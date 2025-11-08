Three Sages

Three Sages

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freakazoid's avatar
Freakazoid
31m

What if god is the devil? Then you’re only still serving one.

The Jewish religion worships the devil they call him God. They are the scribes that created all religions. Divide and conquer. The pen is meatier than the sword.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Richard C. Cook
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Richard C
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture