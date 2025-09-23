"On Prayer" by Bô Yin Râ - Part 7 of 7: After this manner therefore pray! (Section 2 of 2)
Richard C. Cook, Editor, Three Sages: For the past year, Three Sages has included in its publishing agenda articles about German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943), along with excerpts from his works. We have had a strong and positive reception among English-speaking readers from the US, Europe, and elsewhere in the world, so have been encouraged to continue. Thus far we have published the complete text of three of Bô Yin Râ’s major books; namely, “The Book on the Beyond”; “The Book on Happiness”; and “The Path to God”. We are now moving ahead with another complete text of one of Bô Yin Râ’s books, this one entitled “On Prayer.” Until now, Three Sages has been the only US website currently publishing Bô Yin Râ’s works, and we are now grateful to Global Research for also posting our selections. We are bringing you these books courtesy of the new US publishing house, Books to Light. An excellent English-language translation of “On Prayer” is also available from Kober Press.
“On Prayer” is Book 24 of the Hortus Conclusus: the standard-translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in thirty-two books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)
All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam is responsible for this standard-translation©. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam has provided general permission for reprinting and transmission of its publications with attribution. Books to Light will be administering this copyright within the United States and has approved this release by Three Sages. While the Books to Light website is under development, PDFs of “On Prayer” and other titles may be ordered HERE.
Contents:
THE MYSTERY OF PRAYING
“SEEK, AND YOU SHALL FIND!”
“ASK, AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE!”
“KNOCK, AND IT SHALL BE OPENED UNTO YOU!”
SPIRITUAL RENEWAL
AFTER THIS MANNER THEREFORE PRAY!
Author’s dedication: “TO YOU WHO WOULD LEARN TO PRAY!”
AFTER THIS MANNER THEREFORE PRAY! (Section 2 of 2)
IN DEEP JOY
I give thanks to you
Source of all joy, –
Original eternal light
Life-giving love, –
I give thanks
That I
Could experience
What brings today,
Happiness to me –
Carries me away
From every woe,
Fulfils my
Hopes and dreams!
Still I can hardly comprehend
That what I have received
Proves to be reality.
Yet you:
You who love,
In the spirit,
You,
Who know the path
And its way,
You,
Whom love
Bids you help, –
Send me,
Helpers,
Your strength!
Teach me
To know
How I
May become worthy
Of my joy!
Let a blessing be for me
What brings me light today!
Oh, leave me not
Alone!
Alone with my joy!
Protect,
Guardians,
My soul
From taking on
Presumptuousness!
*
AS TO FIND ONESELF
Innermost life!
Being of myself!
You light-filled star
Of original divine light
In the darkness of the earth!
You,
Whose ‘image’
I am, –
Earthly entwined
In the earthly, –
Not comprehending
Myself: –
Only in You
Comprehended
By You!
Far was I
From myself, –
So, as I am
In You, –
Far was I removed
From myself!
Where is my way? –
My way
To me, –
So as I
Eternally
Am
In You!?
Oh, help me!
Let not your ‘image’
Be de-formed
By the earthly!
Oh, allow me
To return
To myself! – –
To You
You light in me!
Loosen
My self-entanglement!
Free
From error’s servitude
What only with You
United
Can find life!
*
FOR ENLIGHTENMENT
Forsaken by all consolation
I call,
I call to You: –
You Light of eternity!
You Light of life, –
Light of love!
Do not leave
In the night
Black with absence of light
Soul
And mind!
Illuminate
Gloom!
Brighten
Darkness!
Let me
Attain
Enlightenment
In You!
Send
Those who shine
In your light
To me
On my way!
Bid them take heed
Of my seeking:
My seeking
For light!
Willingly I follow
The guiding hand!
Willingly I climb
Steep paths!
Guide me away
Oh guides
From the land of darkness!
Guide me
Into the light: –
Into the enlightenment
Of grace!
*
AFTER SALVATION FROM DANGER
Fathers in the light, –
Holy helpers, –
Helpfully near
To all
Struggling for salvation!
