Three Sages

User's avatar
Karl North's avatar
Karl North
17h

Krainer's revelation of the role of British intelligence in Russiagate is important, but one must not forget that the UK is no longer a superpower in a military sense, and has not been one for a century. So it cannot wage war against Russia or any major power that is opposed to Western imperialism. It is important to distinguish London finance, which is still powerful, from Britain the nation, which is a basket case with no longer any clout in geopolitics other than as the US imperial yappy dog, playing the bad cop role in the infowars.

The US can subcontract to the UK intel capers like Russiagate and the White Helmets in Syria, but must itself be held responsible for Western imperial aggression. Strangely, the US deep state is still pushing imperial aggression on all fronts despite being itself no longer able to wage a major war, in the estimate of the Pentagon. Fortunately, the future looks dim for Western imperialism, because Western economies are too weak to sustain it.

David Chere-Bolelwang's avatar
David Chere-Bolelwang
18h

Thank you so much Richard for the hard work.. Alex is such an amazing source of information like this.. There's talk of the US having a Uniparty, meaning two parties in one.. Now what do we call the US/UK decades-old love-hate evil union? (from Johannesburg)

