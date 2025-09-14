Richard C. Cook, Editor, Three Sages: For the past year, Three Sages has included in its publishing agenda articles about German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943), along with excerpts from his works. We have had a strong and positive reception among English-speaking readers from the US, Europe, and elsewhere in the world, so have been encouraged to continue. Thus far we have published the complete text of three of Bô Yin Râ’s major books; namely, “The Book on the Beyond”; “The Book on Happiness”; and “The Path to God”. We are now moving ahead with another complete text of one of Bô Yin Râ’s books, this one entitled “On Prayer.” Until now, Three Sages has been the only US website currently publishing Bô Yin Râ’s works, and we are now grateful to Global Research for also posting our selections. We are bringing you these books courtesy of the new US publishing house, Books to Light. An excellent English-language translation of “On Prayer” is also available from Kober Press.

“On Prayer” is Book 24 of the Hortus Conclusus: the standard-translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in thirty-two books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)

All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam is responsible for this standard-translation©. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam has provided general permission for reprinting and transmission of its publications with attribution. Books to Light will be administering this copyright within the United States and has approved this release by Three Sages. While the Books to Light website is under development, PDFs of “On Prayer” and other titles may be ordered HERE.

Contents:

THE MYSTERY OF PRAYING

“SEEK, AND YOU SHALL FIND!”

“ASK, AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE!”

“KNOCK, AND IT SHALL BE OPENED UNTO YOU!”

SPIRITUAL RENEWAL

AFTER THIS MANNER THEREFORE PRAY!

Author’s dedication: “TO YOU WHO WOULD LEARN TO PRAY!”

SPIRITUAL RENEWAL

If someone were to believe that the whole of humanity could find spiritual renewal through genuine ‘prayer’, he would not at all have gone astray!

But since ‘mankind’ here on earth is made up of many individual people, then this renewal also can only be brought about by the individual; therefore we intend here to speak only of the individual person instead of losing ourselves in the totality, as far too much would be lost thereby for the individual.

If there is, somewhere on this earth, just one individual prepared and willing to renew himself through genuine ‘prayer’, then already much has been won for the whole of mankind. For we humans do not stand isolated in empty space, but what flows through the individual for good or for bad, continues to flow further from him through all human souls, regardless of whether they carry out their work in the most remote places on earth, and whether they know about it or not…

If I have given in the previous chapters such a thorough exposition of the properties of genuine ‘prayer’ and what genuine ‘praying’ consists of, this was mainly because so many people can not conceive of anything easier than praying, – because so many people believe they have already prayed, if to their way of thinking they have conversed, in utterly presumptuous intimacy, with a product of their own dreams which they call their ‘God’, thereby taking in by way of cheap consolation the self-suggested reciprocal effect on their feelings. –

From such a supposed way of praying can come, of course, only self-deception and a fleeting, false feeling of elation, – never the true spiritual renewal that those who pray so bitterly need.

Yet nothing would be more wrong than to feel even only slightly discouraged by my exposition.

I can imagine that now some might say to themselves: –

“If there are all these preconditions to true prayer, I’ll never learn how to do it! – I will pour out my heart to my God and take consolation in the thought that I am heard, perhaps even answered!”

But those who have read this book so far with an alert mind, and yet can still talk like this, have truly not understood what I am saying!

If I have sought to demonstrate the demands of genuine ‘prayer’ by means of the promise of ‘seeking’, ‘asking’ and ‘knocking’, I had to go into detail so that the reader no longer was in doubt that genuine ‘prayer’ is about something different than the recitation of certain formulae in a pious mood.

Instructed in this way, a reader with insight will, however, very quickly become certain in himself and know what the consequences are for him. –

He will see that it is only possible truly to ‘pray’, if previously a complete transformation in his thinking, feeling and acting has taken place, so that in him all the conditions of true ‘prayer’ have been fulfilled before he begins to ‘pray’. – –

Now for the sake of those who are but too fearful, I expressly emphasise here that, although I have described what happens in real ‘prayer’, all this comes completely of its own accord once one’s whole life has been shaped in such a way that it is always ready for praying. –

To those who can only imagine prayer as something for the dejected and depressed, I must say that a prayerful life truly does not need to renounce any noble joy – in fact, it can guarantee continual joy, – continual readiness to be happy. – –

As far as ‘pouring out one’s heart’ is concerned, the person impelled towards this has only that particularly intensive feeling of the truth that he is not something completely cut off, only dependent upon himself, within the cosmos. He feels that, – despite his cosmic isolation and the flight of his will from the spirit, – he still is in contact – though passively – with his original homeland: the realm of the essential pure spirit. He feels that the help which can emanate from there encompasses a wider sphere of influence than all help obtained in the physical sensory world of simple spatial things.

