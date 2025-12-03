Richard C. Cook comments: We live in the Maryland Blue Ridge in an out-of-the-way corner of the world that was home to ancient Native American cultures and was settled by Europeans largely from Germany starting in the mid-1700s. We have met many wonderful people here, but those who meant the most to us were Roger and Sylvia Burtner.

Roger Burtner, a church minister, passed away two years ago at the age of 96. He told stories from his grandfather who related how the family had hidden in the cellar of their house to escape harm during the Battle of Antietam in 1862. Family stories in these parts go back even further.

Sylvia, Roger’s wife of 73 years, was the mildest and kindest of souls who changed everyone around her for the better simply by believing in them. This included those she counseled at the nearby state prison and in her own private practice.

Sylvia passed away a little over a week ago on Sunday, November 23. I had stopped by her house for a visit a little over a week previously. She was happy and smiling as she sat on the porch watching the birds come and go from the feeders she set out. We chatted about family and touched on the afterlife. She said she wad the only one of her siblings still alive. She had told me before that she was ready to go whenever the Lord called her. Here is her obituary.

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal policy analyst with extensive experience across various government agencies, including the U.S. Civil Service Commission, FDA, the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury Department. Richard was born in Missoula, Montana, grew up in Michigan and Virginia, and is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. As a whistleblower at the time of the Challenger disaster, he exposed the flawed O-ring joints that destroyed the Space Shuttle, documenting the greatest tragedy of the Space Age in his book Challenger Revealed. After serving at Treasury for 21 years, Richard became a vocal critic of the private bank-controlled monetary system, detailing his concerns in We Hold These Truths: The Hope of Monetary Reform, published in 2007. He also served as an adviser to the late Stephen Zarlenga, founder and head of the American Monetary Institute, with whom he co-authored the American Monetary Act which Congressman Dennis Kucinich codified and introduced in Congress as the National Emergency Education and Defense Act—NEED Act—of 2011. Currently on the books and ready to implement, the NEED Act advocates for replacing the debt-based banking system run by the Federal Reserve with a genuine national currency implemented through DIRECT FEDERAL SPENDING and a CITIZENS’ DIVIDEND.

Richard also worked for several years as a seasonal host for the Maryland Park Service. He and his wife Karen reside in Washington County, Maryland, near South Mountain and the Appalachian Trail, where they attend St. James Catholic Church and tend their organic vegetable and pollinator gardens. See Richard’s acclaimed new book, Our Country, Then and Now (Clarity Press, 2023).