Richard C. Cook, Editor, Three Sages: For the past year, Three Sages has included in its publishing agenda articles about German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943), along with excerpts from his works. We have had a strong and positive reception among English-speaking readers from the US, Europe, and elsewhere in the world, so have been encouraged to continue. Thus far we have published the complete text of three of Bô Yin Râ’s major books; namely, “The Book on the Beyond”; “The Book on Happiness”; and “The Path to God”. We are now moving ahead with another complete text of one of Bô Yin Râ’s books, this one entitled “On Prayer.” Until now, Three Sages has been the only US website currently publishing Bô Yin Râ’s works, and we are now grateful to Global Research for also posting our selections. We are bringing you these books courtesy of the new US publishing house, Books to Light. An excellent English-language translation of “On Prayer” is also available from Kober Press.

“On Prayer” is Book 24 of the Hortus Conclusus: the standard-translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in thirty-two books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)

All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam is responsible for this standard-translation©. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam has provided general permission for reprinting and transmission of its publications with attribution. Books to Light will be administering this copyright within the United States and has approved this release by Three Sages. While the Books to Light website is under development, PDFs of “On Prayer” and other titles may be ordered HERE.

Contents:

THE MYSTERY OF PRAYING

“SEEK, AND YOU SHALL FIND!”

“ASK, AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE!”

“KNOCK, AND IT SHALL BE OPENED UNTO YOU!”

SPIRITUAL RENEWAL

AFTER THIS MANNER THEREFORE PRAY!

Author’s dedication: “TO YOU WHO WOULD LEARN TO PRAY!”

AFTER THIS MANNER THEREFORE PRAY! (Section 1 of 2)

IN THE HOUR OF AWAKENING

Holy heavenly hosts!

Protect today

My new day!

Help from on high give help

To me,

Who trusts,

To do my deed!

Pure is my feeling: –

Let it remain pure!

Straight my thinking: –

Let it remain straight!

Clear my speaking: –

Let it remain clear!

I submit

My thinking

To love!

I submit

My words

To love!

I submit

My deeds

To love!

*

ON FEEDING THE BODY

I

Give thanks to the creator

For what is created! –

Consecrate this food,

Consecrate this drink

To original eternal love!

II

Gift of the earth,

Preserve for the earth

What belongs to it! –

Become a blessing

For the life of the body!

III

Power of life!

Effect the miracle: –

In wise will.

Turn those things

I destroy,

Those things I must destroy,

Into sustenance for myself! –

*

AT THE DAY’S END

Oh joy of quietness!

Joy of silence!

Joy of night!

After the day’s toil,

The day’s hustle,

The day’s bustle,

Wearied,

The soul yearns

With the body

Now to rest

To quieten away

To calming down.

Now is finished

The work of the earth!

Soul!

Return to yourself!

Learn

Now to forget the body

Let it

Rest upon its bed!

Holy watch of guardians sublime

Protect it from all harm.

But you, –

Soul, –

Pray

Meanwhile!

*

IN HAPPINESS

Free!

Made free

From consuming questions!

Made free

From gnawing desires!

Thus freed,

I would be

Lord

Over you, –

I would

Master you,

You,

My happiness!

Thanks to him,

That sent

You to me!

Thanks to him,

Who caused me

To bring you forth!

Yet – serve –

I will

You not!

If you would

Make a servant of me,

You will have

To leave me, – –

For I will

Be free,

Also from you!

*

IN NEED AND DISTRESS

Help me!

Help me,

If help

You can!

Helping forces!

Helpful helpers!

You know,

How great distress

Strikes me, –

How worries

Maliciously

Afflict me!

You will

Bring help, –

If help

You can!

Yet: –

If it is denied

To you,

Taking this burden from me

I carry upon my back, –

Then

Help me only

Carrying it!

If I go with bent down back,

I will not

Fall!

Willingly I will

Carry

The things I must

Carry, –

And I will not

Grumble,

I will not

Complain!

*

CONCERNED FOR A SOUL

Original eternal love!

Release

From distress

And fetters,

From blindness

And night,

From torment

And spells,

Those things my love

And my power

Cannot release!

