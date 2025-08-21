Richard C. Cook, Editor, Three Sages: For the past year, Three Sages has included in its publishing agenda articles about German spiritual master Bô Yin Râ (Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943), along with excerpts from his works. We have had a strong and positive reception among English-speaking readers from the US, Europe, and elsewhere in the world, so have been encouraged to continue. Most recently we published the complete text of three of Bô Yin Râ’s major books; namely, “The Book on the Beyond”; “The Book on Happiness”; and “The Path to God”. We are now moving ahead with another complete text of one of Bô Yin Râ’s books, this one entitled “On Prayer.” Until now, Three Sages has been the only US website currently publishing Bô Yin Râ’s works, and we are now grateful to Global Research for also posting our selections. We are bringing you these books courtesy of the new US publishing house, Books to Light. An excellent English-language translation of “On Prayer” is also available from Kober Press.

“On Prayer” is Book 24 of the Hortus Conclusus: the standard-translation© of the Hortus Conclusus (The Enclosed Garden), encompassing the spiritual teachings in thirty-two books by Bô Yin Râ. (Bô Yin Râ is the spiritual name of Joseph Anton Schneiderfranken 1876-1943.)

All rights, copyrights included, reserved by Posthumus Projects Amsterdam, 2014. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam is responsible for this standard-translation©. Posthumus Projects Amsterdam has provided general permission for reprinting and transmission of its publications with attribution. Books to Light now administers this copyright within the United States and has approved this release by Three Sages.

Contents:

THE MYSTERY OF PRAYING

“SEEK, AND YOU SHALL FIND!”

“ASK, AND YOU SHALL RECEIVE!”

“KNOCK, AND IT SHALL BE OPENED UNTO YOU!”

SPIRITUAL RENEWAL

AFTER THIS MANNER THEREFORE PRAY!

Author’s dedication: “TO YOU WHO WOULD LEARN TO PRAY!”

THE MYSTERY OF PRAYING

According to the ancient and holy account, the pupils of the wise carpenter, the exalted ‘Rabbi’ from Nazareth, are said to have once come to him with the request:

“Lord, teach us to pray!”

Upon which, – so the ancient record tells us, – the teacher of life, who was one with God, instructed them to cease from babbling traditional long litanies in the manner of those who know not. Instead of this, they were to use those wondrously beautiful, simple words which are now found on the lips of all those who profess, in whatever form of creed, or claim to profess, the love-filled teaching of that sublimely great man of God.

Nevertheless, till this day only very few really know how to ‘pray’; even rarer is the one who has comprehended the meaning of ‘praying’ in that sublime and holy way the great Man of Love wanted to be followed. – –

One may well be acquainted with the words which he, according to the ancient account, instructed his pupils to use, – yet these words too are now ‘babbled’ no differently than previously other prayers which he not particularly liked. –

The desecration is no less when they are spoken in most unctuous tones; indeed, even reverential sensitivity towards their meaning disclosed through thought does not in any way convert the recital of those magnificent words into genuine ‘prayer’. – – –

And so it appears to have become necessary once more to teach what real ‘prayer’ truly is, – to teach how a ‘prayer’ can emerge from words of human language, and what deep secret hides in prayer!

The sacred priestly art of creating ‘prayers’ and of really “praying” has almost been completely lost today. Where it is still practiced in some form or other, it is done so mechanically, stripped of all life, or superstitiously. –

But even where one thinks one is still praying, one can only see in that prayer a plea to the Godhead, an expression of thanks, or praise. Although all these elements may be found in prayer, by no means do they make up the essence of prayer. – –

One no longer knows that even a structure of the most wonderful words of praise, thanks or beseeching must first be genuinely ‘prayed’ before it can become ‘prayer’. –

That ‘God’ can only be attained for us in ourselves, – that only in our innermost being can the heart of pure eternal being give ‘birth anew’ to itself in endlessly unfolding, individual self-propagation: – this is the primary inescapable insight which all who would truly learn to ‘pray’ must have painstakingly acquired! –

Yet at the same time he must know that the original eternal ‘Father’, – whatever interpretation the believer chooses to put upon this word, – wishes for neither thanks nor praise in the human sense, – and that it would be blasphemous to really believe that the heart of being expects human supplication before it eventually allows itself to ‘soften’ by this ‘beseeching’, – for ‘asking’ in the sense of true prayer is indeed something essentially different from the begging with which so many appear before the ‘God’ of their imagination. – –

I emphasize here the term ‘God’ of the imagination, since unfortunately the vast majority of people get no further than the picture created by the power of their imagination, believing from insufficient or erroneous teaching that the way to God must lead always upwards and thus always outwards. –

However, in this way they can never feel the living Godhead, since they do not seek where the living God would only be attainable to them. – –

Yet, according to the ancient account it was also said:

“Seek, and you shall find!”

“Ask, and you shall receive!”

“Knock, and it will be opened unto you!”

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

Let us tarry awhile here and persevere in all stillness until the mystery that is contained in these words reveals itself to our inner eye…

In the meantime I shall seek to show in words those things that can be shown!

*

‘Seeking’ can surely only lead to ‘finding’ if seeking takes place where what is sought actually lies concealed! –

‘Asking’, in the sense meant here, which completely excludes all ‘begging’, will only be able to bring about receiving if he who asks is entitled to receive! –

‘Knocking’, however, in order to be let into the house, can only succeed if he who knocks is also completely certain of the door he knocks at, and knows how to knock in such a way that he will be admitted into the house, being recognized straightaway as one who can expect to be admitted! –

However, we must not separate here ‘seeking’, ‘asking’ and ‘knocking’ in any way from each other, for only in oneness do they result in – ‘prayer’! –

Blessed is he who can pray in this way!

He will be heard while still ‘knocking’!

He will straightaway ‘receive’ while he still ‘asks’!

He will in all certainty ‘find’ what he ‘seeks’ in such a way that it can be found!

In his innermost being he who prays will experience what the great Master’s words meant when he once said to those he considered sufficiently prepared:

“Whatever you ask the ‘Father’ for in my name, he will give unto you!”

Radiantly will be revealed to those who pray the meaning of the words of praise:

“Hallowed be thy name!” – and they will finally know why the Master once taught to ask in his ‘name’, for:

“Everything the Father has is mine!”

This Ends Part 1 of 7.