Richard C. Cook, Editor, Three Sages: For the past year, Three Sages has included in its publishing agenda articles about German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943), along with excerpts from his works. We have had a strong and positive reception among English-speaking readers from the US, Europe, and elsewhere in the world, so have been encouraged to continue. Thus far we have published the complete text of three of Bô Yin Râ’s major books; namely, “The Book on the Beyond”; “The Book on Happiness”; and “The Path to God”. We are now moving ahead with another complete text of one of Bô Yin Râ’s books, this one entitled “On Prayer.” Until now, Three Sages has been the only US website currently publishing Bô Yin Râ’s works, and we are now grateful to Global Research for also posting our selections. We are bringing you these books courtesy of the new US publishing house, Books to Light. An excellent English-language translation of “On Prayer” is also available from Kober Press.

“On Prayer” is Book 24 of the Hortus Conclusus: the standard-translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in thirty-two books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)

All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam is responsible for this standard-translation©. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam has provided general permission for reprinting and transmission of its publications with attribution. Books to Light will be administering this copyright within the United States and has approved this release by Three Sages. While the Books to Light website is under development, PDFs of “On Prayer” and other titles may be ordered HERE.

Contents:

THE MYSTERY OF PRAYING

“SEEK, AND YOU SHALL FIND!”

“ASK, AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE!”

“KNOCK, AND IT SHALL BE OPENED UNTO YOU!”

SPIRITUAL RENEWAL

AFTER THIS MANNER THEREFORE PRAY!

Author’s dedication: “TO YOU WHO WOULD LEARN TO PRAY!”

AFTER THIS MANNER THEREFORE PRAY! (Section 2 of 2)

IN DEEP JOY

I give thanks to you

Source of all joy, –

Original eternal light

Life-giving love, –

I give thanks

That I

Could experience

What brings today,

Happiness to me –

Carries me away

From every woe,

Fulfils my

Hopes and dreams!

Still I can hardly comprehend

That what I have received

Proves to be reality.

Yet you:

You who love,

In the spirit,

You,

Who know the path

And its way,

You,

Whom love

Bids you help, –

Send me,

Helpers,

Your strength!

Teach me

To know

How I

May become worthy

Of my joy!

Let a blessing be for me

What brings me light today!

Oh, leave me not

Alone!

Alone with my joy!

Protect,

Guardians,

My soul

From taking on

Presumptuousness!

*

AS TO FIND ONESELF

Innermost life!

Being of myself!

You light-filled star

Of original divine light

In the darkness of the earth!

You,

Whose ‘image’

I am, –

Earthly entwined

In the earthly, –

Not comprehending

Myself: –

Only in You

Comprehended

By You!

Far was I

From myself, –

So, as I am

In You, –

Far was I removed

From myself!

Where is my way? –

My way

To me, –

So as I

Eternally

Am

In You!?

Oh, help me!

Let not your ‘image’

Be de-formed

By the earthly!

Oh, allow me

To return

To myself! – –

To You

You light in me!

Loosen

My self-entanglement!

Free

From error’s servitude

What only with You

United

Can find life!

*

FOR ENLIGHTENMENT

Forsaken by all consolation

I call,

I call to You: –

You Light of eternity!

You Light of life, –

Light of love!

Do not leave

In the night

Black with absence of light

Soul

And mind!

Illuminate

Gloom!

Brighten

Darkness!

Let me

Attain

Enlightenment

In You!

Send

Those who shine

In your light

To me

On my way!

Bid them take heed

Of my seeking:

My seeking

For light!

Willingly I follow

The guiding hand!

Willingly I climb

Steep paths!

Guide me away

Oh guides

From the land of darkness!

Guide me

Into the light: –

Into the enlightenment

Of grace!

*

AFTER SALVATION FROM DANGER

Fathers in the light, –

Holy helpers, –

Helpfully near

To all

Struggling for salvation!

Fervently –

With trembling heart –

Let thanks

Be offered to you!