Fervently –
With trembling heart –
Let thanks
Be offered to you!
From threatening night, –
Awoken to the light
Saved from need,
Torn from danger,
Taken off the chains
From hostile power, –
Let my life now
Be presented to you!
To your watch
Be now entrusted,
What you
Have now built
From my striving
Within me!
Let now all my life
On earth
Become a temple
Of thanksgiving!
*
FOR SUCCESS
Creating,
Building
Masters
Knowing the work!
Show me
The right way
How I,
Working,
May accomplish
The work!
You
Who know
Your measure
And number, –
Who call by name
What is deeply concealed, –
Give insight,
Strength
And also
Patience!
Bless me
From your exalted favour!
Let nothing
Fail for me!
Let all things
Bringing about
Work
Desire fulfilment
By my hand
And be raised
Into work! – – –
*
FOR WISDOM
Let me not
Sink
Into nothingness!
Not
Be drowned
In appearance!
If thought
Is not
To bind me, –
If I am
To find
True wisdom, –
I must
Ask for help
For myself,
From you
Wise ones who know!
You
Alone
Know the ways
Leading from error
And confusion.
Show,
You who know and love,
You of loving
Light!
Let me
Recognise
The true essence
Of true
Reality!
Away from deception
And appearance
Guide me,
You Luminaries,
Into eternally true
Wisdom!
*
FOR TRUE BELIEF
Father of all,
Who believe in you!
Who is you,
Because you
Believe in yourself! –
Who,
Believing
Propagates life
Who,
Believing
Propagates yourself,
Who is to yourself
Light
And life!
Awaken belief
Also in me,
So that I
Learn truly to believe, –
Believe,
Like you!
Fill me with light,
Fill me with conviction
From yourself!
Propagate life, –
Propagate me
In myself!
Let me
Believing
Come to you!
Let me not,
By night surrounded,
Become prey
To my lack of belief!
*
FOR RELEASE FROM ENSLAVEMENT TO DOUBT
Tormented
By unyielding doubt,
Father,
I call to You!
Send quickly
Your exalted help to me
Through your messengers!
Give this distressed heart
Grace! –
Light in Original Light,
Guide to me
Light
From the fullness of your blaze,
To me on my
Earthly path!
That I may see clearly
What is right,
And learn to separate lies from truth,
That I may not move
Further away,
And not pursue
False paths!
*
FOR INNER CERTAINTY
Still my faith
Is like reeds in the wind,
Continually swaying…
Sometimes upright,
At other times bent over…
Sometimes I can
Believe,
Just like a child, –
At other times
Everything abandons me again.
Yearning
I seek
Secure ground,
To stand
As firm
As a rock…
I am tired of thinking
My heart is wounded, –
It can not go on
Like this!
You
Who live
In certainty!
Relieve me
From this pain!
Give my faith
A firm foundation!
Guide me,
Guides,
By your firm hand
Into your
Certainty!
*
IN SICKNESS AND PAIN
Willingly
I will
Take upon myself
What my will
No longer
Averts, –
Even if
What wounds
Me
Will end
My earthly days!
Everything
I will
And hope
Is
That this earthly torment
I endure
With patience
Will leave me enough strength
To comprehend
In all clarity: –
All suffering
Only frees me
From earthly bondage.
*
REMEMBERING THOSE WHO HAVE PASSED AWAY
You
Who are rid
Of your earthly body,
And now experience yourselves
In the body of your soul, –
Still close
To the earthly,
And yet
Removed from the earth, –
Let love
Lead light-filled guidance
To you!
Let love
Undo
The earthly spell!
Let light-filled trust
Teach you to grasp
The help-giving hands
Of exalted helpers
Staying close to the earth, –
Holy men of love!
Let earth-bound inhibition
Withdraw!
Let delusion
Be forgotten!
Let will awaken!
Liberated
From all captivity,
Free
From all fetters,
Follow
In joy
The wise guidance
Of light-filled guides!
So that soon
Eternal light
Will enlighten you!
*
This Ends Part 7 of 7.
Thanks for reading Three Sages! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support our work.