He errs only in the interpretation of his feeling, when he believes he is facing the eternal original being as, by way of saying, a personal partner without an intermediary stage. He is no less in error when he sees as ‘prayer’ this avowal of his own plight before invisible witnesses which in reality is a true, proper and holy ‘confession’. – – –

Such a ‘confession’, however, fulfils an innate need in human nature and is a liberating work of the soul of inestimable significance in life. Thus every man on earth, whoever he may be, should express himself in this way from time to time to the invisible, true ‘priests’, so that he may be capable of receiving continually new powers from the realm of the invisible. –

One should not wait for the soul’s gravest crisis to engulf one before resolving to make such a true ‘confession’ which always carries within it its eternally valid ‘absolution’…

Only after such a ‘confession’ and the consequent liberation of the soul should one ask in true ‘prayer’ for what one would ‘have through prayer’! – – –

The person who then ‘prays’ correctly, in the way which must be prayed, will truly attain spiritual renewal; this renewal is always necessary again whenever external life has numbed the soul’s feelers. –

Yet ‘spiritual renewal’ is surely not a renewal of the spiritual spark of life in man, but renewal of the receptivity of the soul to all influences which can and want to reach it from the realm of pure spirit, via the ‘antennae’ of its own spiritual core of being. –

It is hardly possible to describe in words of a human language the unique union of the ‘spiritual spark’ and the ‘soul’ in the man of this earth, or even to explain it through image and analogy.

Although for us our ‘soul’ is ‘the only real thing’, that is: the only thing which can be perceived by us as something effective within us, it is inherently nothing other than an organic form, constructed according to certain rhythmical and harmonic laws, emanating from the eternal ocean of powers of the soul, which, as it were, has the focal point of its crystallisation in the ‘spiritual spark’ which is immersed in this ocean. – –

It is only possible for us to perceive our own ‘spiritual spark’ within us in as far as we are ‘soul’, and only by means of the special powers of the ‘soul’ penetrating into the purely spiritual, powers which can be seen, as it were, as its ‘feelers’…

Everything spiritual reaching out towards our earthly consciousness must make its way via the eternal ‘spiritual spark’ within us; there it is received by the ‘feelers’ of the ‘soul’ and further transmitted by certain ‘organs of the soul’ in the membranes of our brains. – – –

But since, in reverse, all the loud perceptions of external earthly life make the ‘soul’ oscillate through the consciousness of the brain, the indescribably subtle organism of the ‘soul’ is continually shaken. Not only does this reduce its receptivity for spiritual influence to a sometimes greater and at other times lesser extent, on occasions, even for a longer period, it can bring about a sort of ‘paralysis’ of the ‘soul’. –

To those who have perhaps already experienced this in themselves, – and there will be few who have not experienced it, – I hardly need to say how this ‘paralysis’ of the ‘soul’ then has a reciprocal effect on the consciousness of the brain…

Thus exist continual reciprocal effects within man’s inner life; hygiene for the ‘soul’ is in truth no less important than hygienic behaviour with respect to the visible earthly body and its organs. – –

We are in continual need of ‘spiritual renewal’, in the sense of a renewal of the resilience of the soul, so that the ‘soul’ remains capable of receiving and passing on the spiritual, – just as we cannot do without the renewal of our physical earthly powers if we are to satisfy our earthly existence. – –

But there is no more effective a way of attaining continual spiritual renewal than by a consistent readiness to pray, – than by the ‘praying without ceasing’ which arises from it! –

Those who are consistently ready for prayer through their whole inward and outward attitude: – their contemplative and active lives, – for them true ‘prayer’ is as much a part of life’s necessities as the feeding of their earthly bodies, and no particular occasion is any more needed to move them to ‘praying’; on the other hand, there will certainly never be a lack of such occasions…

And it is not just the golden links of conscious, formed acts of prayer joined together which consecrate their lives! –

It is their continuing will to pray which, as it were, ‘prays’ on their behalf even when daily duties and external distractions make impossible consciously formed ‘prayer’. – –

If one has reached this level, a daily task is unthinkable without being begun or ended with genuine ‘prayer’.

