Lewis Coleman
Richard Cook is a talented researcher and his book “Our Country Then and Now” is a “must read” for anyone interested in American politics and history. However, no historian can discover and describe every relevant tidbit of history. So, I would like to embellish his account with a clue I discovered in the autobiographical account of marine general Smedley Butler in his small book called “War is a Racket." Butler states in the book that a group of powerful oligarchs led by Texas Senator Prescott Bush attempted to retain him to perform a “coup d’ Etat” to overthrow President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Butler, however, was an American patriot, and he reported this conspiracy to congress, whereupon it was swept under the rug for “lack of evidence.” This seems to have been followed by a “behind the scenes” struggle for control of the American government between murderous oily banksters led by Prescott Bush, who promoted American involvement in WWII and was the father of Presidents George H. W. Bush and his son George Bush, and opposing American patriots like Charles Lindberg and Joseph P. Kennedy who preferred peace and prosperity. In retrospect, this seems relevant to the marriage of Charles Lindbergh, the son of a prominent opponent of the Federal Reserve bill, to Anne Morrow, the daughter of one of the partners in JP Morgan’s bank; the mysterious murder of their first child; the equally mysterious death of Kennedy’s oldest son Joseph in a bomber explosion during WWII; the assassination of President John F. Kennedy; the murder of Robert F. Kennedy as he ran for president after his brother's assassination; the unexplained airplane crash than nearly killed Theodore Kennedy; the Chappaquidick Incident that tarnished his political stature; the murder of Martin Luther King; the attempted murder of George Wallace; and the murder of John Kennedy, Jr. and his wife and sister in law via a bomb planted in the tail of his small aircraft as he was preparing to run for the Senate. It is widely noted that George H.W.Bush was a director of the CIA and was present in Dallas at the time of President Kennedy’s assassination, and that he was vice-president at the time that President Reagan was nearly assassinated by John Hinkley, Jr. which would have made vice president George Herbert Walker Bush an unelected president.

Could it be that the assassination of President Kennedy was a “coup d’ Etat” and that the American government has been raped and pillaged by a murderous gang of criminal bankster/oilster oligarchs for the past 60 years, and that President Trump represents an opposing set of oligarchs who seek to reform and restore pre-war American policies by ridding the country of the central bank and the income tax, restoring tariffs, and relegating the Anglo-American Empire to the dustbin of history?

Something similar to all this happened during the Roman Empire, and it led to the murder of Julius Caesar followed by a desperate civil war that destroyed the vestiges of republican government and replaced it with a principate dominated by surviving oligarchs.

