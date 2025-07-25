Richard C. Cook: Let’s start calling it “Obamagate”: that in December 2016 lame-duck President Barack Obama ordered the US national security establishment to reverse itself from its findings that Russia did not help Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton in the November presidential election to findings that they did.

The result was years-long “lawfare” against Trump, the West’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, the still festering danger of a nuclear World War III, etc.

Unfortunately, the US Commentariat (see particularly Judge Napolitano’s legendary daily broadcasts) is ignoring the obvious question of who was giving Obama his marching orders.

I tried to address this seemingly obvious question in my own small way in this article published a couple of days ago: Who were the "Shadow Men"? What was Obama's connection with them as Trump's first term was ready to commence in January 2017? Did they order Obama's national intelligence reversal?

The one individual who does seem to be asking similar questions is international commentator Alex Krainer, who is now pointing the finger at the British. As indeed we all should be doing. But there are others.

This is what Krainer published today: Russiagate conspiracy and its British midwives

Of course it couldn’t have been only the British, but it’s a start. So who else stood to make trillions of dollars from war with Russia or the proxy war in Ukraine? Wars that Trump was never going to initiate?

