains all the texts that were found in Bô Yin Râ’s residence at Villa Gladiola, Lugano, Switzerland, after his death in 1943.

Richard C. Cook comments: Among the foremost matters of contention in contemporary affairs is the persistent, nagging, and unsolved matter involving “the problem of the Jews.” We are living in a period of “endless war.” With World Wars I and II behind us, a growing number of commentators are asserting that a third world war has begun. It also appears to many that it has been the Jews of the world, especially of Israel, who have been among the primary instigators of these wars. Even as we speak, it appears to be the Jews of Israel who are sabotaging the attempt by the leaders of the U.S. and Iran to reach an agreement on a cease-fire. The Jews are even accused, with some justification, of being in complete control of the aggressive foreign policy of the U.S., including its military. Therefore, this never-before-published commentary by the Germany Luminary Bô Yin Râ entitled “On the Jews!” is especially timely. Also, since we at Three Sages, have claimed that Bô Yin Râ is the most important spiritual figure of modern times, it would be strange indeed if his voice were totally silent on these matters, even if the source of the text had the strange yet interesting name, “The book that no one is allowed to have.” The following text thus merits deep pondering.

For additional works by and about Bô Yin Râ available on the Three Sages archive, click and browse HERE. For the Books to Light website with ordering information for Bô Yin Râ’s books, click HERE. For the Books to Light YouTube channel, click HERE. For the Kober Press PDF of Bô Yin Râ’s principal text, “The Book on the Living God, click HERE.

Bô Yin Râ: On the Jews!

As I read once again how things sometimes went for the poor Jews in earlier centuries in Frankfurt…and knowing all too well how we can still molest them today wherever we look, from Nuremberg to Palestine, I slipped into the role of an old, pious Frankfurt Jew, just as I can slip into the role of any person of interest to me, whether racially or religiously, even a Jew, a Brahmin, or a Buddhist or Lama – if I want to! —or even into a Black Moor, a Native American, or a South Sea Islander—if need be—just not into one of those Europeans who can’t see beyond themselves! —

And so I had the old Frankfurt Jew ask: “Lord of the World! Why do you let your Jews be tormented like this?” And the Lord of the World answered: “Because you are nothing but Jews!”

“But we are your chosen people,” I said. “What else could we be, even if we wanted to?!”

“That’s it!” said the Lord of the World, “That’s it! That’s it! You are Jews and nothing but Jews!”

“Yes, of course,” I said, “Of course we are Jews! That’s precisely your chosen people!”

To which the Lord of the World replied: “Don’t even get me started!” he said, “You’re all crazy and completely misguided! You…thought that if you just looked down on the Gentiles with arrogance, you’d be my chosen people—you idiots! You conceited fools!”

“Every single one of my chosen people is a chosen people! Don’t you dare hope that you can ever again become a nation that other nations would fear. As a nation, you are history!”

“Only when each and every one of you becomes a [real] member of my chosen people — a model of your humanity as it should be — can you once again be my chosen people, and then, all by itself, other people will stop attacking you!”

When I heard this from the Lord of the World, I kept my mouth shut and told myself, “Who knows—maybe He’s right?! He must know!”

And now I made sure to get out of that dear, old, pious Frankfurt Jew’s house as quickly as possible, before he could wake up, leaving him…with his wife: a light that burns without oil, and that no storm wind can blow out!

Personally, I could have had it all much easier, but then I wouldn’t have experienced it as a Jew, because I am a Gentile, and moreover, one who, among his ancestors, not even in the most distant previous generation, had only the slightest possibility of a Jewish ancestor — apart from “Adam and Eve,” of course, as we learned in school and considered certain at the time.

When the good old Frankfurt Jew awoke, with his sheepishly coiled pajes (long, curly hair; sheep’s locks) and his secretly trimmed beard, he was filled with joy, for he believed that everything he had known was a dream, a dream sent to him by his patriarch Abraham.

And he wasn’t entirely wrong! And he has every reason to rejoice, for he has felt quite clearly within himself how the promise that the Holy One—the Lord of the World—once made to his people in ancient times will most certainly be fulfilled in the end. Only differently than we, to this day, have meant and still mean it in all of Jewry!—Yes, yes!—The Jews are most certainly and truly the chosen people so that all nations will one day open their eyes to the good and beautiful things that man can be on earth if he does not wish to remain merely a model for a better piece of livestock!

But the Jews themselves must first learn to see, as I saw in the pious old Frankfurt Jew, that they can be more than just Jews if they so choose! That their own inherent worth is not to be measured by whether they put themselves through all the many chores in the kitchen and in life that the pious still believe they must do to fulfill the law—but by how they recognize within themselves the task of building up the truly eternal human being from within, just as God willed and wills! And this is their task only because they carry within them, from their blood and life, forces that can indeed be found in other nations, but nowhere near as strong and abundant as in the Jews!

Therefore, all nations can perish—except the Jews! Not least because they cannot perish without having fulfilled their task, and once they have fulfilled it, then certainly not, because they will then be the living spiritual life in all nations, which no nation would want to be without!

However long it may take, it will certainly and truly come to pass that the Jews will be the chosen people among all nations! Not by ruling over them, but solely by embodying the spirit of God among them. Each one for every other! Then they will truly be “more” than just Jews, as the Lord of the world told the pious old Jew that they must become!

This has nothing to do with the Jewish religion as it exists today, and yet it does, because within their religion lie many religions, all of which today believe they have always been together, so that they can no longer distinguish themselves.

And there is also a religion within it—quite hidden—that cannot be separated from the Jews’ suitability for their great task for humanity, even if all Jews in the world were to completely forget their current faith and become Muslims or Buddhists. But Jews must first rediscover their religion within themselves, and that is their primary task! To do this, one doesn’t need to learn Hebrew or be baptized by a Gentile priest, if one isn’t already capable of it. However, one must desire to become more than just a Jew, for that is what one already is—if one is one—and that is precisely the prerequisite for becoming more!

Afterword by Richard C. Cook: Reading this commentary by Bô Yin Râ brought home to me the fact that Jesus Christ, the Holy Family, and the Apostles, including Paul, the Apostle to the Gentiles, were all Jews.