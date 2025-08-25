Richard C. Cook, Editor, Three Sages: For the past year, Three Sages has included in its publishing agenda articles about German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943), along with excerpts from his works. We have had a strong and positive reception among English-speaking readers from the US, Europe, and elsewhere in the world, so have been encouraged to continue. Thus far we have published the complete text of three of Bô Yin Râ’s major books; namely, “The Book on the Beyond”; “The Book on Happiness”; and “The Path to God”. We are now moving ahead with another complete text of one of Bô Yin Râ’s books, this one entitled “On Prayer.” Until now, Three Sages has been the only US website currently publishing Bô Yin Râ’s works, and we are now grateful to Global Research for also posting our selections. We are bringing you these books courtesy of the new US publishing house, Books to Light. An excellent English-language translation of “On Prayer” is also available from Kober Press.

“On Prayer” is Book 24 of the Hortus Conclusus: the standard-translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in thirty-two books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)

All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam is responsible for this standard-translation©. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam has provided general permission for reprinting and transmission of its publications with attribution. Books to Light now administers this copyright within the United States and has approved this release by Three Sages.

Contents:

THE MYSTERY OF PRAYING

“SEEK, AND YOU SHALL FIND!”

“ASK, AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE!”

“KNOCK, AND IT SHALL BE OPENED UNTO YOU!”

SPIRITUAL RENEWAL

AFTER THIS MANNER THEREFORE PRAY!

Author’s dedication: “TO YOU WHO WOULD LEARN TO PRAY!”

“SEEK, AND YOU SHALL FIND!”

‘Seeking’, in the manner required when one wants to learn to ‘pray’, is really anything but – musing on things in the mind! –

The very promise that the seeker – as a matter of course – will ‘find’, shows so compellingly in its terse simplicity that this is something different from what is commonly called ‘inner seeking’. This is mostly nothing other than rummaging and groping within human reason on the off-chance, but far from certain, of finding what is firmly promised. – –

‘Seeking’, in the way one usually seeks for something in oneself, is always the expression of inner disquiet, – whatever the object of seeking may be: – it is always carried out in order to attain peace through finding. –

Here some might think that the other ‘seeking’ too, for which certain ‘finding’ is promised, would also have its cause in a state of disquiet which seeks to arrive at peace?

Yet the ‘seeking’ which is necessary for proper ‘praying’ has as a prerequisite that great peace: – that peace which is founded within itself and can no longer be influenced from without. – –

This ‘seeking’ always requires the whole person, and not just reason, constantly unsettled like a bloodhound pawing at the ground!

It is a peaceful immersion in the innermost part of the soul, – without any arousal, – without any yearning, – and without all anxious impatience.

It would be folly indeed to suppose that what is sought could be attained more quickly by a feverish, stormy attitude!

One can only deceive oneself in this way, so that eventually, exhausted and disappointed, one gives up in resignation any attempt at ‘seeking’, almost before it has begun…

Rather the seeker must know that he is his only obstacle in the path of his seeking, if he does not seek like one who is certain of finding, – like one who knows, for example, that an object is kept at a certain place and must be found, once everything has been swept away which previously concealed the object sought.

One must not see the reason for such confidence just in the promise that the seeker will ‘find’!

Here the seeking in itself includes the inevitability of finding, since no seeking is possible without finding following immediately in its wake. – –

In this ‘seeking’ the seeker himself is the object of his search!

The less, however, he searches for himself, the sooner he will find himself!

He must not make unto himself an image or likeness of what he hopes to find!

He must allow himself to sink into his own bottomless depths, – fearless and without resistance!

Energetically he must immerse himself in himself and must not lose his peace, even if his feet lose their accustomed footing!

Trustingly he must allow himself to be transported into his deepest depths, full of certainty that he cannot find annihilation here, but only himself!

No previously created work of imagination must cloud his vision!

He must not believe that he will now see ‘images’ within or without, of the sort he has never seen before: – visions of other beings and hidden worlds!

He must not hope to see manifestations from the world of spirits!

Immersing himself in his depths, he will initially see everything in darkness around him, – yet the deeper he plunges into himself, the more this darkness will give way to new, wondrous light, until he finds himself permeated with light in the deepest depths of his being, – until he becomes crystal clear in the innermost chasm of his being. – –

Thus his immersion will be a constant finding from the first moment, until he has finally found within himself those things which cannot be said but only felt; for even the brightest word remains dark in the face of this indescribably light-filled inner clarity…

He who wants to ‘seek’ in this way, so that he may find, let him first allow his earthly body to come to complete rest so that he is scarcely aware any more that an animal body ‘bears’ his consciousness.

