Richard C. Cook: Let’s start calling it “Obamagate”: that in December 2016 lame-duck President Barack Obama ordered the US national security establishment to reverse itself from its findings that Russia did not help Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton in the November presidential election to findings that they did.
The result was years-long “lawfare” against Trump, the West’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, the still festering danger of a nuclear World War III, etc.
Unfortunately, the US Commentariat (see particularly Judge Napolitano’s legendary daily broadcasts) is ignoring the obvious question of who was giving Obama his marching orders.
I tried to address this seemingly obvious question in my own small way in this article published a couple of days ago: Who were the "Shadow Men"? What was Obama's connection with them as Trump's first term was ready to commence in January 2017? Did they order Obama's national intelligence reversal?
The one individual who does seem to be asking similar questions is international commentator Alex Krainer, who is now pointing the finger at the British. As indeed we all should be doing. But there are others.
This is what Krainer published today: Russiagate conspiracy and its British midwives
Of course it couldn’t have been only the British, but it’s a start. So who else stood to make trillions of dollars from war with Russia or the proxy war in Ukraine? Wars that Trump was never going to initiate?
Krainer's revelation of the role of British intelligence in Russiagate is important, but one must not forget that the UK is no longer a superpower in a military sense, and has not been one for a century. So it cannot wage war against Russia or any major power that is opposed to Western imperialism. It is important to distinguish London finance, which is still powerful, from Britain the nation, which is a basket case with no longer any clout in geopolitics other than as the US imperial yappy dog, playing the bad cop role in the infowars.
The US can subcontract to the UK intel capers like Russiagate and the White Helmets in Syria, but must itself be held responsible for Western imperial aggression. Strangely, the US deep state is still pushing imperial aggression on all fronts despite being itself no longer able to wage a major war, in the estimate of the Pentagon. Fortunately, the future looks dim for Western imperialism, because Western economies are too weak to sustain it.
Thank you so much Richard for the hard work.. Alex is such an amazing source of information like this.. There's talk of the US having a Uniparty, meaning two parties in one.. Now what do we call the US/UK decades-old love-hate evil union? (from Johannesburg)