From threatening night, –

Awoken to the light

Saved from need,

Torn from danger,

Taken off the chains

From hostile power, –

Let my life now

Be presented to you!

To your watch

Be now entrusted,

What you

Have now built

From my striving

Within me!

Let now all my life

On earth

Become a temple

Of thanksgiving!

*

FOR SUCCESS

Creating,

Building

Masters

Knowing the work!

Show me

The right way

How I,

Working,

May accomplish

The work!

You

Who know

Your measure

And number, –

Who call by name

What is deeply concealed, –

Give insight,

Strength

And also

Patience!

Bless me

From your exalted favour!

Let nothing

Fail for me!

Let all things

Bringing about

Work

Desire fulfilment

By my hand

And be raised

Into work! – – –

*

FOR WISDOM

Let me not

Sink

Into nothingness!

Not

Be drowned

In appearance!

If thought

Is not

To bind me, –

If I am

To find

True wisdom, –

I must

Ask for help

For myself,

From you

Wise ones who know!

You

Alone

Know the ways

Leading from error

And confusion.

Show,

You who know and love,

You of loving

Light!

Let me

Recognise

The true essence

Of true

Reality!

Away from deception

And appearance

Guide me,

You Luminaries,

Into eternally true

Wisdom!

*

FOR TRUE BELIEF

Father of all,

Who believe in you!

Who is you,

Because you

Believe in yourself! –

Who,

Believing

Propagates life

Who,

Believing

Propagates yourself,

Who is to yourself

Light

And life!

Awaken belief

Also in me,

So that I

Learn truly to believe, –

Believe,

Like you!

Fill me with light,

Fill me with conviction

From yourself!

Propagate life, –

Propagate me

In myself!

Let me

Believing

Come to you!

Let me not,

By night surrounded,

Become prey

To my lack of belief!

*

FOR RELEASE FROM ENSLAVEMENT TO DOUBT

Tormented

By unyielding doubt,

Father,

I call to You!

Send quickly

Your exalted help to me

Through your messengers!

Give this distressed heart

Grace! –

Light in Original Light,

Guide to me

Light

From the fullness of your blaze,

To me on my

Earthly path!

That I may see clearly

What is right,

And learn to separate lies from truth,

That I may not move

Further away,

And not pursue

False paths!

*

FOR INNER CERTAINTY

Still my faith

Is like reeds in the wind,

Continually swaying…

Sometimes upright,

At other times bent over…

Sometimes I can

Believe,

Just like a child, –

At other times

Everything abandons me again.

Yearning

I seek

Secure ground,

To stand

As firm

As a rock…

I am tired of thinking

My heart is wounded, –

It can not go on

Like this!

You

Who live

In certainty!

Relieve me

From this pain!

Give my faith

A firm foundation!

Guide me,

Guides,

By your firm hand

Into your

Certainty!

*

IN SICKNESS AND PAIN

Willingly

I will

Take upon myself

What my will

No longer

Averts, –

Even if

What wounds

Me

Will end

My earthly days!

Everything

I will

And hope

Is

That this earthly torment

I endure

With patience

Will leave me enough strength

To comprehend

In all clarity: –

All suffering

Only frees me

From earthly bondage.

*

REMEMBERING THOSE WHO HAVE PASSED AWAY

You

Who are rid

Of your earthly body,

And now experience yourselves

In the body of your soul, –

Still close

To the earthly,

And yet

Removed from the earth, –

Let love

Lead light-filled guidance

To you!

Let love

Undo

The earthly spell!

Let light-filled trust

Teach you to grasp

The help-giving hands

Of exalted helpers

Staying close to the earth, –

Holy men of love!

Let earth-bound inhibition

Withdraw!

Let delusion

Be forgotten!

Let will awaken!

Liberated

From all captivity,

Free

From all fetters,

Follow

In joy

The wise guidance

Of light-filled guides!

So that soon

Eternal light

Will enlighten you!

*

This Ends Part 7 of 7.