Then let the seeker slowly close his eyes and put both hands together until he feels a living current of power circulating through him in sublime peace.

Each will soon discover for himself how this state of intensively enlivened rest can best be achieved…

One person will achieve it only by lying down, – another sitting or kneeling, – another again will only be able to achieve it by standing upright.

As soon as the state of life-filled peace has been achieved, however, one should no longer be concerned with the external position of one’s body!

Now one must only try to sense oneself in one’s inner being.

After a period of time one will be increasingly felt within one’s inner being, until gradually a sensation enters one’s consciousness, as though one is completely ‘filled’ by oneself within one’s inner being.

It is as though one were a fluid, – but the body a vessel, – and as though the fluid sensed itself ever more distinctly to be the contents of the vessel…

Thoughts must come to rest now and they must not be allowed in any way to interpret this sensation with their prattling. –

If buzzing thoughts persist, give no further heed to them until they have gradually come to rest of their own accord. –

But if the sensation of oneself within one’s inner being has become an enclosed entity, then forthwith all further thinking ceases, for the new consciousness of oneself absorbs all attention.

In the beginning it will be good to be satisfied with the ability one has achieved of sensing oneself within one’s being – this is indeed a very significant result already. –

Let one return joyfully to one’s daily responsibilities as soon as the sensation begins to weaken!

Never must it be held onto forcibly when one is, for example, tired!

But if gradually – it may take weeks or months – one has finally reached the point where at any time and without particular effort one can sense and experience oneself, in the stillness of one’s self-chosen solitude, in the manner already described, that is, as the ‘content’ of one’s earthly body, – formed like it in the way a fluid takes the form of the vessel into which it is poured – then one has been worthily prepared to begin ‘seeking’ in the sense of true ‘prayer’…

Now the seeker must give himself, with clearly felt will, into the hands of his very inner life and let himself feelingly sink into the bottomless depth of this suspected life, – always fully, clearly conscious, and without entrusting himself for moments to half-awake dreaming! –

If shapes and pictures emerge within him, then he must give them no heed at all; especially one must beware of wanting to ‘interpret’ them in any way!

It would be even more foolish to struggle against them; in so doing one would only be strengthening and holding fast to them…

If, nevertheless, one is not freed from them by ignoring their presence, it is necessary at this time and hour to interrupt the immersion and to commit oneself to intensive activity in the world outside until, on another day, one thinks oneself capable again of completing what was begun without interruption.

Only when the sensation of immersion into one’s own inner depth is completely free of images, can one give oneself over to it without concern. – –

The indescribable darkness which seeks to frighten the soul at first is to be borne calmly and, above all: without any fear, even if it must be borne many times before the first glimmer of light can be felt in one’s inner being!

As soon as the darkness begins to clear up, a new inner consciousness will increasingly unfold in a way in which one never before had been conscious. –

Now this new consciousness will become clearer and clearer until it finally shows in indivisible oneness the will of the seeker with the will of the eternal original being…

He who has come this far will know from his own experience what is meant by ‘finding’, and the first condition of real ‘prayer’ has been fulfilled by him. –

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

If he now utters the wonderful words, so simple and clear in meaning, that the exalted Master of Nazareth once commanded his pupils to ‘pray’, this attained new consciousness will feel each of these words as a further confirmation of its own will. –

The complete ‘Lord’s Prayer’ will be to the seeker nothing other than the most perfect testimony of his own indivisible oneness with the will of eternal being…

What is experienced within one’s being finds in this prayer expression in words of human language, and works from this form of expression back into one’s own soul, where it becomes of itself an ‘asking’ which carries within itself its own fulfilment. –

Thus the seeker will henceforth be freed from that foolish delusion that prayer is a means to ‘change the mind’ of the Godhead…

He now knows that ‘prayer’ means nothing other than: willing with his own will within the will of eternal original being, what has always been willed there from all eternity, which, freed by a right way of ‘asking’, may now appear, take effect and propagate itself. – –

Truly his searching has become ‘finding’!

In all eternity he can no longer lose what he has in this way found within himself! – – –

