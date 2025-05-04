RCC: On April 19, 1995, I was in a meeting with colleagues at the US Treasury Department, when our division director walked in and told us the federal office building in Oklahoma City had just been blown up. The blast killed 168 people. Two men named Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols were later convicted of the crime, with McVeigh being executed by lethal injection and Nichols sentenced to life in prison. If you want to read the official government account, here’s the Wikipedia article. If you want a deeper look, read this treatise by one of the world’s top investigative reporters, Jeremy Kuzmarov.