However, – it has been said: – “When you pray, shut yourself in your room!”

Thus it is in no way necessary, – indeed it would violate the ‘modesty of the soul’, – for the surrounding world to know of his acts of prayer, unless several people find themselves together in the same will to pray, and one of them seeks to give expression to this will in words. –

But then they must be people who know individually what true ‘praying’ is; each one must have elevated his life already to that state of continual readiness to pray. If this is not the case, community prayer will become a hollow gesture, or in the best instance, as with the collective ‘giving of grace’ at mealtimes, an adherence to pious tradition; a tradition which once proceeded from collective acts by those who knew the secret of true ‘prayer’ and who did not even want the nourishment of the earthly body to take place without ‘prayer’. – –

Let the child be given prayer formulae which are suited to his ability to feel and sense, without expecting for the time being from him an inner attitude which is still beyond the concentration of his spiritual powers!

A growing person is to be introduced with all caution to the practice of genuine ‘prayer’ before he is informed about the way in which all these things are spiritually interconnected.

Thus he who has already learnt to pray in a practical way will hear only things familiar to him when the whole teaching in context is imparted to him. –

The form of words which the true initiate of prayer wants to give to his act of prayer is entirely up to him alone.

With the same outcome he can adhere to given prayer formulae, dear and familiar to him from his childhood, or he can form the prayer with words proceeding from the fullness of his feelings, even if such a prayer amounts, in its sequence of words, to an emotional stammer.

Although in truth even such stammering can become a ‘prayer’, we should avoid the mistake of thinking that true prayer is more a ‘stammering’ than a formulated sequence of words. –

We are talking here about the supreme effects of spiritual laws and their use, so that reverence itself for the spiritual compels us to strive, wherever possible, for formal perfection in the act of prayer…

And towering high above this, sequences of words are possible which, ordered according to spiritual sound values, can exert an indescribably beneficial influence on the soul, so that the ‘prayer’ rises up, as it were, with twice the power. – – –

When one can truly ‘pray’ each individual will think he knows for himself what to pray for. Yet it is necessary here to say something, if we are to avoid the same error being committed ad infinitum, the error which so many commit who, although they do not know about the mystery of genuine ‘prayer’, think gullibly and in their own pious way just as they can understand it, that they are praying.

It is then self-evident to nearly all who think they are praying that they have to pray at first for their own well-being and for the well-being of those who are – as is commonly said – ‘close’ to them in their earthly lives...

It is true they have heard the exhortation: – “Pray for those that hate and persecute you!” – – and on the day of Golgotha significant emphasis is given in ‘Roman’ churches to praying for ‘heretics’, Jews and ‘heathens’. Yet – consideration is not given to the fact that, from the perspective of those who are spiritually awake, our enemies and despisers are spiritually just as closely connected to us as are those who are furthest from us, whom we have never set eyes upon. We are connected to them in the same way we are to our nearest and dearest, even if we surely cannot show those we do not know, and those who do us great harm, the same expression and degree of love; – and really no divine law ‘requires’ this, since it ordains and carries out differentiation itself.

He who has learnt genuine ‘prayer’ will henceforth have to widen his field of vision, so that he first and foremost ‘prays’ for all who want to become man on earth, and make an effort to become man: – whoever suffers from the animal nature, and whoever seeks to restrain the animal nature! – –

Only then may he who prays think of certain groups of people, – thereafter of his friends and relatives, – following this, his closest family, – and last of all: – himself as well! – – –

This is precisely the opposite sequence to the one which is important for our duties in the external world. For here man must gain a solid footing before he can take on the responsibility of starting a family, – must care for his family before helping relatives and friends, – and in turn he must no longer be needed by them before seeking to help more remote groups of people, or making his power available to mankind as a whole. –

It is ineffably significant for mankind that everyone who has learnt to ‘pray’ genuinely now first ‘prays’ for all in this way, before using ‘prayer’ for his more distant and nearer concerns of a ‘private’ nature, quite separate from the purely personal for which he seeks to use the help of ‘prayer’…

In the course of time the spiritual renewal of ever-increasing sections of humanity can come about, just through the influence of a few individuals’ ‘prayers’!