Pour out

From your strength

Might into tired will,

Stilling itself

Suffering,

As far as will

Can quiet it!

Send help

From helpers on high, –

Protective guardians!

Let evil give way!

Let torment take flight!

Let woes die away!

Let distress

Turn aside!

Let evil

End!

Let danger

And delusion

Pass away!

Let darkness

Vanish!

Let light

Vanquish!

May this soul

Become free, –

Soon

Released

From all fetters!

*

IN TEMPTATION

Helpers from on high!

Steering the light!

Mighty,

Invisible

Be around me –

I call you

From my anguish!

I call for salvation!

I do not want

To be lost!

Oh!

That One were to

Be by me, –

Set me

Free! – –

From myself!

One

Of you!

To take hold of me,

Not leave me, –

To save me

From the evil captivity

Of tormenting fetters!

To release me

From torment and compulsion!

Let him chase away

Hellish suffering,

Darkening judgement,

Spreading delusion,

Bringing disaster,

Impelling to evil,

Confusing the mind,

Misleading the will!

Help me

Guardians!

Hold my hand!

Until I

Extricate

Myself

From delusion!

*

BEFORE A DIFFICULT DUTY

Guides in the light!

Find me prepared!

Prepared in my will!

Prepared

To overcome

All labours!

Prepared

To act!

Realising my duty

I shall bring forth

What will come into being

Through my own strength!

What I can do,

What I cannot do,

Comes now to light.

May your strength

Complete the deed

If I should falter, –

This I ask:

This is my prayer!

Let me

Do no evil!

Let me do

All things right!

Let me not waver!

Guide my thoughts!

Teach me

To complete the task!

Let the work

Succeed

Through me!

You helpers on high!

You guides

In the light!

*

IN DEEP DARKNESS

No more praying,

No more calling, – –

Screaming…

Is all I can do,

For light!

Confused,

Lost,

I can no longer

Cope

Myself

In the deep darkness

all around me.

Tormented,

Fearful,

I scream: –

Scream

For light!

Illuminated men of love,

Do not abandon me

To the torment

Of wild despair!

Bereft of comfort!

Long ago abandoned

By the pretence even

Of false comfort!

Oh pray for me,

You who live

In the light, –

For I – –

Can pray

No more!

Hear me!

Listen

To my scream!

I scream to you, –

Scream

From the depths

Of my distress

For light, –

That I…

Once more…

Can pray!!

*

AT A BIER

Cold, –

Rigid, –

Silent, –

Yet

I still love

What I used

To love: –

Once warm,

Full of life, –

Full of speech…

Once

The lifelong

Bearer

And eloquent

Expression

Of the light-filled soul.

Appalling, –

Still beyond comprehension, –

How this now

Must corrupt! – –

How these dear forms

Will now be destroyed! – – –

Full of dread

I feel

The transience of the earth:

But now

My love

Prays

For you

You light-filled soul, –

No longer served

By this cold,

Rigid body, –

Prays that at once

The helpers on high

Show themselves to you,

So that you may find

Without delay

Your path to the light: –

May become light yourself

Since light

From the very beginning

Once upon a time you were

Guide,

Steer

And teach,

You light-filled teachers

Of the most sublime light-world!

Guide

Towards the most exalted goal: –

Towards light-filled perfection

In the eternal spirit, –

Guide what I love

With all the power of love,

Now, – as in the past!

*

BY A CRADLE

Inquiring eyes, –

Never having existed,

Never returning, –

Still you cannot grasp

The things you are shown

In the light of the earth!

May blessing

Cause you,

Soon to see

Full of trust

Your sun-drenched

World!

May the work of pure spirit

Develop your soul in you, –

And unfold in you

What still is ‘asleep’!

Loving guardians

Protect this child! –

Steer its growth

Here on earth

In the path of light!

Guide this life!

Lead its striving

Through a long,

Joyful

Time on earth,

Ever moving nearer

To the eternal radiance! –

Protect it

On all its ways,

Until one day –

In joy,

Freed from the earth, –

At one with you,

It rises in the light

For all eternity!

*

This Ends Part 6 of 7.

Part 1 of 7 -- REVISED

Part 2 of 7

Part 3 of 7

Part 4 of 7

Part 5 of 7