AFTER THIS MANNER THEREFORE PRAY! (Section 1 of 2)
IN THE HOUR OF AWAKENING
Holy heavenly hosts!
Protect today
My new day!
Help from on high give help
To me,
Who trusts,
To do my deed!
Pure is my feeling: –
Let it remain pure!
Straight my thinking: –
Let it remain straight!
Clear my speaking: –
Let it remain clear!
I submit
My thinking
To love!
I submit
My words
To love!
I submit
My deeds
To love!
*
ON FEEDING THE BODY
I
Give thanks to the creator
For what is created! –
Consecrate this food,
Consecrate this drink
To original eternal love!
II
Gift of the earth,
Preserve for the earth
What belongs to it! –
Become a blessing
For the life of the body!
III
Power of life!
Effect the miracle: –
In wise will.
Turn those things
I destroy,
Those things I must destroy,
Into sustenance for myself! –
*
AT THE DAY’S END
Oh joy of quietness!
Joy of silence!
Joy of night!
After the day’s toil,
The day’s hustle,
The day’s bustle,
Wearied,
The soul yearns
With the body
Now to rest
To quieten away
To calming down.
Now is finished
The work of the earth!
Soul!
Return to yourself!
Learn
Now to forget the body
Let it
Rest upon its bed!
Holy watch of guardians sublime
Protect it from all harm.
But you, –
Soul, –
Pray
Meanwhile!
*
IN HAPPINESS
Free!
Made free
From consuming questions!
Made free
From gnawing desires!
Thus freed,
I would be
Lord
Over you, –
I would
Master you,
You,
My happiness!
Thanks to him,
That sent
You to me!
Thanks to him,
Who caused me
To bring you forth!
Yet – serve –
I will
You not!
If you would
Make a servant of me,
You will have
To leave me, – –
For I will
Be free,
Also from you!
*
IN NEED AND DISTRESS
Help me!
Help me,
If help
You can!
Helping forces!
Helpful helpers!
You know,
How great distress
Strikes me, –
How worries
Maliciously
Afflict me!
You will
Bring help, –
If help
You can!
Yet: –
If it is denied
To you,
Taking this burden from me
I carry upon my back, –
Then
Help me only
Carrying it!
If I go with bent down back,
I will not
Fall!
Willingly I will
Carry
The things I must
Carry, –
And I will not
Grumble,
I will not
Complain!
*
CONCERNED FOR A SOUL
Original eternal love!
Release
From distress
And fetters,
From blindness
And night,
From torment
And spells,
Those things my love
And my power
Cannot release!
Pour out
From your strength
Might into tired will,
Stilling itself
Suffering,
As far as will
Can quiet it!
Send help
From helpers on high, –
Protective guardians!
Let evil give way!
Let torment take flight!
Let woes die away!
Let distress
Turn aside!
Let evil
End!
Let danger
And delusion
Pass away!
Let darkness
Vanish!
Let light
Vanquish!
May this soul
Become free, –
Soon
Released
From all fetters!
*
IN TEMPTATION
Helpers from on high!
Steering the light!
Mighty,
Invisible
Be around me –
I call you
From my anguish!
I call for salvation!
I do not want
To be lost!
Oh!
That One were to
Be by me, –
Set me
Free! – –
From myself!
One
Of you!
To take hold of me,
Not leave me, –
To save me
From the evil captivity
Of tormenting fetters!
To release me
From torment and compulsion!
Let him chase away
Hellish suffering,
Darkening judgement,
Spreading delusion,
Bringing disaster,
Impelling to evil,
Confusing the mind,
Misleading the will!
Help me
Guardians!
Hold my hand!
Until I
Extricate
Myself
From delusion!
*
BEFORE A DIFFICULT DUTY
Guides in the light!
Find me prepared!
Prepared in my will!
Prepared
To overcome
All labours!
Prepared
To act!
Realising my duty
I shall bring forth
What will come into being
Through my own strength!
What I can do,
What I cannot do,
Comes now to light.
May your strength
Complete the deed
If I should falter, –
This I ask:
This is my prayer!
Let me
Do no evil!
Let me do
All things right!
Let me not waver!
Guide my thoughts!
Teach me
To complete the task!
Let the work
Succeed
Through me!
You helpers on high!
You guides
In the light!
*
IN DEEP DARKNESS
No more praying,
No more calling, – –
Screaming…
Is all I can do,
For light!
Confused,
Lost,
I can no longer
Cope
Myself
In the deep darkness
all around me.
Tormented,
Fearful,
I scream: –
Scream
For light!
Illuminated men of love,
Do not abandon me
To the torment
Of wild despair!
Bereft of comfort!
Long ago abandoned
By the pretence even
Of false comfort!
Oh pray for me,
You who live
In the light, –
For I – –
Can pray
No more!
Hear me!
Listen
To my scream!
I scream to you, –
Scream
From the depths
Of my distress
For light, –
That I…
Once more…
Can pray!!
*
AT A BIER
Cold, –
Rigid, –
Silent, –
Yet
I still love
What I used
To love: –
Once warm,
Full of life, –
Full of speech…
Once
The lifelong
Bearer
And eloquent
Expression
Of the light-filled soul.
Appalling, –
Still beyond comprehension, –
How this now
Must corrupt! – –
How these dear forms
Will now be destroyed! – – –
Full of dread
I feel
The transience of the earth:
But now
My love
Prays
For you
You light-filled soul, –
No longer served
By this cold,
Rigid body, –
Prays that at once
The helpers on high
Show themselves to you,
So that you may find
Without delay
Your path to the light: –
May become light yourself
Since light
From the very beginning
Once upon a time you were
Guide,
Steer
And teach,
You light-filled teachers
Of the most sublime light-world!
Guide
Towards the most exalted goal: –
Towards light-filled perfection
In the eternal spirit, –
Guide what I love
With all the power of love,
Now, – as in the past!
*
BY A CRADLE
Inquiring eyes, –
Never having existed,
Never returning, –
Still you cannot grasp
The things you are shown
In the light of the earth!
May blessing
Cause you,
Soon to see
Full of trust
Your sun-drenched
World!
May the work of pure spirit
Develop your soul in you, –
And unfold in you
What still is ‘asleep’!
Loving guardians
Protect this child! –
Steer its growth
Here on earth
In the path of light!
Guide this life!
Lead its striving
Through a long,
Joyful
Time on earth,
Ever moving nearer
To the eternal radiance! –
Protect it
On all its ways,
Until one day –
In joy,
Freed from the earth, –
At one with you,
It rises in the light
For all eternity!
*