But it will not just remain with these few individuals, for the power of genuine ‘prayer’ can soon reach all who are already mature and stable enough to be able to learn to ‘pray’…

Truly, in this day and age these are not few in number! – –

Let those who still carry the burden and woes of the earth not forget those others who walked the earth before them, weighed down with the same burden and woes. – –

Let one not imagine that they have been released from all yearning for help, or that they are so removed from the help of men on earth that this help can no longer be of use to them!

Alas! – there are so many who desperately need help from genuine ‘prayer’, for they are now in a phase of development of the soul which does not permit them to make an active contribution to their destinies themselves! – – –

When the words are found in an ancient sacred book: “It is a sacred and beneficial thought to pray for the dead, that they may be redeemed!” – one may indeed be certain that only someone could write these words who has seen behind the dense concealment which makes it impossible to see into the ‘land without return’ for the man of the earth who has not been prepared for it…

And if I ask here all who seek to learn to ‘pray’ to use their genuine ‘prayer’ also for those who have departed from this earth, I speak by virtue of my most certain ‘knowledge’, and I am in no way influenced by any conceptions of life after earthly death construed by earthly man!

But let thought also be given here to ‘praying’ initially for all, before turning the powers of genuine ‘prayer’ to individuals! – –

Let no one be concerned that his ‘prayer’ for individuals might perhaps be in vain, because these individuals no longer have need of help!

I would only say here that among those who have known someone alive today on earth, or whom their parents remembered, there is not a single individual soul who would not greet with thanks any additional help on their path, even if they are not among those for whom such help through true ‘prayer’ can become ‘redemption’ itself. – – –

Even in that state of the soul in which the ‘soul’ experiences itself free of the earthly body, and which is commonly called the ‘beyond’, spiritual renewal, with the meaning I previously explained, is a continuing necessity. For earthly consciousness, as an after-effect, continues to shatter the ‘soul’, while the soul now vibrates at the same time in new experiences which it must accept passively, without being able to participate actively in them through the earthly body as once it did on earth. – –

Those few among the departed who were actively at home in the world of the spirit whilst still living out their earthly span, would be able to make good use of the help from genuine ‘prayer’ for others, if it were steered somehow towards them…

Everyone may be confident that nothing love ever sends across the border of the physical world of the senses into the ‘beyond’ is lost.

If this already applies to every sensation permeated by love – from every thought full of love, – then it is especially true of the really wondrous help which becomes possible through the act of genuine ‘prayer’! – –

Thus the true manner of ‘praying’, the way I teach how to ‘pray’ in this book, has an influence not only over the whole earth, but far beyond this physical-sensory world of phenomena!

True ‘prayer’ unites all that belongs to the soul carrying the spiritual spark within it, in the visible as well as in the invisible cosmos; and brings streams of power into effect which on their way past the stations intended for them ultimately reach the heart of absolute eternal being; from where they, as it were, ‘laden’ with ‘grace’, flow back to those who pray and to everything towards which their ‘prayer’ is directed…

True ‘prayer’ makes the ‘heavenly ladder’ come into being, rising then in man’s inner being, up to the innermost will of original being, – that ‘heavenly ladder’ which enables the exalted hierarchies of the spirit to bring down the eternally blazing light into the earthly experience of man on earth! – – –

True ‘prayer’ is the greatest glorification of eternal love, – the lovingly offered possibility of union with the eternal creative omnipotence which propagates eternally new life from original love…

Thus it is indeed for earthly man only the fulfilment of the most sacred duty, if he aspires with great effort to learn true ‘prayer’!

Salvation and blessings will shoot forth in him and all souls from this ‘prayer’. More and more the countenance of the earth will take on a spiritually new form through this true ‘prayer’, for the benefit of those who will come after us. – – –

All who truly know how to ‘pray’ are preparing for the future! –

They are forerunners and they are paving the way for the new man, who already impatiently longs for existence on earth, but who can only appear when he finds the earth ready prepared for his new way of being man! – –

True ‘prayer’ will create for him his home on earth, – for him: – the new man who unites all that today is still divided and torn asunder because he only lives from love! – – –

*

This Ends Part 5 of 7.

Part 1 of 7 -- REVISED

Part 2 of 7

Part 3 of 7

Part 4 of 7